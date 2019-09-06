Seatown Holdings Has Trimmed Stake in Xpo Logistics (XPO) as Stock Price Rose; Blackrock Has Upped Brunswick (BC) Holding by $335,350

Seatown Holdings decreased its stake in Xpo Logistics Inc (XPO) by 7.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Seatown Holdings sold 14,063 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.52% . The institutional investor held 162,465 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.73M, down from 176,528 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Seatown Holdings who had been investing in Xpo Logistics Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.58B market cap company. The stock increased 0.74% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $72.36. About 1.03 million shares traded. XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) has declined 29.50% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.50% the S&P500. Some Historical XPO News: 11/04/2018 – XPO software offers shippers real-time cargo tracking; 14/05/2018 – DRIVERS AT XPO IN ERIE, PA SEEK TEAMSTER REPRESENTATION:UNION; 19/03/2018 – REG-XPO Logistics to Launch Drive XPO Mobile Technology in Europe; 14/05/2018 – Drivers at XPO in Erie, PA Seek Teamster Representation; 31/05/2018 – REG-XPO Logistics Plans to Invest Up to $90 Million in Road Fleet in North America; 24/04/2018 – REG-XPO Logistics Launches New Flexible Distribution Model for Omnichannel Retail and E-Commerce Customers; 31/05/2018 – XPO LOGISTICS PLANS TO INVEST UP TO $90M IN ROAD FLEET IN NORTH; 23/03/2018 – Cramer’s lightning round: Hold XPO Logistics-it’s best in class; 10/05/2018 – Leading Investor Advisory Firms Back Teamster Demand For Better Disclosure Of Working Conditions At XPO Logistics, Inc; 02/05/2018 – XPO Logistics eyes up to $8bn in deals

Blackrock Inc increased its stake in Brunswick Corp (BC) by 0.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blackrock Inc bought 6,707 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.72% . The institutional investor held 7.68M shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $386.35M, up from 7.67 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blackrock Inc who had been investing in Brunswick Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.25B market cap company. The stock increased 0.32% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $49.54. About 468,475 shares traded. Brunswick Corporation (NYSE:BC) has declined 23.04% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.04% the S&P500. Some Historical BC News: 26/04/2018 – BRUNSWICK CORP BC.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.60 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 26/04/2018 – Brunswick Corp 1Q Adj EPS $1.01; 19/04/2018 – DJ Brunswick Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BC); 19/04/2018 – MarineMax to Webcast Second Quarter 2018 Results; 21/05/2018 – Brunswick at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 19/03/2018 – Moody’s upgrades Bowlero Corp.’s Corporate Family Rating to B2; outlook stable; 13/03/2018 – VP Dekker Gifts 200 Of Brunswick Corp; 26/04/2018 – BRUNSWICK CORP SAYS NARROWING RANGE FOR FULL-YEAR EXPECTATIONS OF DILUTED EPS, AS ADJUSTED, TO $4.50 TO $4.65; 19/04/2018 – Brunswick Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – Brunswick Short-Interest Ratio Rises 36% to 7 Days

Blackrock Inc, which manages about $2239.80 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Express Inc (NYSE:EXPR) by 288,630 shares to 10.17M shares, valued at $43.52M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ebay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 2.64 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 51.53 million shares, and cut its stake in Galapagos Nv.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.05, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 37 investors sold BC shares while 96 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 89 raised stakes. 75.69 million shares or 5.18% less from 79.82 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Starr Intll Inc holds 0.06% or 2,856 shares in its portfolio. Oakbrook Invests Lc reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Brunswick Corporation (NYSE:BC). Renaissance Techs Lc has 0% invested in Brunswick Corporation (NYSE:BC). Invesco, Georgia-based fund reported 1.48 million shares. Barclays Pcl holds 30,362 shares. Great West Life Assurance Com Can stated it has 52,262 shares. Retirement Of Alabama has invested 0.06% in Brunswick Corporation (NYSE:BC). Massachusetts Fincl Service Ma reported 0.06% stake. 12,670 are owned by State Of Wisconsin Inv Board. Moreover, Cap Ltd Limited Liability has 0.02% invested in Brunswick Corporation (NYSE:BC). Kennedy Cap Management Inc accumulated 0.11% or 93,192 shares. Daruma Cap Mngmt Ltd Company holds 43,766 shares or 0.25% of its portfolio. Glenmede Trust Na reported 322 shares. Highstreet Asset Mngmt Incorporated has 51 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co invested 0.17% of its portfolio in Brunswick Corporation (NYSE:BC).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.87 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 0.73 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 82 investors sold XPO shares while 92 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 94 raised stakes. 74.61 million shares or 12.38% less from 85.15 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Federated Invsts Pa holds 0.03% or 217,339 shares. Oppenheimer And Communication reported 77,111 shares or 0.11% of all its holdings. 22,456 are owned by Pictet Asset Management. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System owns 29,200 shares. Thomas White Limited holds 0.11% or 10,985 shares in its portfolio. Palisade Capital Mgmt Nj stated it has 18,000 shares. 152,922 were reported by California Public Employees Retirement. Sumitomo Mitsui stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO). Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec invested in 0% or 29,000 shares. Buffington Mohr Mcneal, Idaho-based fund reported 100 shares. Parametric Portfolio Assocs has invested 0.01% in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO). Private Advisor Grp Lc stated it has 4,165 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Tobam stated it has 177,536 shares. 33,415 are owned by Aperio Limited Liability Corp. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Limited Company holds 0.07% of its portfolio in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) for 19,512 shares.

Analysts await XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $1.07 earnings per share, up 20.22% or $0.18 from last year’s $0.89 per share. XPO’s profit will be $97.30 million for 16.91 P/E if the $1.07 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.28 actual earnings per share reported by XPO Logistics, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -16.41% negative EPS growth.

Seatown Holdings, which manages about $848.77M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Honeywell Intl Inc (NYSE:HON) by 48,914 shares to 100,198 shares, valued at $15.92M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Chegg Inc (NYSE:CHGG) by 52,271 shares in the quarter, for a total of 64,271 shares, and has risen its stake in Bright Horizons Fam Sol In D (NYSE:BFAM).