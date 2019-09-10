Seatown Holdings Has Trimmed By $3.30 Million Its Icici Bk LTD (IBN) Stake; Gladius Capital Management LP Has Decreased Its Ross Stores (ROST) Position

Gladius Capital Management Lp decreased Ross Stores Inc (ROST) stake by 88.04% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Gladius Capital Management Lp sold 1,994 shares as Ross Stores Inc (ROST)’s stock rose 10.59%. The Gladius Capital Management Lp holds 271 shares with $25.00 million value, down from 2,265 last quarter. Ross Stores Inc now has $39.32B valuation. The stock decreased 0.62% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $107.82. About 49,479 shares traded. Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) has risen 22.24% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.24% the S&P500. Some Historical ROST News: 06/03/2018 – Ross Stores 4Q EPS $1.19; 24/05/2018 – ROSS STORES – FOR 13 WEEKS ENDING AUGUST 4, 2018, FORECASTING SAME STORE SALES TO BE UP 1% TO 2% OVER THE 13 WEEKS ENDED AUGUST 5, 2017; 24/05/2018 – Ross Stores forecast fails to impress; 06/03/2018 – ROSS STORES INC ROST.O : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $85 FROM $78; 06/03/2018 – Ross Stores: Comparable-Store Sales for 52 Weeks Ended Jan 27 Up 4% on Top of 4% Increase in 2016; 24/05/2018 – Ross Stores Reports Sales Growth, Rise in Profit– Earnings Review; 06/03/2018 – Ross Stores: For 52 Weeks Ending Feb. 2, 2019, Same-Store Sales to Grow 1% to 2% on Top of 4% Gains in Each of Past 3 Years; 06/03/2018 – RPT-ROSS STORES INC – FOR 13 WEEKS ENDING MAY 5, 2018, COMPARABLE STORE SALES ARE FORECAST TO BE UP 1% TO 2%; 06/03/2018 – ROSS STORES 4Q EPS $1.19, EST. 92C; 06/03/2018 – RPT-ROSS STORES INC – FOR 13 WEEKS ENDING MAY 5, 2018 EARNINGS PER SHARE PROJECTED TO BE $1.03 TO $1.07

Seatown Holdings decreased Icici Bk Ltd (IBN) stake by 36.11% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Seatown Holdings sold 300,000 shares as Icici Bk Ltd (IBN)’s stock rose 7.11%. The Seatown Holdings holds 530,708 shares with $6.08 million value, down from 830,708 last quarter. Icici Bk Ltd now has $36.95 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.68% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $10.88. About 358,851 shares traded. ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE:IBN) has risen 38.59% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.59% the S&P500. Some Historical IBN News: 06/04/2018 – ICICI Bank Enables Non Resident lndians (NRls) to Send Money Through Social Media on its Money2lndia App; 12/04/2018 – INDIA’S ICICI BANK SAYS HAS PROVIDED CLARIFICATIONS TO SEBI WITH REGARD TO MEDIA REPORTS; 03/04/2018 – Mint: Brookfield in final stages of talks to acquire ICICI Tower in Hyderabad; 07/05/2018 – ICICI BANK LTD – BOARD APPROVED SEEKING CONSENT TO INVITE SUBSCRIPTION FOR NCDS OR BONDS ON PRIVATE PLACEMENT BASIS FOR UP TO 250 BLN RUPEES; 03/04/2018 – ICICI BANK – SUB:RESPONSE TO QUERIES RECEIVED BY EMAIL ON; 29/03/2018 – BTVI Live: Sources: CoC Meet On Monnet Ispat rescheduled on ICICI Bank interventionCoC meet to vote on bid was to take place; 26/04/2018 – ICICI BANK – BOARD MEETING UPDATE; 19/04/2018 – Times of India: Worried fund houses meet ICICI chairman, discuss CEO succession; 16/04/2018 – ICICI BANK SAYS RESPONDED TO SEBI REQUEST FOR CLARIFICATIONS; 30/03/2018 – The Hindu: `SEBI looking into ICICI Bank matter’

Analysts await ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE:IBN) to report earnings on October, 25. IBN’s profit will be $611.22M for 15.11 P/E if the $0.18 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.08 actual earnings per share reported by ICICI Bank Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 125.00% EPS growth.

Seatown Holdings increased Chegg Inc (NYSE:CHGG) stake by 52,271 shares to 64,271 valued at $2.45 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Paypal Hldgs Inc stake by 90,000 shares and now owns 94,927 shares. Honeywell Intl Inc (NYSE:HON) was raised too.

Among 8 analysts covering Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 63% are positive. Ross Stores has $11600 highest and $93 lowest target. $107’s average target is -0.76% below currents $107.82 stock price. Ross Stores had 13 analyst reports since March 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Wells Fargo maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Friday, August 23 report. The company was downgraded on Monday, June 24 by Telsey Advisory. Deutsche Bank maintained the shares of ROST in report on Friday, August 23 with “Buy” rating. The rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Neutral” on Friday, August 23. On Friday, August 23 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Overweight”. On Monday, March 25 the stock rating was maintained by UBS with “Hold”. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Tuesday, March 19 by UBS. M Partners maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Friday, August 23 report. Robert W. Baird maintained Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) on Friday, August 23 with “Outperform” rating.