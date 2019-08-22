SeaSpine Holdings Corporation (SPNE) and Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) Comparison side by side

This is a contrast between SeaSpine Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:SPNE) and Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) based on their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Medical Appliances & Equipment and they also compete with each other.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SeaSpine Holdings Corporation 14 1.46 N/A -2.16 0.00 Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. 124 3.58 N/A -1.49 0.00

In table 1 we can see SeaSpine Holdings Corporation and Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SeaSpine Holdings Corporation 0.00% -30.1% -23.5% Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. 0.00% -3.2% -1.5%

Volatility & Risk

A 0.05 beta indicates that SeaSpine Holdings Corporation is 95.00% less volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. has a 1.15 beta which is 15.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of SeaSpine Holdings Corporation are 4 and 2.4. Competitively, Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. has 2 and 1 for Current and Quick Ratio. SeaSpine Holdings Corporation’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for SeaSpine Holdings Corporation and Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score SeaSpine Holdings Corporation 0 0 1 3.00 Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. 0 3 4 2.57

SeaSpine Holdings Corporation has a 92.48% upside potential and an average price target of $22. Competitively Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. has an average price target of $138.75, with potential upside of 0.96%. The data from earlier shows that analysts view suggest that SeaSpine Holdings Corporation seems more appealing than Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both SeaSpine Holdings Corporation and Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 61.8% and 91.7% respectively. Insiders owned 5.7% of SeaSpine Holdings Corporation shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.1% of Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) SeaSpine Holdings Corporation -4.58% -0.16% -11.61% -14.3% 3.76% -30.32% Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. 7.39% 15.19% 11.48% 24.59% 6.81% 30.28%

For the past year SeaSpine Holdings Corporation had bearish trend while Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 6 of the 9 factors Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. beats SeaSpine Holdings Corporation.

SeaSpine Holdings Corporation, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of surgical solutions for the treatment of spinal disorders in the United States and Internationally. The company provides orthobiologics and spinal fusion hardware solutions for the neurosurgeons and orthopedic spine surgeons to perform fusion procedures in the lumbar, thoracic, and cervical spine. Its orthobiologics products include demineralized bone matrices, collagen ceramic matrices, demineralized cancellous allograft bone products, and synthetic bone void fillers to enhance bone fusion rates in a range of orthopedic surgeries, including spine, hip, and extremities procedures. The company offers its orthobiologics products in various forms, such as putties, pastes, and strips. Its spinal fusion hardware products comprise products for spinal fusion in minimally invasive surgery, complex spine, deformity, and degenerative procedures throughout the lumbar, thoracic, and cervical regions of the spine. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Carlsbad, California.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Americas Spine, Office Based Technologies, Craniomaxillofacial and Thoracic (CMF), and Dental. The company provides orthopedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip reconstructive products; S.E.T. products, including surgical, sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; spine products comprising medical devices and surgical instruments; and face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest. It also offers dental products that include dental reconstructive implants, and dental prosthetic and regenerative products; and bone cement and spinal fusion stimulators. The companyÂ’s products and solutions are used to treat patients suffering from disorders of, or injuries to, bones, joints, or supporting soft tissues. It serves orthopaedic surgeons, neurosurgeons, oral surgeons, dentists, hospitals, stocking distributors, healthcare dealers, and other specialists, as well as agents, healthcare purchasing organizations, or buying groups. The company was formerly known as Zimmer Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. in June 2015. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Warsaw, Indiana.