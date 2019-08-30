Seatown Holdings Has Cut Zayo Group Hldgs (ZAYO) Holding as Share Price Rose; Alphamark Advisors Has Lowered Mylan Laboratories (MYL) Stake as Stock Price Declined

Seatown Holdings decreased its stake in Zayo Group Hldgs Inc (ZAYO) by 26.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Seatown Holdings sold 155,138 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.39% . The institutional investor held 440,520 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.52M, down from 595,658 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Seatown Holdings who had been investing in Zayo Group Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.95B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.11% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $33.63. About 3.09 million shares traded or 25.14% up from the average. Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) has declined 8.67% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.67% the S&P500. Some Historical ZAYO News: 03/05/2018 – ZAYO GROUP 3Q EPS 9C, EST. 10C; 03/05/2018 – Zayo To Advance Evaluation of REIT Conversion; 03/05/2018 – ZAYO GROUP HOLDINGS INC – LIKELY ZAYO WILL HAVE ALTERNATIVES THAT WOULD ENABLE REIT CONVERSION, HAS BEGUN NEXT PHASE OF EVALUATION AND PREPARATION; 03/05/2018 – Zayo Announces Resignation Of Chief Operating Officer; 03/05/2018 – ZAYO GROUP HOLDINGS INC – ZAYO TO ADVANCE EVALUATION OF REIT CONVERSION; 07/05/2018 – ZAYO: $500M SHR REPURCHASE PROGRAM; 07/05/2018 – TIERPOINT – ANNOUNCED AGREEMENT WITH ZAYO GROUP HOLDINGS TO OFFER ZAYO’S CLOUDLINK SOLUTIONS; 26/03/2018 – lnterdata Selects Zayo for Dark Fiber; 18/04/2018 – ZAYO GROUP HOLDINGS INC ZAYO.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TO BUY FROM HOLD; 18/04/2018 – Zayo Group: Acquisition Adds 452 Owned Route Miles, Plus Additional Leased Route Miles

Alphamark Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Mylan Laboratories Inc (MYL) by 99.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alphamark Advisors Llc sold 114,290 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.79% . The institutional investor held 271 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8,000, down from 114,561 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alphamark Advisors Llc who had been investing in Mylan Laboratories Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.59 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.92% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $19.32. About 1.82M shares traded. Mylan N.V. (NASDAQ:MYL) has declined 42.99% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 42.99% the S&P500. Some Historical MYL News: 09/03/2018 – FDA: Abbreviated New Drug Application (ANDA): 209594 Company: MYLAN LABS LTD; 11/04/2018 – MYLAN SAYS WILL BE SUBMITTING AN INVESTIGATIONAL NEW DRUG APPLICATION TO U.S. FDA FOR MELOXICAM; 10/04/2018 – Mylan buys marketing rights to MS treatment from Israel’s Mapi Pharma; 29/03/2018 – Advair ( fluticasone propionate + salmeterol ; GlaxoSmithKline) Drug Analysis 2018 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 25/04/2018 – GLAXO 1Q ADVAIR REV. GBP566M, EST. GBP586.6M; 25/04/2018 – GlaxoSmithKline: Advair Expected to be Introduced to US Market in 2018; 09/03/2018 – Onglyza Heart Failure Lawsuits Move Forward, As Federal Litigation Issues First Practice and Procedure Order, Bernstein Liebhar; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Growth Discovery Adds Mylan, Exits Allergan; 09/03/2018 – FDA: Abbreviated New Drug Application (ANDA): 076930 Company: MYLAN; 20/03/2018 – Mylan Adds to Growing Oncology Portfolio with Launch of Generic Mutamycin® Injection

Seatown Holdings, which manages about $848.77M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Chegg Inc (NYSE:CHGG) by 52,271 shares to 64,271 shares, valued at $2.45M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Paypal Hldgs Inc by 90,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 94,927 shares, and has risen its stake in T Mobile Us Inc (NYSE:TMUS).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.37 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.38, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 41 investors sold ZAYO shares while 81 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 92 raised stakes. 202.49 million shares or 2.91% less from 208.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Stifel Financial, a Missouri-based fund reported 37,342 shares. Vanguard Group invested in 17.81M shares or 0.02% of the stock. Credit Suisse Ag invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO). Art Advsr Ltd holds 0.2% or 119,398 shares in its portfolio. Ionic Capital Mngmt Ltd Co stated it has 56,200 shares. Gotham Asset Management Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 9,559 shares. San Francisco Sentry Inv Grp (Ca) has invested 0% in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO). Brown Brothers Harriman holds 1,067 shares. Mutual Of America Cap Management Llc has 0% invested in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO). Thrivent Finance For Lutherans invested 0% in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO). Parkside Financial Bank And Trust stated it has 29 shares. Blackrock reported 12.52 million shares. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) for 1.94 million shares. California State Teachers Retirement holds 0.02% or 368,054 shares. Bnp Paribas Asset Mngmt Hldgs owns 0.07% invested in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) for 275,881 shares.

Alphamark Advisors Llc, which manages about $314.05M and $236.34 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Russ Val 2000 (IWN) by 33,412 shares to 59,546 shares, valued at $7.14 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pimco Enhanced Sht Mat (MINT) by 3,233 shares in the quarter, for a total of 17,770 shares, and has risen its stake in Nokia Corp (NYSE:NOK).

