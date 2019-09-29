Seatown Holdings Has Upped Holding in Coca Cola Co (KO) as Share Price Rose; Colony Group Holding in V F (VFC) Decreased by $323,466

Seatown Holdings increased its stake in Coca Cola Co (KO) by 251.44% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Seatown Holdings bought 276,581 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.31% . The institutional investor held 386,581 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $19.69 million, up from 110,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Seatown Holdings who had been investing in Coca Cola Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $232.23B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.15% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $54.31. About 7.05 million shares traded. The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) has risen 13.84% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.84% the S&P500. Some Historical KO News: 24/04/2018 – COCA-COLA 1Q COMPARABLE EPS 47C, EST. 46C; 20/03/2018 – MONSTER BEVERAGE – IN AMENDMENT, ER’S RIGHT TO NOMINATE TWO INDIVIDUALS TO CO’S BOARD EXTENDED BY 12 MONTHS TO JUNE 12, 2019; 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola slated to release results ahead of market open; 08/03/2018 – @petenajarian may be basking in sunny Hawaii, but that’s not stopping him from giving his Fast Pitch on $KO; 26/04/2018 – S&P Lowers All Coca-Cola Ratings, Including the Corporate Credit Rating One Notch to ‘A+’; 24/04/2018 – Coke warns of pain from UK sugar tax, U.S. freight costs; 26/05/2018 – Cheers! Coca-Cola Launches Its First Alcoholic Drink; 07/03/2018 – Coca-Cola is launching the first alcoholic drink in its history with a canned liquor product in Japan; 30/05/2018 – Coca-Cola Co’s Africa distributor to invest $100 mln in Kenya over next 5 years; 16/03/2018 – Coca-Cola, U.S. State Dept to use blockchain to combat forced labor

Colony Group Llc decreased its stake in V F Corporation (VFC) by 5.72% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Colony Group Llc sold 3,718 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.18% . The hedge fund held 61,336 shares of the apparel company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.36M, down from 65,054 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Colony Group Llc who had been investing in V F Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $35.35B market cap company. The stock increased 0.82% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $88.79. About 1.58 million shares traded. V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) has risen 1.36% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.36% the S&P500. Some Historical VFC News: 07/05/2018 – VF Corporation Named to CR Magazine’s 100 Best Corporate Citizens List; 19/03/2018 – Monetate Launches Revolutionary Product Recommendation Tool; 07/05/2018 – VF Corporation Named to CR Magazine’s 100 Best Corporate Citizens List; 30/04/2018 – VF Corporation Completes the Sale of Its Nautica® Brand Business to Authentic Brands Group, LLC; 03/04/2018 – VF Corp: Icebreaker Brand Is Expected to Be Immediately Accretive to VF’s EPS; 07/05/2018 – Vans Announces Five Finalists for 2018 Custom Culture Competition; 14/03/2018 – VF Corp Sees Completion of Deal in April; 04/05/2018 – VF CORP SEES FULL YEAR FISCAL 2019 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES OF APPROXIMATELY $275 MLN; 04/05/2018 – VF SEES FY19 ADJ. EPS $3.48 TO $3.53; 16/03/2018 – VF’s Steven Rendle Saw 2017 Compensation Jump 58.2%

Seatown Holdings, which manages about $547.05M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Netflix Inc (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 24,900 shares to 70,600 shares, valued at $25.93 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 100,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 132,700 shares, and cut its stake in Cummins Inc (NYSE:CMI).

Since August 23, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $157,860 activity.

Analysts await V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $1.30 earnings per share, down 9.09% or $0.13 from last year’s $1.43 per share. VFC’s profit will be $517.63 million for 17.08 P/E if the $1.30 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.30 actual earnings per share reported by V.F. Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 333.33% EPS growth.

Colony Group Llc, which manages about $3.39B and $3.16 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Citrix Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CTXS) by 4,412 shares to 6,847 shares, valued at $672,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 7,615 shares in the quarter, for a total of 28,928 shares, and has risen its stake in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO).

