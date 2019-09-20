Seatown Holdings Has Lifted Its Manpowergroup (MAN) Holding; Science Applications International Has 0.99 Sentiment

Seatown Holdings increased Manpowergroup Inc (MAN) stake by 62.69% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Seatown Holdings acquired 23,428 shares as Manpowergroup Inc (MAN)’s stock declined 4.06%. The Seatown Holdings holds 60,797 shares with $5.87 million value, up from 37,369 last quarter. Manpowergroup Inc now has $5.14B valuation. It closed at $85.91 lastly. It is down 1.57% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.57% the S&P500. Some Historical MAN News: 04/05/2018 – MANPOWERGROUP BOOSTS DIV TO $1.01/SHR FROM 93C, EST. $1.00; 08/05/2018 – Robots Need Not Apply: Automation Will Create New U.S. Jobs Requiring Different Skills, ManpowerGroup Research Reveals; 12/03/2018 – France Second Quarter Manpower Employment Outlook (Table); 22/03/2018 – ManpowerGroup Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 12/03/2018 – Japan’s Second Quarter 2018 Manpower Employment Outlook (Table); 20/04/2018 – MANPOWERGROUP 1Q REV. $5.5B, EST. $5.42B; 01/05/2018 – ManpowerGroup Group Meeting Scheduled By SunTrust for May. 8; 08/03/2018 – ManpowerGroup Solutions TAPFIN Expands Digital Platform IntelliReach™ to Help Even More Clients Optimize Talent Management; 08/03/2018 ManpowerGroup Solutions TAPFIN Expands Digital Platform lntelliReach™ to Help Even More Clients Optimize Talent Management; 20/03/2018 – SCOUT EXCHANGE APPOINTS JIM MCCOY AS CHIEF REVENUE OFFICER AND GENERAL MANAGER

Science Applications International Corp (SAIC) investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in 2019 Q2. It’s down -2.31, from 3.3 in 2019Q1. The ratio turned negative, as 111 investment professionals opened new or increased stock positions, while 112 sold and trimmed stakes in Science Applications International Corp. The investment professionals in our database now have: 43.41 million shares, down from 83.87 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Science Applications International Corp in top ten stock positions decreased from 5 to 4 for a decrease of 1. Sold All: 28 Reduced: 84 Increased: 67 New Position: 44.

Among 4 analysts covering ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 25% are positive. ManpowerGroup has $11000 highest and $8300 lowest target. $97’s average target is 12.91% above currents $85.91 stock price. ManpowerGroup had 7 analyst reports since April 17, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Monday, July 22 by JP Morgan. The rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets on Monday, July 22 with “Outperform”. Credit Suisse downgraded ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) on Thursday, July 11 to “Underperform” rating. Bank of America maintained it with “Neutral” rating and $9600 target in Monday, July 22 report.

Seatown Holdings decreased Honeywell Intl Inc (NYSE:HON) stake by 39,288 shares to 60,910 valued at $10.63M in 2019Q2. It also reduced Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) stake by 100,000 shares and now owns 132,700 shares. Laureate Education Inc was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.46, from 0.8 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 20 investors sold MAN shares while 105 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 104 raised stakes. 53.15 million shares or 1.64% more from 52.29 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. First Personal Financial Svcs invested in 43 shares or 0% of the stock. Us Bancorporation De invested 0% of its portfolio in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN). Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt owns 10,542 shares. Westpac Bk Corporation invested 0% of its portfolio in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN). Wells Fargo Com Mn invested 0.01% of its portfolio in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN). Glenmede Tru Na holds 0.01% or 20,725 shares. Csat Invest Advisory Limited Partnership has 3,272 shares. Smithfield Tru has invested 0% in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN). Bancorporation Of America Corporation De has 257,826 shares. Connecticut-based Aqr Mgmt Ltd Liability has invested 0.28% in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN). Bessemer Gru stated it has 3,784 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 25,100 were accumulated by Omers Administration. Paragon Cap Mgmt has invested 0.21% in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN). Pggm Invests reported 347,687 shares or 0.17% of all its holdings. Qs Investors Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 28,809 shares.

More notable recent ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “We Think VMware (NYSE:VMW) Can Stay On Top Of Its Debt – Yahoo Finance” on September 18, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “5 Top Stock Trades for Friday: GOGO, BABA, TGT – Yahoo Finance” published on September 19, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Eighth death in U.S. linked to vaping – Seeking Alpha” on September 20, 2019. More interesting news about ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) were released by: Washingtonpost.com and their article: “Arthur Cashin, wise to the ways of Wall Street – The Washington Post” published on September 19, 2019 as well as Livetradingnews.com‘s news article titled: “Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) Stock Sinks As Market Gains – Live Trading News” with publication date: September 19, 2019.

More notable recent Science Applications International Corporation (NYSE:SAIC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is There More To Science Applications International Corporation (NYSE:SAIC) Than Its 9.5% Returns On Capital? – Yahoo Finance” on September 03, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Science Applications International Corp (SAIC) Q2 2020 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on September 05, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “SAIC slides after miss, H2 warning – Seeking Alpha” on September 06, 2019. More interesting news about Science Applications International Corporation (NYSE:SAIC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “SAIC wins Australian tactical data link support contract – Seeking Alpha” published on September 19, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “SAIC receives $812M in contracts – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 21, 2019.

General Atlantic Llc holds 20.35% of its portfolio in Science Applications International Corporation for 4.03 million shares. Mcclain Value Management Llc owns 71,626 shares or 7.92% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Simcoe Capital Management Llc has 6.29% invested in the company for 274,130 shares. The New York-based Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. has invested 4.3% in the stock. Ack Asset Management Llc, a New York-based fund reported 150,000 shares.