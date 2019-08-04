Seatown Holdings Decreased Its Position in Zayo Group Hldgs (ZAYO) by $4.34 Million; Strategic Financial Services Stake in Fastenal Co (FAST) Upped as Stock Price Declined

Seatown Holdings decreased its stake in Zayo Group Hldgs Inc (ZAYO) by 26.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Seatown Holdings sold 155,138 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.39% . The institutional investor held 440,520 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.52M, down from 595,658 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Seatown Holdings who had been investing in Zayo Group Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.96B market cap company. The stock increased 0.06% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $33.77. About 1.39M shares traded. Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) has declined 8.67% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.67% the S&P500. Some Historical ZAYO News: 03/05/2018 – Zayo Group Holdings: Operating Chief Andrew Crouch Resigns; 17/05/2018 – Zayo Group Favored by 7 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 03/05/2018 – ZAYO GROUP 3Q EPS 9C, EST. 10C; 03/05/2018 – ZAYO: RESIGNATION OF COO; 03/05/2018 – Zayo Announces Resignation Of Chief Operating Officer; 03/05/2018 – ZAYO GROUP HOLDINGS INC – BEGUN TO EXECUTE ORGANIZATIONAL CHANGES THAT ARE REQUIRED TO OPERATE AS A REIT; 31/05/2018 – Global Carrier Selects Zayo for UK Dark Fiber; 03/05/2018 – ZAYO GROUP HOLDINGS INC – LIKELY ZAYO WILL HAVE ALTERNATIVES THAT WOULD ENABLE REIT CONVERSION, HAS BEGUN NEXT PHASE OF EVALUATION AND PREPARATION; 03/05/2018 – Zayo To Advance Evaluation of REIT Conversion; 03/05/2018 – ZAYO GROUP HOLDINGS INC – ZAYO TO ADVANCE EVALUATION OF REIT CONVERSION

Strategic Financial Services Inc increased its stake in Fastenal Co (FAST) by 91.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Strategic Financial Services Inc bought 44,049 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.07% . The institutional investor held 92,173 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.93 million, up from 48,124 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Strategic Financial Services Inc who had been investing in Fastenal Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.99B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.03% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $29.62. About 5.25M shares traded or 11.60% up from the average. Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) has risen 9.84% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.84% the S&P500. Some Historical FAST News: 11/04/2018 – ADVISORY-Alert on Fastenal Co wrongly tagged to Namaste Technologies; 11/04/2018 – Fastenal 1Q EPS 61c; 10/04/2018 – Fastenal Presenting at Macquarie Group Conference May 10; 01/05/2018 – FASTENAL CO. RECOMMENDS REJECTION OF BELOW-MARKET-PRICE; 10/04/2018 – Fastenal Declares Dividend of 37c; 09/05/2018 – Fastenal Presenting at Macquarie Group Conference Tomorrow; 01/05/2018 – Fastenal Company Recommends Rejection of Below-Market-Price Mini-Tender Offer by TRC Capital Corporation; 11/04/2018 – Fastenal 1Q Net $174.3M; 01/05/2018 – Fastenal Recommends Rejection of Below-Market-Price Mini-Tender Offer by TRC Cap Corp; 04/05/2018 – FASTENAL APRIL NET SALES ROSE 19.1% TO $409.4M

Since February 12, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 2 selling transactions for $3.00 million activity. Another trade for 39,583 shares valued at $2.49M was made by Hein LeLand J on Tuesday, February 12. $76,218 worth of stock was bought by Johnson Daniel L. on Thursday, August 1. On Thursday, July 18 the insider Ancius Michael J bought $33,264.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.15, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 38 investors sold FAST shares while 229 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 159 raised stakes. 234.08 million shares or 1.90% less from 238.60 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Provident Trust owns 1.27M shares for 3.02% of their portfolio. Schwartz Counsel holds 0.18% of its portfolio in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) for 52,500 shares. Armstrong Henry H Assocs owns 0.44% invested in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) for 44,640 shares. Bb&T Ltd reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Korea Invest owns 36,400 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Taylor Frigon Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation has invested 1.21% in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). The Utah-based Utah Retirement has invested 0.07% in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Tarbox Family Office Incorporated holds 0% or 80 shares. Ameriprise Fincl invested in 0.01% or 190,031 shares. Bradley Foster & Sargent Incorporated Ct holds 0.12% or 52,919 shares. Rampart Investment Mgmt Communication Lc holds 0.34% in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) or 46,395 shares. Hengehold Cap Mngmt Lc holds 0.06% or 4,180 shares. Rafferty Asset Management Lc holds 0.03% in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) or 33,171 shares. Intersect Limited Liability Corporation invested in 0.12% or 4,512 shares. Spinnaker Tru has invested 0.03% in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST).

Strategic Financial Services Inc, which manages about $723.40M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Inc (IEMG) by 13,033 shares to 293,094 shares, valued at $15.16M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Group (VIG) by 159,908 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 178,874 shares, and cut its stake in Colgate Palmolive Co (NYSE:CL).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.37 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.38, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 41 investors sold ZAYO shares while 81 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 92 raised stakes. 202.49 million shares or 2.91% less from 208.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 18,753 were reported by Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale. Walleye Trading Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.01% in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO). Macquarie Group, a Australia-based fund reported 173,460 shares. Raymond James And owns 0% invested in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) for 39,439 shares. 1 were accumulated by Parallax Volatility Advisers Ltd Partnership. Engineers Gate Manager Limited Partnership stated it has 49,418 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Shellback Cap Limited Partnership reported 430,690 shares. The New Jersey-based Reaves W H And Com has invested 0.05% in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO). Miller Howard Invests New York holds 119,224 shares. Sg Americas Ltd Liability holds 0% or 5,252 shares in its portfolio. Thompson Siegel And Walmsley Limited Liability Co reported 1.2% stake. 13,070 are owned by M&T Savings Bank Corporation. 86,130 are owned by Kbc Grp Inc Nv. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D, New Jersey-based fund reported 100,000 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc owns 0.04% invested in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) for 1.10 million shares.

Seatown Holdings, which manages about $848.77 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bright Horizons Fam Sol In D (NYSE:BFAM) by 3,000 shares to 12,700 shares, valued at $1.61M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Paypal Hldgs Inc by 90,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 94,927 shares, and has risen its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB).

Analysts await Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) to report earnings on August, 28. They expect $0.15 EPS, down 16.67% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.18 per share. ZAYO’s profit will be $35.34 million for 56.28 P/E if the $0.15 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.15 actual EPS reported by Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.