Seatown Holdings Has Lifted Its Bright Horizons Fam Sol In D (BFAM) Holding by $381,000; Stock Rose; Rwc Asset Management Llp Position in Regions Finl New (RF) Has Decreased by $7.72 Million as Market Value Rose

Rwc Asset Management Llp decreased its stake in Regions Finl Corp New (RF) by 45.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rwc Asset Management Llp sold 551,327 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.01% . The institutional investor held 672,220 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.51M, down from 1.22 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rwc Asset Management Llp who had been investing in Regions Finl Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.52B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.81% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $13.55. About 9.80M shares traded. Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF) has declined 15.36% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.36% the S&P500. Some Historical RF News: 30/04/2018 – Modern Space. Expanded Services. Regions Bank Teams Move into Uptown Charlotte Facility; 12/04/2018 – Regions Bank Announces Agreement and Investment in Mortgage Fintech Lender Price; 12/04/2018 – Regions Financial Makes Equity Investment In Lender Price; 20/04/2018 – Regions Financial 1Q Net $414M; 29/05/2018 – Regions Financial Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 10/04/2018 – Regions Chief Governance Officer Elected to Board of a Leading Advocate for Strong Corporate Governance; 06/04/2018 – Regions to Sell Insurance Group to BB&T Insurance Subsidiary; 20/04/2018 – REGIONS SEES GAIN ON SALE OF INSURANCE UNIT OF $200M; 20/04/2018 – REGIONS FINANCIAL CORP – QTRLY AVERAGE LOANS AND LEASES INCREASED $368 MLN AND TOTALED $79.9 BLN VS PREVIOUS QTR; 06/04/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – REGIONS FINANCIAL AGREES TO SELL INSURANCE BUSINESS TO BB&T INSURANCE HOLDINGS

Seatown Holdings increased its stake in Bright Horizons Fam Sol In D (BFAM) by 30.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Seatown Holdings bought 3,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.49% . The institutional investor held 12,700 shares of the other consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.61 million, up from 9,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Seatown Holdings who had been investing in Bright Horizons Fam Sol In D for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.21 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.22% or $1.91 during the last trading session, reaching $158.13. About 231,875 shares traded. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) has risen 42.28% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 42.28% the S&P500. Some Historical BFAM News: 30/04/2018 – Bright Horizons Family Sees 2018 Revenue Growth 8% to 10%; 15/05/2018 – Capital World Investors Buys 2.1% Position in Bright Horizons; 30/04/2018 – Bright Horizons Family 1Q EPS 62c; 03/04/2018 – BRIGHT HORIZONS FAMILY SOLUTIONS INC BFAM.N : RBC CUTS TO SECTOR PERFORM FROM OUTPERFORM; 30/04/2018 – Bright Horizons Family 1Q Adj EPS 72c; 14/05/2018 – Laurion Capital Buys New 1.3% Position in Bright Horizons; 03/04/2018 – Bright Horizons Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 11/04/2018 – BRIGHT HORIZONS FAMILY SOLUTIONS INC BFAM.N : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $107 FROM $98; 18/05/2018 – Research Report Identifies Bio-Rad Laboratories, Bright Horizons Family Solutions, Corbus Pharmaceuticals, PennyMac Financial S; 09/03/2018 Company Profile for Bright Horizons Family Solutions

Seatown Holdings, which manages about $848.77 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Worldpay Inc by 170,000 shares to 20,000 shares, valued at $2.27 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Xpo Logistics Inc (NYSE:XPO) by 14,063 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 162,465 shares, and cut its stake in Icici Bk Ltd (NYSE:IBN).

Rwc Asset Management Llp, which manages about $8.81 billion and $2.19 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Live Nation Entertainment In (NYSE:LYV) by 5,997 shares to 476,575 shares, valued at $30.28M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Huntington Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:HBAN) by 61,811 shares in the quarter, for a total of 4.88 million shares, and has risen its stake in American Airls Group Inc (NASDAQ:AAL).

