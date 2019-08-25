Seatown Holdings Has Lifted By $5.09 Million Its T Mobile Us (TMUS) Holding; Rudolph Technologies (RTEC) Has 1.07 Sentiment

Seatown Holdings increased T Mobile Us Inc (TMUS) stake by 24.61% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Seatown Holdings acquired 73,816 shares as T Mobile Us Inc (TMUS)’s stock rose 8.36%. The Seatown Holdings holds 373,816 shares with $25.83 million value, up from 300,000 last quarter. T Mobile Us Inc now has $65.35B valuation. The stock decreased 1.68% or $1.31 during the last trading session, reaching $76.48. About 2.89M shares traded. T-Mobile US, Inc. (NYSE:TMUS) has risen 33.28% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.28% the S&P500. Some Historical TMUS News: 29/04/2018 – T-Mobile and Sprint Join in $146B Deal, Promise 5G Everything — Barron’s Blog; 20/03/2018 – lt’s a Steal! T-Mobile Customers Score a FREE Year of MLB.TV; 21/05/2018 – T-MOBILE USA, REPORTS SUCCESSFUL CONSENT SOLICITATIONS; 29/04/2018 – DT CEO Tim Höttges Will Be Chairman of Combined Company; 03/05/2018 – Claure to steer Sprint’s merger with T-Mobile; 01/05/2018 – Moody’s: T-Mobile’s Planned Merger With Sprint Is Credit Positive For Softbank; 14/05/2018 – Sprint: Consent Solicitation Being Conducted in Connection With Sprint’s Agreement to Merge With T-Mobile US Unit; 28/04/2018 – T-Mobile Is Said to Move Toward Sprint Merger at $24 Billion (5); 11/04/2018 – Deutsche Telekom Trades Up 3.0% on T-Mobile/Sprint Speculation; 30/04/2018 – A merged T-Mobile and Sprint will still be smaller than AT&T or Verizon The Big Four mobile carriers would become the Big Three

Rudolph Technologies Inc (RTEC) investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.19, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. The ratio has increased, as 72 investment managers opened new and increased positions, while 67 sold and decreased their stakes in Rudolph Technologies Inc. The investment managers in our database now hold: 28.37 million shares, down from 28.73 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment managers holding Rudolph Technologies Inc in top ten positions was flat from 2 to 2 for the same number . Sold All: 13 Reduced: 54 Increased: 52 New Position: 20.

Among 4 analysts covering T-Mobile US (NYSE:TMUS), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. T-Mobile US has $9400 highest and $7600 lowest target. $84.60’s average target is 10.62% above currents $76.48 stock price. T-Mobile US had 7 analyst reports since March 7, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Monday, July 29, the company rating was maintained by Nomura. The company was maintained on Tuesday, August 6 by Raymond James. The rating was maintained by HSBC on Friday, March 8 with “Buy”. The stock has “Buy” rating by Guggenheim on Friday, March 22.

More notable recent T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Mixed Signals: How Will A T-Mobile-Sprint Merger Play Out For Investors? – Benzinga” on July 29, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Sprint And T-Mobile Finally Get Approval To Merge – Benzinga” published on July 26, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Trump Incentivizes Top Wireless Carriers to Build America’s 5G Network – Nasdaq” on August 22, 2019. More interesting news about T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “5 5G Stocks to Watch After Sprint/T-Mobile Approval – Investorplace.com” published on July 31, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Mario Gabelli Shares His Media Picks: Fox, Disney And More – Benzinga” with publication date: July 31, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.28, from 1.3 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 50 investors sold TMUS shares while 161 reduced holdings. 60 funds opened positions while 155 raised stakes. 263.18 million shares or 0.09% more from 262.95 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The California-based California Pub Employees Retirement System has invested 0.06% in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS). Mackay Shields Limited Liability Com holds 25,830 shares. The Massachusetts-based Reynders Mcveigh Capital has invested 0.1% in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS). 35,407 are held by Ingalls & Snyder Llc. Motco holds 264 shares. 4,599 were accumulated by Creative Planning. Moreover, Regions Financial has 0% invested in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS). Reilly Fin Advsr Ltd Com, California-based fund reported 403 shares. Toronto Dominion Financial Bank stated it has 75,388 shares. Kemnay Advisory Services invested 0.69% of its portfolio in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS). Raymond James Fincl Services Advsrs holds 0.02% or 53,802 shares in its portfolio. Oppenheimer Asset holds 0% of its portfolio in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) for 1,678 shares. Hsbc Holdings Public Ltd Co holds 198,084 shares. Franklin Resources holds 4.50M shares or 0.17% of its portfolio. 294,343 are owned by Barclays Public Ltd Com.

More notable recent Rudolph Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:RTEC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “NCI, ACIA, and RTEC SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Rigrodsky & Long, P.A. Reminds Investors of Investigations of Mergers – Yahoo Finance” on August 07, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “SHAREHOLDER INVESTIGATION ALERT: Halper Sadeh LLP Reminds Investors That It Is Investigating Whether the Sale of These Companies Is Fair to Shareholders â€“ RTEC, PCMI, ORIT – GlobeNewswire” published on July 31, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Shareholder Investigation Alert: Halper Sadeh LLP is Investigating Whether the Sale of These Companies is Fair to Shareholders â€“ CZR, RTEC, ORIT, GWR – GlobeNewswire” on August 14, 2019. More interesting news about Rudolph Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:RTEC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “How Rudolph Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:RTEC) Can Impact Your Portfolio Volatility – Yahoo Finance” published on June 06, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Nanometrics, Rudolph Technologies To Merge – Benzinga” with publication date: June 24, 2019.

The stock decreased 4.83% or $1.14 during the last trading session, reaching $22.46. About 130,363 shares traded. Rudolph Technologies, Inc. (RTEC) has declined 6.37% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.37% the S&P500. Some Historical RTEC News: 17/05/2018 – Rudolph Technologies Presenting at Conference May 23; 02/05/2018 – Rudolph Technologies Sees 2Q EPS 38c-EPS 45c; 02/05/2018 – Rudolph Technologies Sees 2Q Adj EPS 44c-Adj EPS 51c; 22/05/2018 – Rudolph Technologies Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 02/05/2018 – Rudolph Technologies Sees 2Q Rev $75M-$81M; 30/05/2018 – Rudolph Technologies Presenting at Cowen Conference Tomorrow; 20/04/2018 DJ Rudolph Technologies Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RTEC); 02/05/2018 – Rudolph Technologies 1Q Rev $73.1M; 02/05/2018 – Rudolph Technologies 1Q EPS 47c; 02/05/2018 – Rudolph Technologies 1Q Adj EPS 51c

Rudolph Technologies, Inc. designs, develops, makes, and supports process control defect inspection and metrology, advanced packaging lithography, and data analysis systems and software used in microelectronic device manufacturing. The company has market cap of $698.86 million. The firm also offers process and yield management solutions used in wafer processing and final manufacturing through standalone systems for macro-defect inspection, lithography, probe card test and analysis, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements. It has a 25.01 P/E ratio. In addition, it provides spare parts.