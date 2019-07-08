Seatown Holdings Has Decreased Its Holding in Xpo Logistics (XPO) by $745,339; Microsoft (MSFT) Shareholder Spectrum Management Group Has Cut Stake by $518,544 as Stock Price Rose

Seatown Holdings decreased its stake in Xpo Logistics Inc (XPO) by 7.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Seatown Holdings sold 14,063 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.20% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 162,465 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.73 million, down from 176,528 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Seatown Holdings who had been investing in Xpo Logistics Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.08 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.63% or $1.49 during the last trading session, reaching $55.22. About 360,222 shares traded. XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) has declined 46.00% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 50.43% the S&P500. Some Historical XPO News: 30/03/2018 – XPO LOGISTICS EUROPE SA XPO.PA – FY OPERATING PROFIT EUR 200.4 MLN VS EUR 204.9 MLN YEAR AGO; 10/05/2018 – Leading Investor Advisory Firms Back Teamster Demand For Better Disclosure Of Working Conditions At XPO Logistics, Inc; 17/05/2018 – XPO Logistics Favored by 10 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 31/05/2018 – XPO LOGISTICS INC – EXPECTS TO INTEGRATE NEW UNITS INTO ITS FLEET THROUGHOUT THE YEAR; 19/03/2018 – REG-XPO Logistics to Launch Drive XPO Mobile Technology in Europe; 02/05/2018 – XPO Logistics 1Q Net $66.9M; 02/05/2018 – XPO Logistics 1Q Rev $4.19B; 23/04/2018 – XPO LOGISTICS SAYS TROY COOPER PROMOTED TO PRESIDENT; 11/04/2018 – Miami Teamsters At XPO Logistics End Successful One-Day Strike; 03/05/2018 – XPO CEO LOOKING AT TARGEST IN NORTH AMERICA, WESTERN EUROPE

Spectrum Management Group Inc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 8.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Spectrum Management Group Inc sold 4,432 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 46,527 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.49 million, down from 50,959 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Spectrum Management Group Inc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.26% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $136.71. About 10.50 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 17/04/2018 – Ionic Security and Microsoft collaborate to simplify risk management and accelerate enterprise cloud adoption through Microsoft Azure Information Protection; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT CFO HOOD COMMENTS ON CAPEX SPENDING IN INTERVIEW; 25/04/2018 – Techmeme: Sources: Microsoft is working on a new edition of Windows 10, codenamed Lean, that is 2GB smaller than the normal; 17/04/2018 – MSFT, NFLX, GOOG: Exclusive – longtime AWS customer Netflix has begun using Google Cloud AI and compute services (previously just used Google storage). Latest sign of multi-cloud gaining steam -; 20/03/2018 – Cavium Collaborates with Microsoft to Demonstrate ThunderX2 Platform Compliant with Microsoft’s Project Olympus Specifications; 29/03/2018 – Microsoft Executive Vice President Terry Myerson to Leave Company; 23/03/2018 – Time: Apple Is About to Release a Cheaper iPad to Take on Microsoft and Google; 16/04/2018 – DebtX To Sell $100 Million Portfolio In Ukraine; 27/04/2018 – J.P. Morgan predicts Microsoft will report earnings above expectations this year; 24/05/2018 – MICROSOFT CEO NADELLA SPEAKS AT VIVA TECH, PARIS: LIVE

Analysts await XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $1.05 EPS, up 7.14% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.98 per share. XPO’s profit will be $96.56 million for 13.15 P/E if the $1.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.51 actual EPS reported by XPO Logistics, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 105.88% EPS growth.

Seatown Holdings, which manages about $848.77 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 40,000 shares to 62,500 shares, valued at $9.76M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in T Mobile Us Inc (NYSE:TMUS) by 73,816 shares in the quarter, for a total of 373,816 shares, and has risen its stake in Chegg Inc (NYSE:CHGG).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.87 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.14, from 0.73 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 82 investors sold XPO shares while 92 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 94 raised stakes. 74.61 million shares or 12.38% less from 85.15 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gilman Hill Asset Management Lc holds 0.21% or 11,255 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Fjarde Ap has 0.06% invested in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) for 84,706 shares. State Of Wisconsin Investment Board holds 0.02% in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) or 103,501 shares. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado reported 18,550 shares. Amalgamated Bancshares accumulated 18,132 shares. Moreover, Td Asset Mngmt Inc has 0.06% invested in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO). Psagot House Limited owns 0% invested in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) for 1,390 shares. Thomas White Int Ltd reported 10,985 shares. Swiss Bank & Trust stated it has 423,300 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. First Allied Advisory Svcs Inc, a Missouri-based fund reported 13,710 shares. Cornerstone Advsr owns 16 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. 14,608 are owned by Plante Moran Financial Ltd Liability. Utah Retirement Sys has invested 0.03% in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO). Btc Capital Management reported 40,937 shares. Bluefin Trading Limited Liability Com reported 4,405 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on July, 18. They expect $1.21 earnings per share, up 7.08% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.13 per share. After $1.14 actual earnings per share reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.14% EPS growth.

Spectrum Management Group Inc, which manages about $448.94M and $334.37M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Darden Restaurants Inc (NYSE:DRI) by 12,162 shares to 21,007 shares, valued at $2.55M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 30,575 shares in the quarter, for a total of 259,535 shares, and has risen its stake in Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sterneck Cap Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 12,721 shares for 1.31% of their portfolio. Manchester Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation holds 32,024 shares. Norris Perne & French Ltd Liability Partnership Mi owns 303,841 shares for 4.72% of their portfolio. The Alabama-based Fjarde Ap has invested 3.21% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Moreover, Keystone Planning Inc has 1.91% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Stadion Money Ltd Liability Com accumulated 8,592 shares. Virginia-based Virginia Retirement System Et Al has invested 2.3% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Ing Groep Nv has 5.47% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Bryn Mawr Trust, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 410,571 shares. The Pennsylvania-based Biondo Advsrs Limited Com has invested 1.58% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Oakbrook Investments Ltd Liability Com holds 2.05% or 286,547 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Spirit Of America Mgmt Corp New York has 0.59% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 34,359 shares. Leavell Investment Mgmt holds 88,614 shares. Orrstown Fincl owns 17,984 shares or 2.97% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Thornburg Inv Mgmt Incorporated has 0.02% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT).

