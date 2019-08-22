Seatown Holdings Has Lowered By $4.34 Million Its Zayo Group Hldgs (ZAYO) Stake; Oberweis Asset Management Has Upped By $1.47 Million Its Federal Signal Corp. (FSS) Position

Seatown Holdings decreased Zayo Group Hldgs Inc (ZAYO) stake by 26.04% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Seatown Holdings sold 155,138 shares as Zayo Group Hldgs Inc (ZAYO)’s stock rose 8.39%. The Seatown Holdings holds 440,520 shares with $12.52M value, down from 595,658 last quarter. Zayo Group Hldgs Inc now has $7.95 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.09% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $33.76. About 2.24 million shares traded. Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) has declined 8.67% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.67% the S&P500. Some Historical ZAYO News: 11/04/2018 – Global Cloud Provider Selects Zayo for Dark Fiber in Canada; 20/04/2018 – DJ Zayo Group Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ZAYO); 02/04/2018 – Zayo Group Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 18/04/2018 – ZAYO GROUP HOLDINGS INC ZAYO.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $42 FROM $37; 21/05/2018 – Zayo Group Presenting at Barclays Conference Tomorrow; 07/05/2018 – ZAYO GROUP HOLDINGS INC – COMPANY’S BOARD OF DIRECTORS HAS AUTHORIZED A SIX-MONTH SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM; 03/05/2018 – ZAYO COO ANDREW CROUCH HAS RESIGNED; 18/04/2018 – Zayo Group: Acquisition Adds 452 Owned Route Miles, Plus Additional Leased Route Miles; 17/05/2018 – Global Business Process Outsourcing Company Selects Zayo; 24/05/2018 – Fairbanks Energy Services Helps Zayo Significantly Reduce Energy Consumption at Three zColo Data Centers

Oberweis Asset Management Inc increased Federal Signal Corp. (FSS) stake by 537.12% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Oberweis Asset Management Inc acquired 58,600 shares as Federal Signal Corp. (FSS)’s stock rose 9.26%. The Oberweis Asset Management Inc holds 69,510 shares with $1.81M value, up from 10,910 last quarter. Federal Signal Corp. now has $1.84B valuation. The stock decreased 0.46% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $30.04. About 312,411 shares traded or 11.44% up from the average. Federal Signal Corporation (NYSE:FSS) has risen 33.46% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.46% the S&P500. Some Historical FSS News: 01/05/2018 – FEDERAL SIGNAL BOOSTS QTRLY DIV BY 14%; 01/05/2018 – FEDERAL SIGNAL BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 8C/SHR FROM 7C, EST. 7C; 01/05/2018 – Federal Signal Raises Quarter Dividend to 8c Vs. 7c; 04/05/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Reliance Steel & Aluminum, Goldman Sachs BDC, IBERIABANK, Federal Signal, United T; 08/05/2018 – Federal Signal Raises Full-Year Outlook after Reporting Strong First Quarter Earnings and Record Orders, Up 54%; 08/05/2018 – Federal Signal Raises FY View To Adj EPS $1.15-Adj EPS $1.22; 07/05/2018 – FEDERAL SIGNAL CORP – ON MAY 1, 2018, CO APPOINTED LAUREN B. ELTING AS COMPANY’S PRINCIPAL ACCOUNTING OFFICER – SEC FILING; 07/05/2018 – FEDERAL SIGNAL – ELTING TO ASSUME ACCOUNTING RESPONSIBILITIES PREVIOUSLY HELD BY IAN HUDSON, SENIOR VICE PRESIDENT & CFO; 22/04/2018 – DJ Federal Signal Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FSS); 08/05/2018 – Federal Signal 1Q Profit Rises 77%; Raises 2018 Guidance

Oberweis Asset Management Inc decreased Hersha Hospitality Trust stake by 20,600 shares to 47,820 valued at $820,000 in 2019Q1. It also reduced Tandem Diabetes Care Inc. stake by 33,740 shares and now owns 191,120 shares. Comtech Telecommunications Cp (NASDAQ:CMTL) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.12 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.32, from 1.44 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 19 investors sold FSS shares while 62 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 55 raised stakes. 52.64 million shares or 0.98% more from 52.13 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wells Fargo Mn reported 0% of its portfolio in Federal Signal Corporation (NYSE:FSS). Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt Systems holds 0.01% or 20,644 shares in its portfolio. 212,124 were accumulated by D E Shaw &. Sei Company stated it has 167 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Hillcrest Asset Mgmt Limited owns 531,384 shares or 2.21% of their US portfolio. Paloma Prtnrs reported 0.01% stake. Glenmede Trust Na reported 181 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Texas-based Employees Retirement System Of Texas has invested 0.02% in Federal Signal Corporation (NYSE:FSS). Texas Permanent School Fund holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Federal Signal Corporation (NYSE:FSS) for 40,840 shares. Panagora Asset Mngmt Inc invested in 0.05% or 454,655 shares. Morgan Stanley reported 183,142 shares. Voya Inv Management Limited Liability holds 70,241 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Arizona State Retirement Sys invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Federal Signal Corporation (NYSE:FSS). Mutual Of America Cap Llc reported 4,723 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Northern Tru stated it has 0.01% in Federal Signal Corporation (NYSE:FSS).

More notable recent Federal Signal Corporation (NYSE:FSS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Does Federal Signal Corporation (NYSE:FSS) Have A High Beta? – Yahoo Finance” on August 22, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Are Federal Signal Corporationâ€™s (NYSE:FSS) High Returns Really That Great? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 28, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “4 Days To Buy Federal Signal Corporation (NYSE:FSS) Before The Ex-Dividend Date – Yahoo Finance” on August 08, 2019. More interesting news about Federal Signal Corporation (NYSE:FSS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Federal Signal (FSS) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on July 31, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Do Federal Signal’s (NYSE:FSS) Earnings Warrant Your Attention? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 21, 2019.

Analysts await Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) to report earnings on August, 28. They expect $0.15 earnings per share, down 16.67% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.18 per share. ZAYO’s profit will be $35.34M for 56.27 P/E if the $0.15 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.15 actual earnings per share reported by Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

More notable recent Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Zayo Group grows profits in Q4 – Seeking Alpha” on August 21, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. Reports Financial Results for the Fourth Fiscal Quarter Ended June 30, 2019 – Business Wire” published on August 21, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Zayo Shareholders Approve Merger – Business Wire” on July 26, 2019. More interesting news about Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Earnings Scheduled For August 21, 2019 – Benzinga” published on August 21, 2019 as well as Pehub.com‘s news article titled: “Zayo Group shareholders approve $8.2 bln sale to Digital Colony, EQT – PE Hub” with publication date: July 29, 2019.