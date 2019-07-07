SeaSpine Holdings Corporation (SPNE)’s Financial Results Comparing With Varex Imaging Corporation (NASDAQ:VREX)

Both SeaSpine Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:SPNE) and Varex Imaging Corporation (NASDAQ:VREX) are Medical Appliances & Equipment companies, competing one another. We will contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SeaSpine Holdings Corporation 15 1.68 N/A -2.16 0.00 Varex Imaging Corporation 30 1.52 N/A 0.47 62.31

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of SeaSpine Holdings Corporation and Varex Imaging Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SeaSpine Holdings Corporation 0.00% -30.1% -23.5% Varex Imaging Corporation 0.00% 2.9% 1.3%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of SeaSpine Holdings Corporation is 2.4 while its Current Ratio is 4. Meanwhile, Varex Imaging Corporation has a Current Ratio of 2.8 while its Quick Ratio is 1.1. SeaSpine Holdings Corporation is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Varex Imaging Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for SeaSpine Holdings Corporation and Varex Imaging Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score SeaSpine Holdings Corporation 0 0 1 3.00 Varex Imaging Corporation 0 0 1 3.00

SeaSpine Holdings Corporation’s consensus price target is $22, while its potential upside is 68.84%. Varex Imaging Corporation on the other hand boasts of a $42 consensus price target and a 36.05% potential upside. The information presented earlier suggests that SeaSpine Holdings Corporation looks more robust than Varex Imaging Corporation as far as analyst belief.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both SeaSpine Holdings Corporation and Varex Imaging Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 60.5% and 0% respectively. About 2.8% of SeaSpine Holdings Corporation’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, Varex Imaging Corporation has 0.4% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) SeaSpine Holdings Corporation -3.9% 11.37% -7.62% -14.76% 20.54% -18.91% Varex Imaging Corporation -5.26% -10.44% -7.52% 7.09% -21.7% 23.14%

For the past year SeaSpine Holdings Corporation has -18.91% weaker performance while Varex Imaging Corporation has 23.14% stronger performance.

Summary

Varex Imaging Corporation beats SeaSpine Holdings Corporation on 6 of the 9 factors.

SeaSpine Holdings Corporation, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of surgical solutions for the treatment of spinal disorders in the United States and Internationally. The company provides orthobiologics and spinal fusion hardware solutions for the neurosurgeons and orthopedic spine surgeons to perform fusion procedures in the lumbar, thoracic, and cervical spine. Its orthobiologics products include demineralized bone matrices, collagen ceramic matrices, demineralized cancellous allograft bone products, and synthetic bone void fillers to enhance bone fusion rates in a range of orthopedic surgeries, including spine, hip, and extremities procedures. The company offers its orthobiologics products in various forms, such as putties, pastes, and strips. Its spinal fusion hardware products comprise products for spinal fusion in minimally invasive surgery, complex spine, deformity, and degenerative procedures throughout the lumbar, thoracic, and cervical regions of the spine. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Carlsbad, California.

Varex Imaging Corporation designs and manufactures medical X-ray tubes and image processing solutions. The company offers X-ray imaging components, such as tubes, digital flat panel detectors, and other image processing solutions, which are key components of X-ray imaging systems. Its components are used in medical imaging, as well as in industrial and security imaging applications. The company offers various medical imaging component products, including replacement X-ray tubes, OEM X-ray tubes, flat panel detectors, software solutions, Claymount high voltage connections, Claymount AEC sensors, Claymount collimators, and Claymount bucky systems, as well as components for cardiac, computed tomography (CT), dental, mammography, and radiography and fluoroscopy systems. Its imaging component products for security and industrial imaging needs include linear accelerators, industrial X-ray tubes, detectors, Attila software, industrial CT scanning services, and Claymount high voltage connections. The company has operations in North America, Europe, and Asia. Varex Imaging Corporation is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.