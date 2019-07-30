Seatown Holdings Boosted Its Bright Horizons Fam Sol In D (BFAM) Stake; 5 Analysts Covering Steven Madden, Ltd. (SHOO)

Among 6 analysts covering Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 83% are positive. Steven Madden had 9 analyst reports since January 31, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Loop Capital Markets with “Buy” on Tuesday, February 19. Canaccord Genuity maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, March 14 report. The rating was maintained by Canaccord Genuity with “Buy” on Thursday, February 14. The rating was maintained by Buckingham Research on Thursday, February 28 with “Buy”. The stock of Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) has “Market Perform” rating given on Thursday, January 31 by Telsey Advisory Group. FBR Capital maintained Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) rating on Thursday, February 28. FBR Capital has “Buy” rating and $38 target. The company was maintained on Wednesday, February 27 by Susquehanna. See Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) latest ratings:

Seatown Holdings increased Bright Horizons Fam Sol In D (BFAM) stake by 30.93% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Seatown Holdings acquired 3,000 shares as Bright Horizons Fam Sol In D (BFAM)’s stock rose 9.03%. The Seatown Holdings holds 12,700 shares with $1.61 million value, up from 9,700 last quarter. Bright Horizons Fam Sol In D now has $8.95 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.82% or $2.86 during the last trading session, reaching $153.99. About 260,816 shares traded or 22.25% up from the average. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) has risen 33.91% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.48% the S&P500. Some Historical BFAM News: 03/04/2018 – Bright Horizons Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/03/2018 Company Profile for Bright Horizons Family Solutions; 30/04/2018 – Bright Horizons Family 1Q Net $37.3M; 26/03/2018 – BRIGHT HORIZONS FAMILY SOLUTIONS INC – INTENDS TO FUND SHARE REPURCHASE WITH CASH ON HAND AND BORROWINGS UNDER ITS REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY; 18/05/2018 – Research Report Identifies Bio-Rad Laboratories, Bright Horizons Family Solutions, Corbus Pharmaceuticals, PennyMac Financial S; 03/04/2018 – BRIGHT HORIZONS FAMILY SOLUTIONS INC BFAM.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $98 FROM $95; 30/04/2018 – Bright Horizons Family Sees 2018 Revenue Growth 8% to 10%; 30/04/2018 – BRIGHT HORIZONS 1Q REV. $464M, EST. $461.0M; 30/04/2018 – BRIGHT HORIZONS SEES 2018 REVENUE UP 8%-10%; 30/04/2018 – Bright Horizons Family 1Q Rev $463.7M

Steven Madden, Ltd. designs, sources, markets, and sells fashion-forward name brand and private label footwear for women, men, and children worldwide. The company has market cap of $2.90 billion. The Company’s Wholesale Footwear segment provides footwear under Steve Madden Women's, Madden Girl, Steve Madden Men's, Madden, Dolce Vita, DV by Dolce Vita, Mad Love, Steven by Steve Madden, Report, Superga, Betsey Johnson, Betseyville, Steve Madden Kids, FREEBIRD by Steven, Stevies, B Brian Atwood, Blondo, and Madden NYC brands, as well as under the third party brands. It has a 21.35 P/E ratio. The companyÂ’s Wholesale Accessories segment offers Steve Madden, Steven by Steve Madden, Madden Girl, Betsey Johnson, Madden NYC, Big Buddha, B Brian Atwood, and Luv Betsey branded; and private label fashion handbags and accessories to department stores, mass merchants, value priced retailers, online retailers, and specialty stores; and markets and sells cold weather accessories, fashion scarves, wraps, and other trend accessories under the Cejon, Steve Madden, Betsey Johnson, and Big Buddha brand names, as well as private labels to department stores and specialty stores.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 4.23, from 5.14 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 15 investors sold Steven Madden, Ltd. shares while 78 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 61 raised stakes. 79.85 million shares or 51.63% less from 165.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Edge Wealth Lc reported 1,950 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Moreover, Gabelli Funds Ltd Company has 0% invested in Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO). Gemmer Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Company has 0% invested in Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO). First Mercantile Tru, a Tennessee-based fund reported 3,895 shares. Eagle Asset Management holds 0.45% of its portfolio in Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) for 2.52 million shares. Panagora Asset Management holds 0% of its portfolio in Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) for 11,642 shares. National Bank & Trust Of Montreal Can reported 3,553 shares. Mason Street Advsrs Limited Liability Corporation invested in 0.02% or 25,107 shares. Los Angeles Cap Equity Research Inc reported 81,539 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Matarin Management Lc holds 1% of its portfolio in Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) for 404,784 shares. Moreover, Morgan Stanley has 0% invested in Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) for 175,925 shares. Neumeier Poma Invest Counsel Limited Liability Corporation reported 1.52M shares. Legal And General Gp Public Ltd Co holds 0% or 214,467 shares. Td Asset Mngmt holds 697,400 shares. Strs Ohio reported 40,000 shares.

The stock decreased 1.17% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $33.73. About 634,622 shares traded or 9.02% up from the average. Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) has declined 3.10% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.53% the S&P500. Some Historical SHOO News: 16/05/2018 – Steve Madden Announces Participation in the 19th Annual B. Riley FBR Investor Conference; 20/04/2018 – STEVEN MADDEN SEES FY ADJ EPS $2.60 TO $2.67, EST. $2.68; 17/05/2018 – Steven Madden Presenting at Conference May 23; 20/04/2018 – Steven Madden Sees FY18 Adj EPS $2.60-Adj EPS $2.67; 20/04/2018 – Steven Madden 1Q EPS 50c; 03/04/2018 – Steven Madden Appointed Mitchell S. Klipper to the Board; 20/04/2018 – STEVEN MADDEN 1Q ADJ EPS 54C, EST. 51C; 22/05/2018 – Steven Madden Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 20/04/2018 – STEVEN MADDEN LTD SHOO.O SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $2.60 TO $2.67; 20/04/2018 – Steven Madden 1Q Net Income Climbs 42%

Seatown Holdings decreased Ishares Tr (EEM) stake by 469,271 shares to 286,880 valued at $12.31M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Zayo Group Hldgs Inc (NYSE:ZAYO) stake by 155,138 shares and now owns 440,520 shares. Worldpay Inc was reduced too.

Among 3 analysts covering Bright Horizons Family (NYSE:BFAM), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Bright Horizons Family had 4 analyst reports since February 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Market Perform” rating by BMO Capital Markets given on Wednesday, February 13. The firm has “Buy” rating by Goldman Sachs given on Thursday, June 20. Citigroup maintained Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) rating on Friday, March 1. Citigroup has “Neutral” rating and $126 target.