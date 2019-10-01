Seatown Holdings Has Lowered Its Stake in Netflix (NFLX) as Share Price Declined; Markston International Has Raised Position in Abbvie (ABBV)

Seatown Holdings decreased its stake in Netflix Inc (NFLX) by 26.07% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Seatown Holdings sold 24,900 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.74% . The institutional investor held 70,600 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $25.93 million, down from 95,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Seatown Holdings who had been investing in Netflix Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $118.12B market cap company. The stock increased 0.81% or $2.17 during the last trading session, reaching $269.79. About 5.84 million shares traded. Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) has declined 3.57% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.57% the S&P500. Some Historical NFLX News: 08/05/2018 – Daily Mail: BBC goes into battle with Netflix and Amazon ‘as it holds talks with Channel 4 and ITV about teaming up to create a; 27/03/2018 – Montreal Gazette: BREAKING: Quebec government releases balanced budget plan, increasing education spending by 5%, health by; 06/03/2018 – NETFLIX CEO REED HASTINGS SPEAKS AT EVENT WITH REPORTERS; 15/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – The plot behind MoviePass parent’s bad review; 11/04/2018 – Netflix Will Be Cash Flow Positive by 2022, Moody’s Says — Barron’s Blog; 16/03/2018 – Apple acquired Texture, an app billed as “Netflix for digital magazines.”; 27/04/2018 – Netflix Could Soon Pass Disney in Market Value — Barrons.com; 18/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – CBS votes to end Redstone control; 06/03/2018 – Tech Today: Broadcom Rising, Another Netflix Target Hike, Bully for Micron — Barron’s Blog; 05/03/2018 – NETFLIX SAYS INTRODUCING PIN PROTECTION AND OTHER ENHANCEMENTS FOR “INFORMED VIEWING”

Markston International Llc increased its stake in Abbvie Inc. (ABBV) by 10.58% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Markston International Llc bought 13,158 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.55% . The institutional investor held 137,468 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.00 million, up from 124,310 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Markston International Llc who had been investing in Abbvie Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $108.00 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.53% or $2.68 during the last trading session, reaching $73.04. About 6.82M shares traded. AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) has declined 27.15% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.15% the S&P500. Some Historical ABBV News: 24/04/2018 – AstraZeneca: Trial Also Assessed Efficacy of Imfinzi, Tremelimumab as Monotherapies; 22/03/2018 – AbbVie Ongoing Phase 3 Studies, MERU and TAHOE, Will Continue to Investigate Rova-T in First- and Second-Line SCLC; 05/04/2018 – Biogen and Samsung Bioepis Agree to Settlement with AbbVie Allowing Commercialization of IMRALDI™ (Adalimumab Biosimilar) in; 15/05/2018 – AbbVie Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 22/03/2018 – ABBVIE REPORTS RESULTS FROM PHASE 2 STUDY EVALUATING ROVALPITUZ; 18/05/2018 – U.S. FDA – ISSUES ALERT ABOUT DECREASED SURVIVAL ASSOCIATED WITH THE USE OF KEYTRUDA (PEMBROLIZUMAB) OR TECENTRIQ (ATEZOLIZUMAB); 25/05/2018 – Oncolytics Biotech® Announces Research Collaboration with the Keck School of Medicine of USC Combining REOLYSIN® with Keytruda®, Velcade® and Dexamethasone; 17/04/2018 – Blood-cancer treatments Imbruvica and Darzalex have boosted J&J’s pharmaceutical sales, while rheumatoid arthritis drug Remicade has been under pressure; 23/05/2018 – MERCK & CO’S KEYTRUDA SIGNIFICANTLY IMPROVED OVERALL SURVIVAL; 10/04/2018 – AbbVie Remains Confident in NDA and Continues to Work With FDA to Bring Elagolix to Patients

Markston International Llc, which manages about $1.63B and $858.77 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Chubb Ltd by 5,189 shares to 38,694 shares, valued at $5.70M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 12,601 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 299,052 shares, and cut its stake in Anadarko Petroleum Corp. (NYSE:APC).

Since June 26, 2019, it had 12 buys, and 0 insider sales for $16.22 million activity. Shares for $1.00M were bought by Stewart Jeffrey Ryan. $498,057 worth of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) was bought by Donoghoe Nicholas on Thursday, August 29. CHASE WILLIAM J also bought $2.05 million worth of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) on Wednesday, June 26. RAPP EDWARD J had bought 7,500 shares worth $504,750. 30,000 shares were bought by Gosebruch Henry O, worth $2.02 million. Schumacher Laura J had bought 25,000 shares worth $1.76 million.

More notable recent AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “UPDATE: Abbvie (ABBV) Dermatologist Study Puts Skyrizi on Par With Enbrel, PT to $81 at Piper Jaffray – StreetInsider.com” on September 04, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Top Insider Buys Highlight for the Week of Sept. 20 – Yahoo Finance” published on September 21, 2019, Fool.com published: “Better Buy: AbbVie vs. Eli Lilly – Motley Fool” on September 24, 2019. More interesting news about AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “2 Reasons Why 1 Top Analyst Thinks AbbVie Could Soar Nearly 20% – Motley Fool” published on October 01, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “10 Medical Marijuana Stocks to Cure Your Portfolio – Investorplace.com” with publication date: October 01, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.33, from 0.83 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 67 investors sold ABBV shares while 513 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 542 raised stakes. 950.66 million shares or 1.26% less from 962.74 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 726,535 are held by Hightower Advsr Ltd Liability Corporation. Hennessy Advisors holds 0.22% or 63,500 shares. Tekla Cap Ltd Llc reported 333,316 shares. First Dallas has invested 1.24% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Camarda Advisors Ltd Liability Co reported 399 shares. Checchi Capital Advisers Lc holds 17,226 shares. Pggm owns 50,000 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. 56,502 are held by Novare Capital Mgmt Ltd Llc. Everett Harris Ca holds 0.67% of its portfolio in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) for 366,508 shares. Brown Advisory, Maryland-based fund reported 577,888 shares. 115,045 are owned by Veritable L P. 4.36 million were reported by Invesco. Girard Prtnrs Limited accumulated 0.16% or 12,105 shares. Cypress Asset Mgmt Tx owns 0.11% invested in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) for 4,580 shares. Altavista Wealth Mngmt Inc reported 4,747 shares stake.

More notable recent Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Here’s Why We Think Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Is Well Worth Watching – Yahoo Finance” on July 24, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Should You Buy Netflix (NFLX) Stock Ahead of Q3 Earnings? – Nasdaq” published on October 09, 2018, Nasdaq.com published: “Handicapping the Streaming Wars: Take a Look at Netflix’s Biggest Challengers – Nasdaq” on October 01, 2019. More interesting news about Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Why Now Is Time To Buy Netflix (NFLX) Stock – Nasdaq” published on December 12, 2018 as well as Marketwatch.com‘s news article titled: “Amazon, Netflix and Apple shares are no longer beloved by the average investor – MarketWatch” with publication date: September 28, 2019.

Seatown Holdings, which manages about $547.05 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Caterpillar Inc Del (NYSE:CAT) by 113,852 shares to 155,512 shares, valued at $21.20 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL) by 41,500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 83,500 shares, and has risen its stake in Medtronic Plc (NYSE:MDT).

Since August 8, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $2.00 million activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.19 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.35, from 1.54 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 57 investors sold NFLX shares while 321 reduced holdings. 110 funds opened positions while 338 raised stakes. 333.54 million shares or 2.45% more from 325.56 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Ellington Mgmt Gp Ltd invested 0.82% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Signalpoint Asset Mgmt Lc, Missouri-based fund reported 995 shares. Ci Investments Incorporated stated it has 32,750 shares. Js Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Company stated it has 6.88% of its portfolio in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Bp Public Ltd Co reported 21,000 shares stake. 92,041 are held by Weatherly Asset Mngmt Limited Partnership. Acg Wealth reported 23,275 shares stake. Lazard Asset Management Lc invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Gulf International Bank & Trust (Uk) has 0.64% invested in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) for 103,612 shares. Highstreet Asset owns 988 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. 2,500 are owned by Gruss &. Alberta Inv reported 33,700 shares stake. Wilbanks Smith And Thomas Asset Ltd Liability holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) for 612 shares. Asset Mgmt Of Georgia Ga Adv holds 1,000 shares. New York State Teachers Retirement Systems holds 0.61% or 659,952 shares in its portfolio.

Analysts await Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $1.05 earnings per share, up 17.98% or $0.16 from last year’s $0.89 per share. NFLX’s profit will be $459.73M for 64.24 P/E if the $1.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.60 actual earnings per share reported by Netflix, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 75.00% EPS growth.