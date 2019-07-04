Seatown Holdings Has Raised Position in Msci (MSCI) by $12.99 Million as Share Value Rose; Boeing Co (BA) Stock Declined While Chatham Capital Group Cut by $395,859 Its Stake

Seatown Holdings increased its stake in Msci Inc (MSCI) by 72.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Seatown Holdings bought 65,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 26.32% with the market. The institutional investor held 155,700 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $30.96 million, up from 90,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Seatown Holdings who had been investing in Msci Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $20.80B market cap company. The stock increased 0.40% or $0.99 during the last trading session, reaching $245.57. About 166,072 shares traded. MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) has risen 37.60% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.17% the S&P500. Some Historical MSCI News: 23/05/2018 – CHINA `REALLY INTENT ON OPENING UP THE COUNTRY’ SAYS MSCI CEO; 04/04/2018 – Fitch Upgrades One Class of MSCI 2007-HQ12; 09/03/2018 – UBS Irl ETF plc – MSCI USA hedged to EUR UCITS ETF Above 50D-MA; 30/05/2018 – MSCI SAYS DROPS ZTE 0763.HK 000063.SZ FROM MSCI CHINA, MSCI CHINA A INCLUSION AND MSCI CHINA A LARGE CAP INDEXES; 17/04/2018 – SPDR MSCI ACWI UCITS ETF Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 19/03/2018 – Global X MSCI Greece ETF Closes Below 200-D-MA: Technicals; 15/03/2018 – Donnelley Financial Solutions Enters into Strategic Arrangement with MSCI to Help Firms Meet SEC Reporting Requirements; 20/03/2018 – MSCI SAYS IT IS CURRENTLY REVIEWING CAMBRIDGE ANALYTICA EVENT, REGARDING FACEBOOK DATA PRIVACY ISSUE; 09/04/2018 – MSCI INC – TRANSACTION IS NOT EXPECTED TO HAVE A MATERIAL IMPACT ON MSCI’S RESULTS OF OPERATIONS; 30/04/2018 – Lyxor MSCI India UCITS ETF Closes Above 200-D-MA: Technicals

Chatham Capital Group Inc decreased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 3.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chatham Capital Group Inc sold 1,039 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.82% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 30,600 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.67M, down from 31,639 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $199.44B market cap company. The stock increased 0.09% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $354.47. About 2.13M shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has risen 0.30% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.13% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 11/04/2018 – Boeing Announces Global Fleet Care Agreements for Singapore Airlines and Scoot; 20/04/2018 – European agency orders expanded Boeing 737 engine checks after accidents; 30/05/2018 – BA: NOW – Military aircraft made an emergency landing at @MitchellAirport. Airfield now CLOSED (no flights coming in or out) @WISN12News; 17/05/2018 – Aging Boeing 747s, Given Up for Dead, Make a Comeback (Video); 05/04/2018 – Trump proposes $100 billion more in tariffs on China; 23/03/2018 – BOEING, ALL NIPPON AIRWAYS FINALIZE ORDER FOR TWO 777 FREIGHTER; 05/04/2018 – Shandong Airlines Selects AstroNova’s ToughWriter® 5 Flight Deck Printer for New Boeing 737 MAX Aircraft; 01/05/2018 – BOEING SAYS KLX ACQUISITION EXPECTED TO CLOSE BY 3Q 2018; 25/04/2018 – TRIUMPH GROUP INC – UNDER TERMS TRIUMPH AEROSPACE STRUCTURES’ BUSINESS BASED OUT OF GEORGIA WILL CONTINUE PRODUCTION OF COMPOSITE PARTS FOR 787; 08/03/2018 – EMBRAER CEO: POTENTIAL DEAL WITH BOEING IS COMPLEX

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.33, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 21 investors sold MSCI shares while 156 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 128 raised stakes. 73.73 million shares or 4.67% less from 77.34 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tiedemann Advsrs has 1,347 shares. 2,958 are owned by Navellier & Assocs Inc. Icon Advisers invested in 0.21% or 10,600 shares. Price T Rowe Associate Md holds 2.77 million shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Gulf Bancshares (Uk) Ltd invested in 0.07% or 21,082 shares. Ibm Retirement Fund owns 1,290 shares. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board owns 0.04% invested in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) for 10,922 shares. Eqis Mngmt Inc invested 0.34% in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI). Landscape Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 1,654 shares. 9,346 were accumulated by Hartford. Mirae Asset Glob has invested 0% in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI). Moreover, Synovus Corporation has 0% invested in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI). California State Teachers Retirement System invested in 138,902 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Moreover, Winslow Evans And Crocker has 0.13% invested in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) for 2,250 shares. 1.66M were reported by Ameriprise Financial Inc.

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $3.33 million activity.

Seatown Holdings, which manages about $848.77M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (EEM) by 469,271 shares to 286,880 shares, valued at $12.31M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Xpo Logistics Inc (NYSE:XPO) by 14,063 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 162,465 shares, and cut its stake in Icici Bk Ltd (NYSE:IBN).

Chatham Capital Group Inc, which manages about $394.80 million and $388.74 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Getty Rlty Corp New (NYSE:GTY) by 18,017 shares to 52,787 shares, valued at $1.69M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Monmouth Real Estate Invt Co (NYSE:MNR) by 37,181 shares in the quarter, for a total of 126,194 shares, and has risen its stake in Invesco Exchng Traded Fd Tr.

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $1.81 EPS, down 45.65% or $1.52 from last year’s $3.33 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.02B for 48.96 P/E if the $1.81 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.16 actual EPS reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -42.72% negative EPS growth.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 11 sales for $51.18 million activity. $873,712 worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) was sold by COLBERT THEODORE III on Monday, February 11. McAllister Kevin G sold $5.03 million worth of stock or 12,637 shares. 8,500 shares were sold by LUTTIG J MICHAEL, worth $3.49M. 26,557 shares valued at $10.50 million were sold by KEATING TIMOTHY JOHN on Monday, February 4. Another trade for 2,916 shares valued at $1.20M was made by CAPOZZI HEIDI B on Wednesday, February 13.