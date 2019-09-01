Seatown Holdings Has Boosted Honeywell Intl (HON) Stake; Virtusa (VRTU)’s Sentiment Is 1.24

Virtusa Corp (VRTU) investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.33, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. The ratio has increased, as 84 funds increased and opened new stock positions, while 68 decreased and sold their positions in Virtusa Corp. The funds in our database reported: 26.25 million shares, down from 26.32 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of funds holding Virtusa Corp in top ten stock positions increased from 3 to 5 for an increase of 2. Sold All: 12 Reduced: 56 Increased: 53 New Position: 31.

More notable recent Virtusa Corporation (NASDAQ:VRTU) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Update: Virtusa (NASDAQ:VRTU) Stock Gained 50% In The Last Three Years – Yahoo Finance” on August 22, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Virtusa (VRTU) Surpasses Q1 Earnings and Revenue Estimates – Nasdaq” published on August 08, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Virtusa Corp (VRTU) Q1 2020 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on August 11, 2019. More interesting news about Virtusa Corporation (NASDAQ:VRTU) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Virtusa (VRTU) Tops Q1 EPS by 1c, Revenues Beat; Offers Q2 & FY20 EPS/Revenue Guidance Below Consensus, Announces $30M Buyback – StreetInsider.com” published on August 08, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Virtusa Corp is Now Oversold (VRTU) – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 09, 2019.

Virtusa Corporation operates as an information technology services company. The company has market cap of $1.08 billion. It offers business and IT consulting services comprising advisory/target operating model, business process re-engineering/BPM, transformational solution consulting, and business/technology alignment analysis; omni-channel digital strategy, experience design ASD, and employee engagement; and application portfolio rationalization, SDLC transformation, and BA competency transformation services. It has a 47.24 P/E ratio. The firm also provides technology implementation services, such as application development, software product engineering, CRM and SAP implementation, content management, enterprise mobility, cloud computing, and social media solutions; systems consolidation and rationalization, technology migration and porting, and legacy application Web-enablement; data management, business intelligence, reporting and decision support, master data management, data integration, and big data analytics; and software quality assurance and managed testing services.

P.A.W. Capital Corp holds 4.23% of its portfolio in Virtusa Corporation for 80,000 shares. S Squared Technology Llc owns 98,737 shares or 4.08% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Hillcrest Asset Management Llc has 2.41% invested in the company for 281,541 shares. The Massachusetts-based Granahan Investment Management Inc Ma has invested 2.31% in the stock. Summit Creek Advisors Llc, a Minnesota-based fund reported 242,162 shares.

The stock decreased 0.63% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $36.14. About 259,975 shares traded or 35.86% up from the average. Virtusa Corporation (VRTU) has declined 13.96% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.96% the S&P500. Some Historical VRTU News: 15/05/2018 – Virtusa 4Q Adj EPS 55c; 17/05/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Virtusa, AutoZone, Healthcare Services Group, Vmware, Donnelley Financial; 15/05/2018 – Virtusa Sees 1Q Rev $293.5M-$301.5M; 16/05/2018 – Virtusa Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 07/03/2018 Virtusa at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Maxim Group LLC Today; 15/05/2018 – Virtusa Sees 1Q Adj EPS 45c-Adj EPS 51c; 15/05/2018 – VIRTUSA CORP VRTU.O SEES FY 2019 NON-GAAP SHR $2.08 TO $2.32; 15/05/2018 – Virtusa Sees 1Q EPS 9c-EPS 13c; 12/03/2018 – VIRTUSA CORP – PURCHASE PRICE WILL BE PAID IN THREE TRANCHES WITH $80.0 MLN PAID AT CLOSING; 02/05/2018 – IAOP® Recognizes Virtusa as a 2018 Outsourcing Leader

