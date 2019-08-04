Seatown Holdings Has Raised Its Holding in Microsoft (MSFT) by $10.53 Million as Stock Rose; Dorchester Minerals LP (DMLP) Share Price Rose While Mcdaniel Terry & Co Lowered by $360,000 Its Stake

Mcdaniel Terry & Co decreased its stake in Dorchester Minerals Lp (DMLP) by 27.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mcdaniel Terry & Co sold 20,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.91% . The institutional investor held 53,023 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $968,000, down from 73,023 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mcdaniel Terry & Co who had been investing in Dorchester Minerals Lp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $618.69M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.61% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $17.84. About 49,130 shares traded or 29.21% up from the average. Dorchester Minerals, L.P. (NASDAQ:DMLP) has risen 1.08% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.08% the S&P500. Some Historical DMLP News: 22/04/2018 – DJ Dorchester Minerals LP, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DMLP); 23/03/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: HOLRAIL LLC – CONSTRUCTION AND OPERATION EXEMPTION – IN ORANGEBURG AND DORCHESTER COUNTIES, S.C; 10/04/2018 – DoJ MA: Dorchester Grocery Store Settles Allegations of Food Safety Law Violations; 03/05/2018 – DORCHESTER MINERALS LP QTRLY NET INCOME PER COMMON UNIT $0.33; 03/05/2018 – Dorchester Minerals 1Q EPS 33c; 22/05/2018 – S&PGR Assigns Dorchester Park CLO DAC Notes Prelim Ratings; 30/05/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on Dorchester Minerals, MEDIFAST INC, Sabra Healthcare REIT, MUELLER WATER PRODUCTS, I; 08/03/2018 Dorchester Minerals, L.P. Announces 2017 Results

Seatown Holdings increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 63.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Seatown Holdings bought 90,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 232,700 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.45 million, up from 142,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Seatown Holdings who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.84% or $1.16 during the last trading session, reaching $136.9. About 30.79M shares traded or 26.64% up from the average. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT 3Q COMMERCIAL CLOUD MARGINS WIDEN TO 57%; 17/04/2018 – Anomali Partners with Visa to Offer Global Payment Breach Intelligence; 14/05/2018 – NRI to Provide mPLAT, on Microsoft Azure and Azure Stack Marketplace in Collaboration with Dell EMC; 15/03/2018 – Microsoft’s cloud business is growing gangbusters and it just unveiled a new video game division; 27/04/2018 – MICROSOFT COMMENTS ON ERIC LUNDGREN CASE; 01/05/2018 – Microsoft’s John Thompson is going to help venture capital firm Lightspeed find some deals:; 04/05/2018 – Magellan Midstream Boosts Capital Spending as Projects Heat Up Along Texas Gulf Coast, an Industrial Info News Alert; 07/03/2018 – ChannelNet Launches OneClick Financial for Banks and Credit Unions; 26/04/2018 – Microsoft 3Q EPS 95c; 24/04/2018 – DENMARK’S SAXO BANK SAYS HAS ENTERED INTO A STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP WITH MICROSOFT WITH THE AIM OF RUNNING ITS TECHNOLOGY STACK ON THE MICROSOFT CLOUD

Investors sentiment increased to 0.9 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.33, from 0.57 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 3 investors sold DMLP shares while 17 reduced holdings. 6 funds opened positions while 12 raised stakes. 4.69 million shares or 2.26% less from 4.80 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wexford LP owns 157,181 shares. Hamlin Ltd Liability owns 319,150 shares or 0.26% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp has 0% invested in Dorchester Minerals, L.P. (NASDAQ:DMLP). The Florida-based Gruss & Communications has invested 0.5% in Dorchester Minerals, L.P. (NASDAQ:DMLP). Jpmorgan Chase And stated it has 0% in Dorchester Minerals, L.P. (NASDAQ:DMLP). Lucas Capital has invested 0.79% in Dorchester Minerals, L.P. (NASDAQ:DMLP). Deutsche Natl Bank Ag owns 64,719 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Advisory Services Network accumulated 289 shares or 0% of the stock. Us Comml Bank De owns 2,400 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Acadian Asset Management Ltd Com accumulated 27,496 shares. Bridgecreek Investment Lc invested in 0.04% or 10,360 shares. Oppenheimer & owns 11,500 shares. 11,392 were reported by Barclays Public Ltd. Gsa Cap Llp invested in 0.04% or 21,372 shares. Stifel Finance Corp holds 0% or 43,775 shares.

Since May 10, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $407,940 activity. Shares for $185,877 were bought by DORCHESTER MINERALS OPERATING LP on Tuesday, June 11.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 744,695 are owned by Bridgeway Capital Mngmt. Artisan Prns LP holds 0.71% or 3.04 million shares. M&T Bank Corporation has 1.48% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 2.40M shares. Kentucky Retirement Ins Trust Fund owns 152,538 shares. Caledonia Public Limited Liability Co reported 16.13% stake. Brighton Jones Limited Liability Corp has invested 7.67% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Fosun Intl Ltd accumulated 26,325 shares or 0.2% of the stock. Kidder Stephen W has invested 2.86% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Sol Capital Management holds 1.13% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) or 34,299 shares. Cetera Advsr Limited Liability stated it has 0.62% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). First Citizens National Bank & Tru holds 1.88% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) or 143,065 shares. South State reported 3.48% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Allsquare Wealth Mgmt Ltd Llc holds 0.55% or 6,239 shares in its portfolio. Telemark Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp has 100,000 shares for 1.49% of their portfolio. Goelzer has 1.43% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 127,912 shares.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $28.35 million activity.

Seatown Holdings, which manages about $848.77M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Icici Bk Ltd (NYSE:IBN) by 300,000 shares to 530,708 shares, valued at $6.08M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Zuora Inc by 73,791 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 40,009 shares, and cut its stake in Zayo Group Hldgs Inc (NYSE:ZAYO).