Seatown Holdings Has Upped Facebook (FB) Holding By $29.88 Million; Park Presidio Capital Has Lowered Fidelity Natl Information Sv (FIS) Stake By $24.30 Million

Park Presidio Capital Llc decreased Fidelity Natl Information Sv (FIS) stake by 55.13% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Park Presidio Capital Llc sold 215,000 shares as Fidelity Natl Information Sv (FIS)’s stock rose 9.79%. The Park Presidio Capital Llc holds 175,000 shares with $19.79M value, down from 390,000 last quarter. Fidelity Natl Information Sv now has $42.29 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.69% or $0.89 during the last trading session, reaching $130.6. About 1.71M shares traded. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) has risen 11.99% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.56% the S&P500. Some Historical FIS News: 09/04/2018 – FIS Named `Category Leader’ by Chartis for Hedge Fund Risk Management Technology and Data Integrity and Control; 08/05/2018 – FIDELITY NATIONAL TARGETS 2021 EPS OF $7-$7.50: SLIDES; 08/05/2018 – FIDELITY NATIONAL INFORMATION SERVICES INC – SEES 2021 PROJECTED EPS OF $7.00 TO $ 7.50; 22/03/2018 – Fidelity National Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 18/04/2018 – FIS Connects Three Australian Financial Institutions to Real-time Payments Platform; 14/05/2018 – S&PGR Rts Fidelity National Info Services’ Sr Unsecd Nts ‘BBB’; 02/05/2018 – UNIONBANK OF PHILIPPINES CHOOSES FIS TO DIGITIZE LOAN PROCESSES; 19/04/2018 – Customers Bank Moves to Modern Core Banking Platform from FIS to Support Growth; 01/05/2018 – Fidelity National Raises 2018 View To Adj EPS $5.14-Adj EPS $5.34; 31/05/2018 – New Research Coverage Highlights Constellation Brands, Yintech Investment, EZCORP, Euronet Worldwide, Fidelity National Financi

Seatown Holdings increased Facebook Inc (FB) stake by 1271.99% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Seatown Holdings acquired 180,000 shares as Facebook Inc (FB)’s stock rose 13.53%. The Seatown Holdings holds 194,151 shares with $32.36M value, up from 14,151 last quarter. Facebook Inc now has $576.04B valuation. The stock decreased 1.00% or $2.04 during the last trading session, reaching $201.8. About 12.08 million shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has declined 0.20% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.63% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 10/04/2018 – FACEBOOK TO LAUNCH DATA ABUSE BOUNTY; 30/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Martin Sorrell makes comeback after short hiatus; 08/05/2018 – American Airlines to Webcast Presentation at Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Transportation Conference; 23/03/2018 – Don’t delete Facebook: just get smarter; 11/04/2018 – Daily Caller: EXCLUSIVE: A Source Close To Facebook On Diamond And Silk Controversy; 24/04/2018 – Facebook’s cleaners Inside the social […]; 29/03/2018 – Facebook May Face Millions of Dollars in FTC Fines Over Data Crisis (Video); 21/03/2018 – EU CONCERNED OVER FACEBOOK, POSSIBLE SUMMIT STATEMENT: OFFICIAL; 04/04/2018 – World’s Biggest Wealth Fund Weighs In on the Facebook Scandal; 26/03/2018 – Cramer says China-U.S. trade, Stormy Daniels’ “60 Minutes” interview, short-sellers and Facebook’s data scandal all contributed to the recovery

Among 16 analysts covering Facebook (NASDAQ:FB), 15 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 94% are positive. Facebook had 37 analyst reports since January 31, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Deutsche Bank maintained Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) on Thursday, January 31 with “Buy” rating. On Wednesday, June 19 the stock rating was maintained by JMP Securities with “Buy”. The rating was maintained by Oppenheimer with “Buy” on Monday, June 24. The stock of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) earned “Buy” rating by M Partners on Wednesday, March 20. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Overweight” on Tuesday, April 9. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, June 19 by Morgan Stanley. The stock has “Buy” rating by Citigroup on Monday, February 25. The stock of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) earned “Hold” rating by Stifel Nicolaus on Thursday, March 14. As per Thursday, January 31, the company rating was maintained by Nomura. Raymond James maintained Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) rating on Thursday, January 31. Raymond James has “Outperform” rating and $200 target.

More notable recent Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Facebook (FB) Reports Next Week: Wall Street Expects Earnings Growth – Nasdaq” on July 17, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Facebook (FB) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” published on July 15, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Facebook (FB) Flat As Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” on July 01, 2019. More interesting news about Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Is Facebook (FB) Outperforming Other Computer and Technology Stocks This Year? – Nasdaq” published on July 17, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Investors Betting Facebook’s Problems Are In The Past – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 17, 2019.

Since January 23, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 6 sales for $11.16 million activity. 55,000 Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) shares with value of $7.97 million were sold by Sandberg Sheryl. $795,000 worth of stock was sold by Cox Christopher K on Wednesday, January 30. Wehner David M. also sold $788,374 worth of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) on Thursday, January 31. On Wednesday, February 6 Stretch Colin sold $128,408 worth of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) or 750 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, First Washington has 0.04% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Hayek Kallen Invest Mgmt holds 1,350 shares or 0.15% of its portfolio. Cap Sarl has 35,715 shares. Alphamark Advisors Limited Liability Corp owns 0.03% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 375 shares. Garde has 3,794 shares for 0.11% of their portfolio. Dubuque Comml Bank reported 45,315 shares stake. Manufacturers Life Co The reported 1.23% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Van Eck Assocs stated it has 369,033 shares. Griffin Asset Management reported 12,762 shares. Asset Mngmt Incorporated invested in 0.95% or 45,532 shares. Cleararc Cap reported 57,895 shares. Jennison Associate reported 2.35% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Engineers Gate Manager LP accumulated 0.07% or 6,747 shares. Jfs Wealth Ltd Company invested 0.1% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Ipswich Mngmt Inc invested in 0.07% or 1,343 shares.

Analysts await Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $1.78 earnings per share, up 44.72% or $0.55 from last year’s $1.23 per share. FIS’s profit will be $576.43 million for 18.34 P/E if the $1.78 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.64 actual earnings per share reported by Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.54% EPS growth.

Among 8 analysts covering Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS), 8 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Fidelity National Information Services had 17 analyst reports since March 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Monday, March 18, the company rating was maintained by Cantor Fitzgerald. Raymond James maintained the stock with “Strong Buy” rating in Friday, April 12 report. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, March 26 by Oppenheimer. Guggenheim maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Friday, March 22 report. Wedbush maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $140 target in Friday, March 22 report. The firm has “Overweight” rating by Barclays Capital given on Wednesday, April 10. The stock has “Buy” rating by Robert W. Baird on Wednesday, March 20.

More notable recent Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Why Worldpay Shares Surged 60.3% in the First Half of 2019 – Motley Fool” on July 15, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Why Total System Services Surged 57.8% in the First Half of 2019 – Nasdaq” published on July 16, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “FIS to Report Second Quarter Earnings on August 6, 2019 – Business Wire” on July 10, 2019. More interesting news about Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “If You Had Bought Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) Shares Five Years Ago You’d Have Made 118% – Yahoo Finance” published on June 03, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Merger Arbitrage Mondays: Cisco’s Acquisition Of Acacia Trades At A 9% Discount – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 15, 2019.