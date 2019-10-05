Seatown Holdings Has Cut Its Facebook (FB) Stake by $17.28 Million as Market Value Rose; Lowes Cos (LOW) Share Price Declined While Pershing Square Capital Management LP Has Decreased Its Stake by $41.45 Million

Pershing Square Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Lowes Cos Inc (LOW) by 4.45% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pershing Square Capital Management Lp sold 414,498 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.40% . The hedge fund held 8.90M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $898.15M, down from 9.32M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pershing Square Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Lowes Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $82.89B market cap company. The stock increased 0.99% or $1.05 during the last trading session, reaching $107.42. About 4.17M shares traded. Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) has risen 2.14% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.14% the S&P500. Some Historical LOW News: 23/05/2018 – Bill Ackman’s Pershing Square takes $1bn stake in Lowe’s; 23/05/2018 – Lowe’s Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 30/03/2018 – US News: Negative Sentiment May Be Positive for Lowe’s; 11/04/2018 – RBA’S LOWE: CONTINUATION OF CURRENT STANCE OF MONETARY POLICY WILL HELP ECONOMY ADJUST; 08/05/2018 – ENERCARE ANNOUNCES THE APPOINTMENT OF GEOFF LOWE AS CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER; 26/03/2018 – Lowe’s Starts Searching for New CEO as Robert Niblock to Retire; 19/04/2018 – @karenfinerman is looking for another home run with a Fast Pitch on $LOW; 23/05/2018 – LOWE’S: SAME-STORE SALES IN MAY UP DOUBLE DIGITS SO FAR; 22/05/2018 – J.C. Penney CEO Quits to Join Lowe’s; 23/05/2018 – Lowe’s 1Q Gross Margin 34.63%

Seatown Holdings decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 46.36% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Seatown Holdings sold 90,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 104,151 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $20.10 million, down from 194,151 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Seatown Holdings who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $501.10B market cap company. The stock increased 0.60% or $1.07 during the last trading session, reaching $180.45. About 10.48 million shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 13/04/2018 – Russia to ban Telegram messenger over encryption dispute; 10/04/2018 – KRON4 News: #BREAKING: #Facebook has begun alerting some users that their data was swept up in the Cambridge Analytica privacy; 22/03/2018 – EU leaders tell social networks to guarantee users’ privacy; 08/05/2018 – Facebook added Jeff Zients, the former Director of the National Economic Council, to its board of directors; 26/04/2018 – Tech Today: Facebook’s Comeback, AT&T’s Quagmire, Ceridian’s Debut — Barron’s Blog; 09/04/2018 – Facebook CEO Zuckerberg’s Testimony Released Ahead of Hearings (Video); 16/05/2018 – EP’s Tajani: EP to Organize a Hearing With Facebook, Other Parties Concerned; 25/04/2018 – Facebook controversy raises wrong questions; 09/04/2018 – FB: Facebook told a federal judge Monday it reached a mid-trial settlement of a British company’s $365 million data center trade secrets suit, prompting co-defendant Emerson to ask for a mistrial on grounds Facebook’s Cambridge Analytica scandal would bias jurors against it; 24/04/2018 – App builder criticises Facebook over use of `honour system’

Analysts await Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) to report earnings on November, 19. They expect $1.36 earnings per share, up 30.77% or $0.32 from last year’s $1.04 per share. LOW’s profit will be $1.05B for 19.75 P/E if the $1.36 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.15 actual earnings per share reported by Lowe's Companies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -36.74% negative EPS growth.

Since May 24, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 sales for $1.17 million activity. Shares for $23,725 were bought by WARDELL LISA W. Ellison Marvin R bought $950,538 worth of Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) on Friday, May 24.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.07, from 1 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 57 investors sold LOW shares while 432 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 341 raised stakes. 565.48 million shares or 2.26% less from 578.56 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Wg Shaheen And Associate Dba Whitney And Com invested in 69,650 shares. Gotham Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp has 0.2% invested in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) for 124,119 shares. Goelzer Invest reported 34,566 shares. Pennsylvania Trust owns 15,225 shares. Swift Run Cap Management Limited Liability Com owns 0.47% invested in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) for 5,000 shares. Moreover, Smithfield Trust Company has 0.13% invested in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Acadian Asset Mngmt Ltd Company has 6,629 shares. Marathon Capital accumulated 3,049 shares. 10,811 were reported by First City Capital Mgmt. 115,548 are held by State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue. Point72 Asset Mgmt Ltd Partnership has 0.62% invested in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) for 1.17 million shares. Armistice Cap Limited Liability Corp holds 343,000 shares. Sit Inv Associates has invested 0.01% in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). A D Beadell Inv Counsel has invested 0.25% in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Pershing Square Capital LP has invested 13.39% in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW).

Seatown Holdings, which manages about $547.05M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) by 19,421 shares to 379,421 shares, valued at $34.59M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Manpowergroup Inc (NYSE:MAN) by 23,428 shares in the quarter, for a total of 60,797 shares, and has risen its stake in Twilio Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.15 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 45 investors sold FB shares while 600 reduced holdings. 170 funds opened positions while 597 raised stakes. 1.72 billion shares or 2.09% more from 1.69 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Chesley Taft Assoc Limited Liability Corp reported 42,565 shares. Mendel Money owns 0.91% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 4,929 shares. Jackson Wealth Mgmt Limited Liability reported 0.65% stake. Greystone Managed Investments, Saskatchewan – Canada-based fund reported 39,009 shares. Harvest Capital holds 0.11% or 1,975 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement owns 3.19M shares for 1.6% of their portfolio. Hhr Asset Mgmt Ltd owns 291,826 shares. Overbrook Mngmt owns 124,198 shares for 4.95% of their portfolio. Allen Invest Management Ltd Liability Com invested in 4.31% or 783,412 shares. Cibc World stated it has 0.37% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Dock Street Asset Mngmt invested in 4% or 61,400 shares. 5,322 were reported by Ent Services. 2.01M are owned by Chevy Chase. 48,840 are held by Motley Fool Asset Ltd Limited Liability Company. Morgan Stanley owns 16.50 million shares or 0.85% of their US portfolio.

Analysts await Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.94 earnings per share, up 10.23% or $0.18 from last year’s $1.76 per share. FB’s profit will be $5.39 billion for 23.25 P/E if the $1.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.91 actual earnings per share reported by Facebook, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 113.19% EPS growth.