Seatown Holdings Decreased Its Position in Tableau Software (DATA) by $7.74 Million; Lowes Cos (LOW) Shares Declined While Cape Ann Savings Bank Cut Stake by $413,300

Cape Ann Savings Bank decreased its stake in Lowes Cos Inc (LOW) by 43.32% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cape Ann Savings Bank sold 4,133 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.40% . The institutional investor held 5,408 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $545,000, down from 9,541 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cape Ann Savings Bank who had been investing in Lowes Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $86.84 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.70% or $0.8 during the last trading session, reaching $114.29. About 1.18M shares traded. Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) has risen 2.14% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.14% the S&P500. Some Historical LOW News: 26/03/2018 – Lowe’s CEO Robert Niblock to Retire; 11/04/2018 – RBA Gov Lowe: Intensified Trade Tensions a Threat to Global Growth; 30/05/2018 – Richland Source: Living History Days offers colonial period peak June 2 at Lowe-Volk Park; 22/05/2018 – JC Penney CEO steps down, joins Lowe’s; 06/03/2018 – RBA’S LOWE SAYS 10 PCT CAP ON INVESTMENT LENDING IS NOW REDUNANT GIVEN SLOWDOWN IN LENDING; 06/03/2018 – RBA’S LOWE SAYS PICTURE ON NON-MINING BUSINESS INVESTMENT BETTER THAN FOR SOME TIME; 23/05/2018 – Pershing Square Joins Fellow Activist D.E. Shaw in Lowe’s; 18/05/2018 – LOWE ENTERPRISES INVESTORS BUYS 1 KENNEDY FLATS APARTMENT; 08/05/2018 – Enercare Appoints Geoff Lowe as Chief Fincl Officer; 24/04/2018 – Lowe’s: Will Become Only Nationwide Home Center to Offer GE Light Bulbs

Seatown Holdings decreased its stake in Tableau Software Inc (DATA) by 77.55% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Seatown Holdings sold 46,925 shares as the company’s stock rose 40.41% . The institutional investor held 13,585 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.26M, down from 60,510 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Seatown Holdings who had been investing in Tableau Software Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.80B market cap company. It closed at $169.53 lastly. It is down 65.93% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 65.93% the S&P500. Some Historical DATA News: 02/05/2018 – Tableau Software 1Q Rev $246.2M; 02/05/2018 – Tableau Software 1Q Loss $46.5M; 16/05/2018 – Tableau at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Bernstein AB Today; 20/04/2018 – DJ Tableau Software Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DATA); 17/04/2018 – Tableau Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 11/04/2018 – TABLEAU SOFTWARE INC DATA.N : MONNESS CRESPI HARDT STARTS COVERAGE WITH NEUTRAL RATING; 24/04/2018 – Tableau Expands Platform with New Product, Tableau Prep; 14/05/2018 – Tableau Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 02/05/2018 – Earnings Roundup: Sprint, Tableau Shine, Square, Spotify Drop — Barron’s Blog; 03/05/2018 – TABLEAU SOFTWARE INC DATA.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $107 FROM $97

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.07, from 1 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 57 investors sold LOW shares while 432 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 341 raised stakes. 565.48 million shares or 2.26% less from 578.56 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Argi Investment Service Ltd Com reported 3,465 shares stake. Hsbc Plc stated it has 0.14% of its portfolio in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Llp Ma invested in 0.44% or 299,420 shares. Moreover, Tci Wealth Advsr has 0.4% invested in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) for 8,745 shares. 1,312 are held by Tradewinds Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Company. Dowling & Yahnke Llc owns 54,539 shares or 0.46% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Iowa Savings Bank has 1.24% invested in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) for 27,630 shares. Tiedemann Advsrs Ltd Llc holds 3,761 shares. 3,638 are owned by Hudson Valley Advisors Adv. Moreno Evelyn V owns 0.8% invested in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) for 25,997 shares. Fincl Counselors invested in 15,711 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Concorde Asset Management Lc invested in 2,015 shares or 0.12% of the stock. Whittier Tru Company Of Nevada has invested 0.36% in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Prudential Fincl reported 802,801 shares stake. Bb&T Corp has invested 0.29% in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW).

Since May 24, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $1.17 million activity. Frieson Donald bought 2,030 shares worth $200,342. 250 shares were bought by WARDELL LISA W, worth $23,725 on Friday, May 24.

Analysts await Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) to report earnings on November, 19. They expect $1.36 EPS, up 30.77% or $0.32 from last year’s $1.04 per share. LOW’s profit will be $1.03B for 21.01 P/E if the $1.36 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.15 actual EPS reported by Lowe's Companies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -36.74% negative EPS growth.

Cape Ann Savings Bank, which manages about $86.66 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Apple Computer Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2,027 shares to 14,899 shares, valued at $2.95M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

More notable recent Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Lowe’s Closes In on Home Depot – Motley Fool” on August 21, 2019, also Marketwatch.com with their article: “Chesapeake Energyâ€™s stock swings lower, but analysts are upbeat on debt-for-stock swap – MarketWatch” published on September 11, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Why You Should Care About Arcosa, Inc.â€™s (NYSE:ACA) Low Return On Capital – Yahoo Finance” on September 04, 2019. More interesting news about Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “This Analyst Prefers Lowe’s Over Home Depot Ahead Of Earnings – Yahoo Finance” published on August 19, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “3 Things to Watch in the Stock Market This Week – The Motley Fool” with publication date: August 18, 2019.

Seatown Holdings, which manages about $547.05 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Caterpillar Inc Del (NYSE:CAT) by 113,852 shares to 155,512 shares, valued at $21.20M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL) by 41,500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 83,500 shares, and has risen its stake in Boston Scientific Corp (NYSE:BSX).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.87, from 1.89 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 65 investors sold DATA shares while 96 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 75 raised stakes. 69.78 million shares or 5.52% less from 73.86 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Legal & General Gp Incorporated Public Limited Liability Co has 0.02% invested in Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA) for 240,100 shares. 2,076 were accumulated by Quantitative Systematic Strategies. Alliancebernstein Lp holds 673,436 shares. Gabelli Funds Ltd Llc holds 0.15% or 136,128 shares in its portfolio. Stone Ridge Asset Ltd Liability holds 0.05% or 5,469 shares in its portfolio. Ubs Oconnor Limited Liability holds 0% or 628,950 shares. Bridgeway Capital Mngmt Inc owns 14,900 shares. Nuveen Asset Ltd Co owns 476,492 shares. State Of Wisconsin Invest Board owns 64,394 shares. Moreover, Highlander Capital Mngmt Ltd Llc has 0.03% invested in Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA). 291,253 are held by First Advsr Ltd Partnership. Benjamin F Edwards has invested 0.01% in Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA). Allen Invest Mgmt Limited Co holds 25,516 shares. The Us-based Champlain Prtnrs Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.48% in Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA). Amundi Pioneer Asset Management holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA) for 173,897 shares.