Seatown Holdings Has Boosted Its Honeywell Intl (HON) Holding by $7.73 Million; Northcoast Asset Management Boosted Its Cabot Oil & Gas (COG) Holding by $824,174

Seatown Holdings increased its stake in Honeywell Intl Inc (HON) by 95.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Seatown Holdings bought 48,914 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.89% . The institutional investor held 100,198 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.92 million, up from 51,284 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Seatown Holdings who had been investing in Honeywell Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $122.58 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.20% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $166.67. About 1.71M shares traded. Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) has risen 14.79% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.79% the S&P500. Some Historical HON News: 11/04/2018 – FDA: Certified Safety Mfg Inc- First aid/emergency kits containing Honeywell eyewash: CSM kit number Kit/cabinet Description CS; 12/03/2018 – Honeywell, other US companies look to benefit from China’s gigantic ‘Belt and Road’ initiative; 31/05/2018 – World’s Longest Undersea Tunnel Stays Cool And Reduces Environmental Impact; 09/03/2018 – North American Above-the-neck Personal Protective Equipment Market Forecast to 2022 – 3M and Honeywell Likely to Continue to Dominate – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 16/04/2018 – HONEYWELL – PLANT DESIGNED TO EXTRACT 99 PCT OF ETHANE & 100 PCT OF PROPANE & HEAVIER HYDROCARBONS FROM NATURAL GAS IN PERMIAN BASIN; 22/03/2018 – Honeywell And Georgia Tech To Launch Innovative Software Education Program For Metro Atlanta’s Middle And High School Teachers; 20/04/2018 – Honeywell Raises Outlook as Equipment Demand Rises; 18/05/2018 – GS Acquisition Holdings CEO is Former Honeywell CEO David Cote; 18/05/2018 – HONEYWELL REPORTS ALESSANDRO GILI AS CFO FOR TRANSPORTATION; 09/03/2018 – Intellicheck and Honeywell Settle All Pending Patent Matters

Northcoast Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Cabot Oil & Gas Corp (COG) by 155.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Northcoast Asset Management Llc bought 31,699 shares as the company’s stock declined 24.51% . The institutional investor held 52,055 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.36M, up from 20,356 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Northcoast Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Cabot Oil & Gas Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.27 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.70% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $17.37. About 5.42 million shares traded. Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) has declined 15.71% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.71% the S&P500. Some Historical COG News: 22/05/2018 – UGI ENERGY SERVICES – NEW MARCELLUS SHALE DEVELOPMENT PROJECT SUPPORTED BY LONG-TERM AGREEMENT & WILL REQUIRE TOTAL CAPITAL INVESTMENT OF $50 MLN; 27/04/2018 – Cabot Oil & Gas 1Q Adj EPS 28c; 22/05/2018 – UGI ENERGY SERVICES – NEW MARCELLUS SHALE DEVELOPMENT PROJECT WILL TRANSPORT GAS FROM ACREAGE BEING PRODUCED BY CABOT OIL & GAS CORPORATION; 27/04/2018 – CABOT SAYS NEGATIVE GAS OUTLOOK PUSHED MORE SHARE REPURCHASES; 25/04/2018 – Cabot Oil & Gas Corp expected to post earnings of 27 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 15/03/2018 – U.S. takes more time to decide on New York denial for Constitution natgas pipe; 28/03/2018 – Cog, SlEMonster Increase Security of Event Monitoring Platform for the Enterprise Market; 27/04/2018 – Cabot Oil & Gas 1Q EPS 26c; 27/04/2018 – Cabot Oil & Gas: Borrowing Base Reaffirmed by Lenders at $3.2B; 27/04/2018 – CABOT OIL & GAS – QTRLY NATURAL GAS PRICE REALIZATIONS, INCLUDING IMPACT OF DERIVATIVES, WERE $2.44 PER THOUSAND CUBIC FEET, DOWN 8 PCT

Seatown Holdings, which manages about $848.77 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Zuora Inc by 73,791 shares to 40,009 shares, valued at $801,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr Series Trust (KRE) by 119,216 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 50,784 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (EEM).

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 43 investors sold HON shares while 507 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 420 raised stakes. 508.74 million shares or 4.19% less from 530.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Boston Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company, Massachusetts-based fund reported 9,069 shares. Wade G W And Inc holds 1.74% of its portfolio in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) for 116,110 shares. Country Club Na accumulated 0.03% or 1,547 shares. Rhumbline Advisers invested in 0.39% or 1.25M shares. Albion Financial Gp Ut reported 61,862 shares. 4,223 are owned by Regents Of The University Of California. Lakeview Capital Prns Ltd accumulated 0.28% or 2,903 shares. Bragg stated it has 0.88% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Spectrum Mgmt Gp owns 475 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Amica Mutual Com owns 35,187 shares. Rmb Cap Mngmt Ltd holds 0.04% or 9,656 shares in its portfolio. Indexiq Advsrs Lc holds 0.13% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) or 28,050 shares. Meridian Inv Counsel Inc invested in 0.72% or 7,772 shares. Brave Asset stated it has 8,864 shares or 0.79% of all its holdings. Enterprise, a Missouri-based fund reported 1,648 shares.

Since July 30, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $173,524 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.31 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.27, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 17 investors sold COG shares while 153 reduced holdings. 84 funds opened positions while 138 raised stakes. 404.36 million shares or 3.88% less from 420.68 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Penn Capital Mgmt reported 24,130 shares or 0.18% of all its holdings. Teachers Retirement Of The State Of Kentucky invested in 42,850 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Financial Bank Of The West stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG). Citadel Advisors Limited Liability Company invested in 2.02 million shares. Merian Invsts (Uk) Limited has invested 0.59% of its portfolio in Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG). Macquarie Gp Limited reported 13,966 shares. Argent Tru holds 7,692 shares. 4,551 were accumulated by Brown Brothers Harriman & Company. Advsrs Asset Management invested in 17,043 shares or 0.01% of the stock. State Of Wisconsin Inv Board holds 628,016 shares. Aqr Capital Mgmt Llc has invested 0.02% in Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG). Balyasny Asset Management Ltd Com reported 443,096 shares. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Investment Management, Alberta – Canada-based fund reported 256,892 shares. The California-based Financial Advisers Lc has invested 0.04% in Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG). Nuveen Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG).