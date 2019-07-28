SeaSpine Holdings (SPNE) Analysts See $-0.41 EPS; GETINGE AB ORDINARY SHARES B SWEDEN (GNGBF) Shorts Decreased By 11.7%

Analysts expect SeaSpine Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:SPNE) to report $-0.41 EPS on July, 29.They anticipate $0.09 EPS change or 18.00% from last quarter’s $-0.5 EPS. After having $-0.48 EPS previously, SeaSpine Holdings Corporation’s analysts see -14.58% EPS growth. The stock decreased 1.01% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $12.7. About 30,241 shares traded. SeaSpine Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:SPNE) has risen 20.54% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.11% the S&P500. Some Historical SPNE News: 03/05/2018 – SEASPINE HOLDINGS CORP SPNE.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE UP 2.5 TO 5.5 PCT; 03/05/2018 – SEASPINE HOLDINGS CORP SPNE.O – QTRLY NET LOSS PER SHARE, BASIC AND DILUTED $0.50; 03/05/2018 – SeaSpine Holdings 1Q Rev $33.2M; 20/04/2018 – DJ SeaSpine Holdings Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SPNE); 03/05/2018 – SeaSpine Holdings 1Q Loss/Shr 50c; 03/05/2018 – SEASPINE HOLDINGS CORP SPNE.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $135 MLN TO $139 MLN; 11/05/2018 – SEASPINE IN EQUITY DISTRIBUTION PACT FOR UP TO $50M COMMON SHRS; 07/03/2018 SeaSpine to Participate in the 38th Annual Cowen Healthcare Conference

GETINGE AB ORDINARY SHARES B SWEDEN (OTCMKTS:GNGBF) had a decrease of 11.7% in short interest. GNGBF’s SI was 1.17 million shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 11.7% from 1.33 million shares previously. With 1,100 avg volume, 1067 days are for GETINGE AB ORDINARY SHARES B SWEDEN (OTCMKTS:GNGBF)’s short sellers to cover GNGBF’s short positions. It closed at $14.68 lastly. It is up 0.00% since July 28, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

SeaSpine Holdings Corporation, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of surgical solutions for the treatment of spinal disorders in the United States and Internationally. The company has market cap of $240.00 million. The firm provides orthobiologics and spinal fusion hardware solutions for the neurosurgeons and orthopedic spine surgeons to perform fusion procedures in the lumbar, thoracic, and cervical spine. It currently has negative earnings. The Company’s orthobiologics products include demineralized bone matrices, collagen ceramic matrices, demineralized cancellous allograft bone products, and synthetic bone void fillers to enhance bone fusion rates in a range of orthopedic surgeries, including spine, hip, and extremities procedures.

More notable recent SeaSpine Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:SPNE) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “SeaSpine Announces 20,000th NanoMetalene® Implantation Nasdaq:SPNE – GlobeNewswire” on July 26, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Did SeaSpine Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:SPNE) Insiders Sell Shares? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 23, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Will SeaSpine Holdings (SPNE) Report Negative Q2 Earnings? What You Should Know – Nasdaq” on July 22, 2019. More interesting news about SeaSpine Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:SPNE) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “SeaSpine Holdings (SPNE) May Report Negative Earnings: Know the Trend Ahead of Next Week’s Release – Nasdaq” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “SeaSpine Announces Full Commercial Launch of Regatta® Lateral System – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: July 11, 2019.

Getinge AB provides products and services for surgery, intensive-care, long-term care, infection control, and sterilization in Sweden and internationally. The company has market cap of $4.21 billion. The firm operates through Acute Care Therapies, Patient & Post-Acute Care, and Surgical Workflows divisions. It currently has negative earnings. It offers infection control systems for hospitals under the Getinge and Maquet brands; equipment for complete surgical workplaces and expanded treatment options; equipment, consumables, and services for cleaning, disinfection and sterilization of instruments; and IT tracking systems.