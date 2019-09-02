Seatown Holdings Has Increased By $6.24 Million Its Visa (V) Holding; Schafer Cullen Capital Management Has Raised Suntrust Banks (STI) Holding

Seatown Holdings increased Visa Inc (V) stake by 177.78% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Seatown Holdings acquired 40,000 shares as Visa Inc (V)’s stock rose 9.34%. The Seatown Holdings holds 62,500 shares with $9.76 million value, up from 22,500 last quarter. Visa Inc now has $399.52B valuation. The stock decreased 0.19% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $180.82. About 4.06 million shares traded. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 30.42% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.42% the S&P500. Some Historical V News: 09/04/2018 – VFS Global Expands Finland Visa Services Network to Hong Kong; 25/04/2018 – VISA EXECUTIVES END COMMENTS ON EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 25/04/2018 – VISA SEES YEAR ADJUSTED EPS GROWTH AT HIGH-20’S, SAW MID-20’S; 24/05/2018 – Visa Makes Strategic Investment in YellowPepper to Accelerate Adoption of Mobile Payments and Tokenization in Latin Amer and the Caribbean; 25/04/2018 – Visa 2Q Net $2.6B; 28/03/2018 – Miscommunications at Work Impact the Bottom Line, Study Finds; 26/03/2018 – TURKEY’S ERDOGAN SAYS EXPECTS VISA LIBERALISATION FROM EU; 28/05/2018 – Canada Intends to Lift Visa Requirement on the United Arab Emirates; 30/05/2018 – Visa doubts hang over Turkish entrepreneurs; 08/05/2018 – PENINSULA CLEAN ENERGY PROVIDES VISA CORPORATE CAMPUS 100% RENE

Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc increased Suntrust Banks Inc. (STI) stake by 21.73% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc acquired 346,637 shares as Suntrust Banks Inc. (STI)'s stock rose 2.76%. The Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc holds 1.94M shares with $115.07M value, up from 1.60M last quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. now has $27.09B valuation. The stock increased 0.39% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $61.51. About 2.58 million shares traded. SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI) has declined 8.58% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.58% the S&P500.

Seatown Holdings decreased Zayo Group Hldgs Inc (NYSE:ZAYO) stake by 155,138 shares to 440,520 valued at $12.52 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Icici Bk Ltd (NYSE:IBN) stake by 300,000 shares and now owns 530,708 shares. Zuora Inc was reduced too.

Among 14 analysts covering Visa (NYSE:V), 13 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 93% are positive. Visa has $21000 highest and $157 lowest target. $188.57’s average target is 4.29% above currents $180.82 stock price. Visa had 23 analyst reports since March 5, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Thursday, July 11 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Overweight”. Wedbush maintained the shares of V in report on Thursday, April 25 with “Outperform” rating. UBS maintained the shares of V in report on Thursday, May 2 with “Neutral” rating. The company was maintained on Thursday, April 25 by Morgan Stanley. The rating was maintained by Stephens on Monday, March 11 with “Buy”. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, March 14 by Wedbush. The stock of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has “Outperform” rating given on Wednesday, July 10 by Wells Fargo. Oppenheimer maintained the shares of V in report on Wednesday, April 17 with “Outperform” rating. Nomura maintained the shares of V in report on Thursday, April 25 with “Buy” rating. UBS maintained Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) on Thursday, August 1 with “Neutral” rating.

Since August 6, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $171,130 activity. The insider MORRISON DENISE M bought $171,130.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 49 investors sold V shares while 631 reduced holdings. 164 funds opened positions while 551 raised stakes. 1.54 billion shares or 4.83% less from 1.62 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Calamos Advsrs Limited Co owns 1.03 million shares for 1% of their portfolio. Kempen Mngmt Nv holds 0.13% or 8,834 shares in its portfolio. Cibc owns 3.02M shares for 3.85% of their portfolio. First Manhattan invested in 0.39% or 436,693 shares. 33,090 were accumulated by Blue Fincl Capital. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt owns 186,211 shares or 0.13% of their US portfolio. Guardian Life Insurance Of America invested 0.1% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Moreover, Miracle Mile Advsrs Limited Com has 0.55% invested in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) for 43,691 shares. Provise Management Group Inc Ltd Company holds 1.5% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) for 68,534 shares. Braun Stacey Associate owns 17,350 shares for 0.18% of their portfolio. Lenox Wealth Mgmt holds 0.05% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) or 1,031 shares. Lincoln National Corp holds 0.12% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) or 19,228 shares. Pnc Fincl Ser Group Incorporated stated it has 0.48% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Family Capital Tru holds 42,129 shares or 2.78% of its portfolio. Oakbrook Invests Limited Com reported 271,313 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.72 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.14, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 95 investors sold STI shares while 267 reduced holdings. 97 funds opened positions while 163 raised stakes. 334.46 million shares or 3.68% more from 322.58 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Summit Asset Management Lc accumulated 0.26% or 8,985 shares. Advisory Alpha Limited Liability Com accumulated 9 shares. Cap Sarl stated it has 27,000 shares or 0.2% of all its holdings. Kentucky Retirement System Insur Trust Fund invested in 8,813 shares or 0.11% of the stock. Fort Washington Invest Advisors Inc Oh holds 5,971 shares. Gsa Cap Prns Limited Liability Partnership holds 6,996 shares. First Quadrant Lp Ca reported 9,231 shares. Andra Ap has 72,400 shares for 0.12% of their portfolio. Patten Patten Tn owns 58,969 shares. Invesco holds 1.99M shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Kellner Cap Limited Com reported 14.32% of its portfolio in SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI). First Tru Advsrs Limited Partnership stated it has 378,301 shares. Ballentine Prtn Limited Liability Co holds 0.01% in SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI) or 3,520 shares. Dubuque National Bank Co holds 1,462 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Field Main Bank & Trust stated it has 269 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings.

Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc decreased Abb Ltd. (Adr) (NYSE:ABB) stake by 125,637 shares to 2.52M valued at $47.47 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Cisco Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) stake by 93,651 shares and now owns 3.24 million shares. Lukoil Pjsc (Adr) was reduced too.

