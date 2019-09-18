Seatown Holdings Cut Its Alibaba Group Hldg LTD (BABA) Position; Box, Inc. (BOX) Covered By 4 Bulls

Among 6 analysts covering Box Inc (NYSE:BOX), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Box Inc has $2400 highest and $1400 lowest target. $18’s average target is 1.29% above currents $17.77 stock price. Box Inc had 10 analyst reports since March 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX) has “Neutral” rating given on Thursday, August 29 by First Analysis. The stock of Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX) has “Outperform” rating given on Thursday, August 29 by Wells Fargo. DA Davidson maintained Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX) rating on Thursday, August 29. DA Davidson has “Buy” rating and $1700 target. On Thursday, August 29 the stock rating was downgraded by Craig Hallum to “Hold”. The stock has “Outperform” rating by Raymond James on Thursday, August 29. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Thursday, August 29 by Oppenheimer. See Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX) latest ratings:

Seatown Holdings decreased Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA) stake by 19.32% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Seatown Holdings sold 57,000 shares as Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA)’s stock declined 8.56%. The Seatown Holdings holds 238,000 shares with $40.33 million value, down from 295,000 last quarter. Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd now has $466.04 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.09% or $1.93 during the last trading session, reaching $179. About 7.39 million shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 14/05/2018 – Variety: STX Boards Alibaba Pictures’ Young Adult Franchise `Warriors’; 09/03/2018 – Alibaba’s Jack Ma and Joe Tsai are pumping $20 million into Rent the Runway through their investment firm The deal is said to value the New York City startup at nearly $800 million; 08/05/2018 – ZTE CORP MAY ALSO HAVE TO STOP SMARTPHONE SALES IN THE U.S. ONCE INVENTORIES RUN OUT – NIKKEI; 17/04/2018 – ADDING and REPLACING Alibaba-Backed Prenetics Acquires UK-Based DNAFit, a Global Leader in Consumer Genetic Testing; 10/04/2018 – Alibaba-Backed Carmaker Seeks $2.7 Billion to Challenge Tesla; 09/04/2018 – SenseTime: Alibaba Group Led Funding Round; 30/05/2018 – China’s Wanda Group, Tencent team up for ‘smart retail’; 23/05/2018 – The two biggest things Silicon Valley misunderstands about China, according to a top Alibaba exec; 28/03/2018 – E-commerce Firm Alibaba Weighs Listing in Mainland China Reports Kangyo Yokohama Securities; 02/04/2018 – Alibaba buys out Chinese food delivery app

Among 10 analysts covering Alibaba (NYSE:BABA), 10 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Alibaba has $28000 highest and $195 lowest target. $229.10’s average target is 27.99% above currents $179 stock price. Alibaba had 14 analyst reports since March 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Wednesday, June 19, the company rating was maintained by Macquarie Research. As per Friday, August 16, the company rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, May 16 by Mizuho. Robert W. Baird maintained the shares of BABA in report on Friday, March 29 with “Outperform” rating. The rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets with “Overweight” on Tuesday, May 7. The stock of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) earned “Buy” rating by Bank of America on Friday, September 6. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Tuesday, March 26 by Morgan Stanley. Raymond James maintained Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) on Thursday, May 16 with “Strong Buy” rating. The stock has “Overweight” rating by Barclays Capital on Monday, April 15. Barclays Capital maintained Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) rating on Monday, May 20. Barclays Capital has “Overweight” rating and $22500 target.

Analysts await Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $1.22 EPS, up 20.79% or $0.21 from last year’s $1.01 per share. BABA’s profit will be $3.18B for 36.68 P/E if the $1.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.45 actual EPS reported by Alibaba Group Holding Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -15.86% negative EPS growth.

Seatown Holdings increased Manpowergroup Inc (NYSE:MAN) stake by 23,428 shares to 60,797 valued at $5.87 million in 2019Q2. It also upped Bright Horizons Fam Sol In D (NYSE:BFAM) stake by 5,500 shares and now owns 18,200 shares. Medtronic Plc (NYSE:MDT) was raised too.

Box, Inc. provides cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage their enterprise content from anywhere. The company has market cap of $2.63 billion. The companyÂ’s platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features. It currently has negative earnings. Box, Inc. offers its solution in 22 languages.

The stock increased 0.40% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $17.77. About 1.71M shares traded. Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX) has declined 30.45% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.45% the S&P500. Some Historical BOX News: 11/04/2018 – BOX INC BOX.N : MONNESS CRESPI HARDT STARTS COVERAGE WITH NEUTRAL RATING; 30/05/2018 – Box Sees 2Q Adj Loss/Shr 5c-Adj Loss/Shr 6c; 30/05/2018 – Box Announces Appointment of Sue Barsamian, Former Chief Sales and Marketing Officer for Hewlett Packard Enterprise Software, t; 30/05/2018 – Box Sees 2Q Loss/Shr 27c-Loss 28c; 30/05/2018 – Box Sue Barsamian Appointed to Board; 24/04/2018 – BOX: Chamath Palihapitiya picks $BOX is the way to play AI right now. #sohn2018 – ! $BOX; 30/05/2018 – BOX SEES 2Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 5.0C TO 6.0C, EST. LOSS/SHR 6.6C; 26/03/2018 – Box Appoints Australia, New Zealand Leader as it Accelerates International Expansion; 06/03/2018 Bloomberg Markets: Box CEO on New Growth Areas; 08/05/2018 – Box Chief Legal Officer Peter McGoff to Leave Company