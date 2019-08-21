Seatown Holdings Has Decreased By $745,339 Its Xpo Logistics (XPO) Holding; Evoke Pharma (EVOK) Shorts Down By 2.75%

Evoke Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:EVOK) had a decrease of 2.75% in short interest. EVOK’s SI was 681,900 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 2.75% from 701,200 shares previously. With 488,300 avg volume, 1 days are for Evoke Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:EVOK)’s short sellers to cover EVOK’s short positions. The SI to Evoke Pharma Inc’s float is 4.75%. The stock decreased 0.26% or $0.0023 during the last trading session, reaching $0.8852. About 131,976 shares traded. Evoke Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOK) has declined 63.23% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 63.23% the S&P500. Some Historical EVOK News: 17/04/2018 – Macron Champions EU as Nationalist Currents Evoke `Civil War’; 07/03/2018 – EVOKE PHARMA INC – AS OF DECEMBER 31, 2017, CO’S CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS WERE APPROXIMATELY $7.7 MLN; 26/03/2018 – EVOKE SAYS DEFERRAL PROVIDES ADDED AVAILABLE CAPITAL; 26/03/2018 – Evoke Announces Agreement with Mallinckrodt to Amend Milestone Payments; 14/05/2018 – EVOKE PHARMA ANNOUNCED WAIVER OF PDUFA FEE FOR GIMOTI NDA; 26/03/2018 – EVOKE PHARMA INC EVOK.O – HAS AMENDED CO’S AGREEMENT WITH MALLINCKRODT, ARD INC. TO DEFER DEVELOPMENT AND APPROVAL MILESTONE PAYMENTS FOR GIMOTI; 26/03/2018 – EVOKE REMAINS ON TRACK TO SUBMIT GIMOTI NDA NEXT QUARTER; 30/04/2018 – Evoke Granted First Gender Specific Patent for Gimoti™; 26/03/2018 – EVOKE PHARMA INC – AMENDED AGREEMENT DEFERS AMOUNT AND TIMING OF TWO MILESTONE PAYMENTS; 07/03/2018 Evoke Pharma 4Q Loss/Shr 7c

Seatown Holdings decreased Xpo Logistics Inc (XPO) stake by 7.97% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Seatown Holdings sold 14,063 shares as Xpo Logistics Inc (XPO)’s stock rose 0.52%. The Seatown Holdings holds 162,465 shares with $8.73M value, down from 176,528 last quarter. Xpo Logistics Inc now has $6.18B valuation. The stock decreased 1.47% or $1 during the last trading session, reaching $67.08. About 557,955 shares traded. XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) has declined 29.50% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.50% the S&P500. Some Historical XPO News: 23/05/2018 – REG-XPO Logistics Advances to Number 67 on Ranking of Largest U.S. Employers; 03/05/2018 – XPO LOGISTICS STILL ON TRACK TO ANNOUNCE ACQUISITION THIS YEAR; 31/05/2018 – XPO LOGISTICS TO INVEST UP TO $90M IN ROAD FLEET IN N. AMERICA; 31/05/2018 – XPO Logistics to Invest Up to $90 Million in Road Fleet in North America; 11/04/2018 – REG-XPO Logistics Launches Single-Entry Platform for Multimodal Freight Transportation Solutions; 31/05/2018 – REG-XPO Logistics Plans to Invest Up to $90 Million in Road Fleet in North America; 02/05/2018 – XPO Logistics 1Q Adj EPS 61c; 31/05/2018 – XPO Logistics to Buy 770 Big-Rig Trucks as Cargo Demand Surges; 19/03/2018 – XPO LOGISTICS REPORTS OVER $450M ANNUAL TECHNOLOGY INVESTMENT; 04/04/2018 – XPO LOGISTICS EUROPE SA XPO.PA – VALIO SELECTS XPO LOGISTICS TO HANDLE ALL LOGISTICS OPERATIONS IN SAINT PETERSBURG

Investors sentiment increased to 0.87 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 0.73 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 82 investors sold XPO shares while 92 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 94 raised stakes. 74.61 million shares or 12.38% less from 85.15 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Motley Fool Wealth Limited Liability invested in 216,273 shares or 0.75% of the stock. Td Asset Mgmt Inc stated it has 787,132 shares. Tower Research Cap Limited Liability Company (Trc) stated it has 4,967 shares. 16,120 were accumulated by Stifel Financial. Tci Wealth accumulated 978 shares. Winch Advisory Services Limited Liability has invested 0.01% in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO). Bokf Na has invested 0.02% in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO). Employees Retirement System Of Texas accumulated 0.01% or 9,000 shares. Fil, Bermuda-based fund reported 47,635 shares. Connor Clark And Lunn Inv Mgmt Ltd holds 0.02% of its portfolio in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) for 56,300 shares. Guggenheim owns 11,924 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. New York-based Ionic Capital Mgmt Ltd Llc has invested 0.08% in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO). California Pub Employees Retirement System invested in 0.01% or 152,922 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management reported 0% in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO). Swiss Bancorp reported 423,300 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings.

Among 6 analysts covering XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. XPO Logistics has $7800 highest and $65 lowest target. $70.67’s average target is 5.35% above currents $67.08 stock price. XPO Logistics had 11 analyst reports since February 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Hold” rating by Loop Capital given on Monday, August 5. Citigroup maintained XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) on Monday, February 25 with “Buy” rating. The stock has “Outperform” rating by Raymond James on Monday, August 5. The rating was maintained by Oppenheimer on Friday, April 5 with “Outperform”. As per Monday, August 5, the company rating was maintained by Stephens. Barclays Capital maintained XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) on Friday, March 22 with “Buy” rating.

More notable recent XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “XPO Logistics Drivers Honored at 2019 National Truck Driving Championships – GlobeNewswire” on August 21, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why XPO Logistics Stock Jumped Today – Yahoo Finance” published on August 02, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “XPO Logistics Makes Its Case That the Worst Is Behind It – Yahoo Finance” on August 13, 2019. More interesting news about XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “XPO Logistics Extends UK Partnership with Arco – GlobeNewswire” published on August 12, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Seth Klarman Buys XPO Logistics, Exits 3 Positions in 2nd Quarter – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 14, 2019.

Seatown Holdings increased T Mobile Us Inc (NYSE:TMUS) stake by 73,816 shares to 373,816 valued at $25.83 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Visa Inc (NYSE:V) stake by 40,000 shares and now owns 62,500 shares. Msci Inc (NYSE:MSCI) was raised too.

More notable recent Evoke Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOK) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Biotech Stock On The Radar: Evoke Pharma Sets Date With FDA – Benzinga” on July 25, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Evoke Pharma to Resubmit Gimotiâ„¢ NDA Based on FDA Meeting Minutes and Announces Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results – GlobeNewswire” published on August 08, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Evoke Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOK) A Volatile Stock? – Yahoo Finance” on July 11, 2019. More interesting news about Evoke Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOK) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Investors Who Bought Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK) Shares Five Years Ago Are Now Down 92% – Yahoo Finance” published on April 29, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “40 Healthcare Stocks Moving In Friday’s After-Market Session – Benzinga” with publication date: July 29, 2019.