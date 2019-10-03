SeaSpine Holdings (SPNE) Analysts See $-0.40 EPS; KIWI PROPERTY GROUP LTD. ORDINARY SHARES (KWIPF) Shorts Up By 0.64%

Analysts expect SeaSpine Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:SPNE) to report $-0.40 EPS on November, 5.They anticipate $0.25 EPS change or 38.46% from last quarter’s $-0.65 EPS. After having $-0.38 EPS previously, SeaSpine Holdings Corporation’s analysts see 5.26% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.36% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $11.21. About 27,841 shares traded. SeaSpine Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:SPNE) has risen 3.76% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.76% the S&P500. Some Historical SPNE News: 07/03/2018 SeaSpine to Participate in the 38th Annual Cowen Healthcare Conference; 11/05/2018 – SEASPINE IN EQUITY DISTRIBUTION PACT FOR UP TO $50M COMMON SHRS; 20/04/2018 – DJ SeaSpine Holdings Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SPNE); 03/05/2018 – SEASPINE HOLDINGS CORP SPNE.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $135 MLN TO $139 MLN; 03/05/2018 – SeaSpine Holdings 1Q Loss/Shr 50c; 03/05/2018 – SeaSpine Holdings 1Q Rev $33.2M; 03/05/2018 – SEASPINE HOLDINGS CORP SPNE.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE UP 2.5 TO 5.5 PCT; 03/05/2018 – SEASPINE HOLDINGS CORP SPNE.O – QTRLY NET LOSS PER SHARE, BASIC AND DILUTED $0.50

KIWI PROPERTY GROUP LTD. ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:KWIPF) had an increase of 0.64% in short interest. KWIPF’s SI was 140,800 shares in October as released by FINRA. Its up 0.64% from 139,900 shares previously. With 15,400 avg volume, 9 days are for KIWI PROPERTY GROUP LTD. ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:KWIPF)’s short sellers to cover KWIPF’s short positions. It closed at $1.02 lastly. It is up 0.00% since October 3, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Kiwi Property Group Limited is a real estate investment trust. The company has market cap of $1.50 billion. The firm invests in real estate markets of New Zealand. It has a 17.59 P/E ratio. It makes investments in diversified properties to create its portfolio.

SeaSpine Holdings Corporation, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of surgical solutions for the treatment of spinal disorders in the United States and Internationally. The company has market cap of $200.09 million. The firm provides orthobiologics and spinal fusion hardware solutions for the neurosurgeons and orthopedic spine surgeons to perform fusion procedures in the lumbar, thoracic, and cervical spine. It currently has negative earnings. The Company’s orthobiologics products include demineralized bone matrices, collagen ceramic matrices, demineralized cancellous allograft bone products, and synthetic bone void fillers to enhance bone fusion rates in a range of orthopedic surgeries, including spine, hip, and extremities procedures.