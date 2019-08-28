Seatown Holdings Has Increased By $5.09 Million Its T Mobile Us (TMUS) Stake; 3 Analysts Are Bullish Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (HLT) Last Week

Seatown Holdings increased T Mobile Us Inc (TMUS) stake by 24.61% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Seatown Holdings acquired 73,816 shares as T Mobile Us Inc (TMUS)’s stock rose 8.36%. The Seatown Holdings holds 373,816 shares with $25.83 million value, up from 300,000 last quarter. T Mobile Us Inc now has $65.90B valuation. The stock decreased 1.20% or $0.94 during the last trading session, reaching $77.12. About 2.24 million shares traded. T-Mobile US, Inc. (NYSE:TMUS) has risen 33.28% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.28% the S&P500. Some Historical TMUS News: 30/03/2018 – T-MOBILE US – ON MARCH 29, UNIT AMENDED TERMS OF ITS $2 BLN SECURED TERM LOAN DUE JAN 2022 AND ITS $2 BLN SECURED TERM LOAN DUE JAN 2024 – SEC FILING; 27/04/2018 – TMUS, S: Sprint and T-Mobile could announce a merger as soon as this weekend; 30/04/2018 – T-Mobile wanted to buy Straight Path last year, but it bowed out early after AT&T and Verizon bid up the company; 08/05/2018 – Business Journals: Exclusive: Sprint’s Claure talks roots, his new role and the role of KC after T-Mobile merger…; 14/05/2018 – T-MOBILE CTO: NETWORK GEAR GOING IN NOW IS 5G UPGRADEABLE; 18/05/2018 – Agency Spy: Wunderman Seattle Downsizes as T-Mobile Takes More of Its Data and Analytics Work In-House; 30/04/2018 – RadioResource: T-Mobile US, Sprint Agree to Merge for $146B Combined Company; 21/05/2018 – Boost Mobile Founder Wants T-Mobile, Sprint to Divest Prepaids; 10/04/2018 – Yahoo! UK: T-Mobile in new talks to acquire Sprint; 01/05/2018 – Sprint deal could help T-Mobile offer ‘quad play,’ executives say

Among 6 analysts covering Hilton Holdings (NYSE:HLT), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Hilton Holdings has $11100 highest and $9000 lowest target. $101’s average target is 10.83% above currents $91.13 stock price. Hilton Holdings had 16 analyst reports since March 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was downgraded by JP Morgan on Tuesday, July 9 to “Neutral”. Morgan Stanley maintained Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) on Thursday, July 25 with “Equal-Weight” rating. Raymond James maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Thursday, July 25 report. The firm has “Market Perform” rating given on Wednesday, April 24 by Wells Fargo. Citigroup maintained Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) on Wednesday, April 3 with “Buy” rating. Argus Research upgraded it to “Buy” rating and $96 target in Thursday, March 14 report. The rating was maintained by Argus Research with “Buy” on Monday, May 6. The stock has “Buy” rating by Citigroup on Tuesday, July 30. See Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) latest ratings:

30/07/2019 Broker: Citigroup Rating: Buy Old Target: $98.0000 New Target: $111.0000 Maintain

25/07/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Rating: Equal-Weight Old Target: $86.0000 New Target: $94.0000 Maintain

25/07/2019 Broker: Raymond James Rating: Outperform Old Target: $102.0000 New Target: $104.0000 Maintain

16/07/2019 Broker: SunTrust Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Hold Downgrade

15/07/2019 Broker: Longbow Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Neutral Downgrade

09/07/2019 Broker: JP Morgan Old Rating: Overweight New Rating: Neutral New Target: $102.0000 Downgrade

13/05/2019 Broker: Berenberg Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Hold Downgrade

06/05/2019 Broker: Argus Research Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Buy Old Target: $96.0000 New Target: $105.0000 Maintain

06/05/2019 Broker: Raymond James Old Rating: Strong Buy New Rating: Outperform Downgrade

02/05/2019 Broker: Deutsche Bank Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Hold Downgrade

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.28, from 1.3 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 50 investors sold TMUS shares while 161 reduced holdings. 60 funds opened positions while 155 raised stakes. 263.18 million shares or 0.09% more from 262.95 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Toronto Dominion Comml Bank invested in 0.01% or 75,388 shares. Fosun Intl Ltd invested 0.06% of its portfolio in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS). Renaissance Tech Limited Co reported 0.02% in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS). Meeder Asset Mgmt has invested 0.61% in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS). Kames Cap Public Ltd Liability Company reported 0.05% of its portfolio in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS). Benjamin F Edwards & Company Inc holds 400 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Vident Inv Advisory Ltd Liability Co owns 41,515 shares. Martingale Asset Management Ltd Partnership reported 4,101 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Sumitomo Life has invested 0.19% in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS). First LP invested in 686,112 shares. S Muoio And Ltd has 0.39% invested in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) for 6,138 shares. Voloridge Invest Mngmt Ltd has 0.03% invested in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS). Maplelane Capital Lc owns 108,000 shares for 0.21% of their portfolio. The California-based Aperio Grp Inc Limited Co has invested 0.04% in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS). Checchi Capital Advisers Ltd Liability Co stated it has 4,792 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings.

More notable recent T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Oppenheimer Upgrades Verizon, Downgrades T-Mobile – Yahoo Finance” on August 27, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “1 Big Reason T-Mobile/Sprint Will Be Good for Consumers – Motley Fool” published on July 30, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “5 5G Stocks to Watch After Sprint/T-Mobile Approval – Investorplace.com” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “Trump Incentivizes Top Wireless Carriers to Build Americaâ€™s 5G Network – Investorplace.com” published on August 22, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Mario Gabelli Shares His Media Picks: Fox, Disney And More – Benzinga” with publication date: July 31, 2019.

Among 4 analysts covering T-Mobile US (NYSE:TMUS), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. T-Mobile US has $9400 highest and $7600 lowest target. $84.60’s average target is 9.70% above currents $77.12 stock price. T-Mobile US had 8 analyst reports since March 7, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Buy” rating by HSBC on Friday, March 8. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Monday, July 29 by Nomura. Guggenheim maintained T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) rating on Friday, March 22. Guggenheim has “Buy” rating and $85 target. Raymond James maintained the shares of TMUS in report on Tuesday, August 6 with “Strong Buy” rating.

The stock decreased 0.57% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $91.13. About 1.92M shares traded. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) has risen 24.94% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.94% the S&P500. Some Historical HLT News: 09/05/2018 – New York Post: Paris Hilton’s wedding dress code; 24/04/2018 – GULFSTREAM AEROSPACE CORP SAYS ANNOUNCED PLANS TO BUILD A NEW SERVICE CENTER AT SAVANNAH/HILTON HEAD INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT; 05/04/2018 – Curio Collection by Hilton Debuts in City of Love with First Hotel in Paris; 21/05/2018 – Island Packet: Interim Beaufort Co. Administrator Josh Gruber takes Hilton Head Island job; 26/04/2018 – HILTON WORLDWIDE HOLDINGS INC – RAISED CAPITAL RETURN GUIDANCE FOR FULL YEAR 2018 TO BETWEEN $1.7 BLN AND $1.9 BLN; 28/03/2018 – HILTON FOOD GROUP PLC – HILTON’S OPERATING PERFORMANCE IN EARLY MONTHS OF 2018 HAS BEEN IN LINE WITH BOARD’S EXPECTATIONS; 23/05/2018 – UK’s Hilton Food CEO to become chairman; 09/04/2018 – HILTON WORLDWIDE HOLDINGS SAYS CO, HNA, ENTERED INTO A MASTER AMENDMENT AND OPTION AGREEMENT – SEC FILING; 09/04/2018 – Hilton announces secondary offering by China’s HNA; 09/05/2018 – Homewood Suites by Hilton Greenville Downtown Celebrates Topping Off