Seatown Holdings Has Decreased By $3.30 Million Its Icici Bk LTD (IBN) Position; RECORDATI INDUSTRIA CHIMICA E FARMACEUTI (RCDTF) Shorts Decreased By 10.44%

Seatown Holdings decreased Icici Bk Ltd (IBN) stake by 36.11% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Seatown Holdings sold 300,000 shares as Icici Bk Ltd (IBN)’s stock rose 12.42%. The Seatown Holdings holds 530,708 shares with $6.08 million value, down from 830,708 last quarter. Icici Bk Ltd now has $40.50 billion valuation. The stock increased 5.31% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $12.49. About 5.95 million shares traded. ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE:IBN) has risen 16.47% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.04% the S&P500. Some Historical IBN News: 18/04/2018 – BTVI Live: #CBI Sources: ICICI-Videocon CaseCBI questions Sunil Bhuta, CFO & Head Corporate Finance, NuPower; 14/05/2018 – CLOSED: ICICI Securities Primary Sells INR500m 10Y Tier 2 Bonds; 30/05/2018 – ICICI BANK – TO SET UP PROBE HEADED BY INDEPENDENT PERSON INTO ADDITIONAL WHISLEBLOWER COMPLAINT ALLEGING NON-ADHERENCE OF CODE OF CONDUCT BY MD, CEO; 03/04/2018 – ICICI BANK – SUB:RESPONSE TO QUERIES RECEIVED BY EMAIL ON; 03/04/2018 – MEDIA-Brookfield in final stages of talks to buy ICICI Tower in Hyderabad, India – Mint; 15/04/2018 – Mint: RBI scrutiny in 2016 found no ‘quid pro quo’ in ICICI Bank loans to Videocon; 07/05/2018 – ICICI Bank 4Q Gross Non-Performing Assets 8.84% vs. 7.89% a Year Earlier; 07/04/2018 – Mumbai Bourse: Icici Bank Ltd. – Statement Of Debt Securities/Ncds For Period Ended March 2018; 07/05/2018 – Mumbai Bourse: Icici Bank Ltd. – Disclosure Under Regulation 52(4)And(5) Of Sebi (Listing Obligations & Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015; 15/04/2018 – Business Std.in: Found no ‘quid pro quo’ in ICICI loans to Videocon 2 years ago: RBI docs

Another recent and important ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE:IBN) news was published by Finance.Yahoo.com which published an article titled: “Here is What Hedge Funds Think About ICICI Bank Limited (IBN) – Yahoo Finance” on June 19, 2019.

Seatown Holdings increased Paypal Hldgs Inc stake by 90,000 shares to 94,927 valued at $9.86M in 2019Q1. It also upped Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) stake by 180,000 shares and now owns 194,151 shares. Msci Inc (NYSE:MSCI) was raised too.