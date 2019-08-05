Seatown Holdings Has Cut By $3.30 Million Its Icici Bk LTD (IBN) Stake; Exelixis (EXEL) Sellers Decreased By 1% Their Shorts

Exelixis Inc (NASDAQ:EXEL) had a decrease of 1% in short interest. EXEL’s SI was 15.27 million shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 1% from 15.43M shares previously. With 2.94M avg volume, 5 days are for Exelixis Inc (NASDAQ:EXEL)’s short sellers to cover EXEL’s short positions. The SI to Exelixis Inc’s float is 5.27%. The stock decreased 1.44% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $19.5. About 909,580 shares traded. Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) has declined 0.93% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.93% the S&P500. Some Historical EXEL News: 17/05/2018 – IPSEN SA IPN.PA – EC APPROVED CABOMETYX (CABOZANTINIB) 20, 40, 60 MG FOR FIRST-LINE TREATMENT OF ADULTS WITH INTERMEDIATE- OR POOR-RISK ARCC; 02/05/2018 – EXELIXIS & INVENRA ENTER INTO PACT TO DISCOVER & DEVELOP NOVEL; 08/03/2018 – Hain Celestial Features 75 Exciting New Products at Expo West 2018; 02/05/2018 – EXELIXIS 1Q EPS 37C, EST. 17C; 14/05/2018 – Exelixis Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 16/03/2018 – CELESTIAL ASIA SECURITIES HOLDINGS LTD 1049.HK – CHAN CHI MING BENSON APPOINTED EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR; 02/05/2018 – EXELIXIS & INVENRA IN PACT TO DEVELOP ANTIBODY CANCER TREATMENT; 10/05/2018 – EXELIXIS INC – GENENTECH INFORMED CO COMBINATION OF ATEZOLIZUMAB AND COBIMETINIB DID NOT DELIVER IMPROVEMENT IN OVERALL SURVIVAL VS REGORAFENIB; 08/05/2018 – HAIN CELESTIAL GROUP – QTRLY ADJ EPS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS $0.37; 12/03/2018 – HK Bourse: Announcement From Celestial Asia Securities Holdings Ltd

Exelixis, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines with the potential to enhance care and outcomes for people with cancer. The company has market cap of $6.09 billion. The companyÂ’s products include CABOMETYX for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma, who have received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ for the treatment of patients with progressive, metastatic medullary thyroid carcinoma. It has a 9.53 P/E ratio. The Company’s CABOMETYX and COMETRIQ are derived from cabozantinib, an inhibitor of multiple tyrosine kinases, including MET, AXL, and VEGF receptors, which has shown clinical anti-tumor activity in approximately 20 forms of cancer and is the subject of a broad clinical development program.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.89 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.47, from 1.42 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 32 investors sold Exelixis, Inc. shares while 65 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 121 raised stakes. 231.52 million shares or 4.06% more from 222.48 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bb&T Securities Lc holds 0% or 17,210 shares in its portfolio. Guggenheim Limited Liability Co holds 245,724 shares. Brown Advisory Securities Ltd Liability invested in 20,986 shares or 0.12% of the stock. Ubs Asset Management Americas holds 0% of its portfolio in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) for 335,702 shares. Rathbone Brothers Public Ltd has 0.01% invested in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) for 17,500 shares. Twin Tree L P invested 0% of its portfolio in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL). Balyasny Asset Management Lc has invested 0% of its portfolio in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) owns 0% invested in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) for 20,642 shares. Alps Advisors Inc reported 17,081 shares stake. Comerica State Bank owns 0.05% invested in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) for 240,951 shares. First Allied Advisory Svcs holds 0.02% in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) or 24,578 shares. Hbk Invests Ltd Partnership has 0.04% invested in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL). Bender Robert And Associates holds 1.16% or 99,325 shares. Bermuda-based Meditor Gru Limited has invested 67.36% in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL). Shelton Capital Mngmt has 298 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio.

Among 4 analysts covering Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Exelixis had 11 analyst reports since February 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) earned “Hold” rating by Stifel Nicolaus on Thursday, August 1. Piper Jaffray maintained it with “Buy” rating and $48 target in Friday, March 1 report. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Monday, February 25 by Cowen & Co.

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 5 selling transactions for $2.07 million activity. Shares for $895,654 were sold by MORRISSEY MICHAEL. Haley Patrick J. had sold 1,000 shares worth $21,300. 50,500 shares valued at $1.11M were sold by FELDBAUM CARL B on Thursday, February 14.

