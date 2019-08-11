Seatown Holdings Has Lowered Its Icici Bk LTD (IBN) Position by $3.30 Million as Stock Value Rose; Quantum Capital Management Has Lowered Its Allied Motion Technologies I (AMOT) Position by $453,152

Quantum Capital Management decreased its stake in Allied Motion Technologies I (AMOT) by 37.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Quantum Capital Management sold 13,328 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.37% . The institutional investor held 22,062 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $758,000, down from 35,390 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Quantum Capital Management who had been investing in Allied Motion Technologies I for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $333.79 million market cap company. The stock decreased 3.42% or $1.23 during the last trading session, reaching $34.77. About 20,893 shares traded. Allied Motion Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AMOT) has declined 12.57% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.57% the S&P500. Some Historical AMOT News: 15/03/2018 – Allied Motion Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 28/03/2018 – Allied Motion Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 25/05/2018 – Allied Motion Presenting at Conference May 30; 02/05/2018 – ALLIED MOTION BOOSTS QTRLY CASH DIV; 14/03/2018 – Allied Motion 4Q Rev $65.4M; 02/05/2018 – Allied Motion Increases Quarterly Cash Dividend; 02/05/2018 – Allied Motion Reports Operating Income up 47% on Revenue Growth of 25% in First Quarter 2018; 02/05/2018 – Allied Motion Increases Qtrly Cash Div to 3c; 02/05/2018 – Allied Motion 1Q Rev $76.6M; 14/03/2018 Allied Motion 4Q EPS 1c

Seatown Holdings decreased its stake in Icici Bk Ltd (IBN) by 36.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Seatown Holdings sold 300,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.11% . The institutional investor held 530,708 shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.08M, down from 830,708 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Seatown Holdings who had been investing in Icici Bk Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $37.24B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.76% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $11.73. About 3.07 million shares traded. ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE:IBN) has risen 38.59% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.59% the S&P500. Some Historical IBN News: 18/04/2018 – BTVI: ICICI loan case: CBI questions Nupower Renewables CFO; 16/04/2018 – Moneycontrol.in: ICICI matter: Finance Ministry looking at BBB member Pradeep Kumar’s stint at Avista Advisory; 05/04/2018 – CRYSTAL CROP PROTECTION- ICICI SECURITIES, AXIS CAPITAL, HSBC SECURITIES,CAPITAL MARKETS (INDIA) ARE AMONG THE BOOK RUNNING LEAD MANAGERS TO IPO; 20/03/2018 – CLOSED: ICICI Bank Sells INR40b Perpetual AT1 Bonds at 9.15%; 29/03/2018 – ICICI BANK LTD ICBK.NS SAYS RBI HAS IMPOSED A PENALTY ON BANK FOR CONTINUED SALE OF GOVT SECURITIES CLASSIFIED AS HTM; 15/04/2018 – Mint: RBI scrutiny in 2016 found no ‘quid pro quo’ in ICICI Bank loans to Videocon; 29/03/2018 – ICICI BANK LTD ICBK.NS SAYS CONTINUED WITH SALES FROM HTM CATEGORY FOR A FEW WEEKS DURING QTR ENDED MARCH 2017; 30/04/2018 – GARG: SHOULD TREAT ICICI AS AN ISOLATED CASE; NO SYSTEMIC ISSUE; 25/04/2018 – INDIA’S ICICI LOMBARD GENERAL INSURANCE COMPANY LTD ICIL.NS – MARCH QTR PROFIT AFTER TAX 2.12 BLN RUPEES VS PROFIT OF 1.80 BLN RUPEES LAST YEAR; 29/03/2018 – ICICI Bank Says Board Has Faith in CEO, Defends Loan Decision

More news for ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE:IBN) were recently published by: Fool.com, which released: “Why Luckin Coffee, Tower Semiconductor, and ICICI Bank Jumped Today – The Motley Fool” on July 29, 2019. Finance.Yahoo.com‘s article titled: “Here is What Hedge Funds Think About ICICI Bank Limited (IBN) – Yahoo Finance” and published on June 19, 2019 is yet another important article.

Seatown Holdings, which manages about $848.77M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 90,000 shares to 232,700 shares, valued at $27.45M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alphabet Inc by 27,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 40,300 shares, and has risen its stake in Honeywell Intl Inc (NYSE:HON).

Quantum Capital Management, which manages about $700.30 million and $185.66M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Midland Sts Bancorp Inc Ill by 72,875 shares to 177,177 shares, valued at $4.26 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Photronics Inc (NASDAQ:PLAB) by 147,336 shares in the quarter, for a total of 483,720 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Scottsdale Fds (VCIT).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 1.16 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 14 investors sold AMOT shares while 26 reduced holdings. 15 funds opened positions while 32 raised stakes. 4.52 million shares or 5.11% more from 4.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Amer Century Companies holds 16,408 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsr LP holds 0.01% or 460,229 shares in its portfolio. Oberweis Asset Management Incorporated holds 20,100 shares or 0.14% of its portfolio. Van Den Berg Management I reported 14,735 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Marshall Wace Llp holds 850 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Lazard Asset Limited accumulated 470 shares. Citadel Advsrs Limited Company owns 20,620 shares for 0% of their portfolio. California Public Employees Retirement System holds 0% or 26,354 shares. Virginia-based Investment Of Virginia Limited has invested 0.4% in Allied Motion Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AMOT). Thb Asset Management has invested 0.92% in Allied Motion Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AMOT). Moreover, Confluence Inv Management Llc has 0.08% invested in Allied Motion Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AMOT) for 137,325 shares. 6,343 are owned by Parametric Assoc Limited Liability Company. Fmr Limited Liability Corp has 84 shares. Signaturefd Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0% of its portfolio in Allied Motion Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AMOT) for 1,505 shares. New York-based Mackay Shields Limited Liability has invested 0.01% in Allied Motion Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AMOT).