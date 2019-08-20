SeaSpine Holdings Corporation (SPNE) and Its Competitors Financial Results Comparison

We are comparing SeaSpine Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:SPNE) and its peers on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. They are Medical Appliances & Equipment companies, competing one another.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

61.8% of SeaSpine Holdings Corporation’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.93% of all Medical Appliances & Equipment’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. 5.7% of SeaSpine Holdings Corporation shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.80% of all Medical Appliances & Equipment companies shares are held by company insiders.

Profitability

On first table we have SeaSpine Holdings Corporation and its peers’ return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SeaSpine Holdings Corporation 0.00% -30.10% -23.50% Industry Average 36.67% 53.39% 12.57%

Earnings & Valuation

In next table we are comparing SeaSpine Holdings Corporation and its peers’ valuation, gross revenue and net income.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio SeaSpine Holdings Corporation N/A 14 0.00 Industry Average 39.41M 107.48M 182.14

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 shows breakdown of current ratings for SeaSpine Holdings Corporation and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score SeaSpine Holdings Corporation 0 0 1 3.00 Industry Average 2.00 1.88 2.84 2.79

With average price target of $22, SeaSpine Holdings Corporation has a potential upside of 95.21%. As a group, Medical Appliances & Equipment companies have a potential upside of 77.73%. Given SeaSpine Holdings Corporation’s peers higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe SeaSpine Holdings Corporation has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of SeaSpine Holdings Corporation and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) SeaSpine Holdings Corporation -4.58% -0.16% -11.61% -14.3% 3.76% -30.32% Industry Average 5.89% 10.54% 24.17% 32.65% 38.03% 46.73%

For the past year SeaSpine Holdings Corporation had bearish trend while SeaSpine Holdings Corporation’s peers had bullish trend.

Liquidity

SeaSpine Holdings Corporation has a Current Ratio of 4 and a Quick Ratio of 2.4. Competitively, SeaSpine Holdings Corporation’s competitors Current Ratio is 4.65 and has 3.94 Quick Ratio. SeaSpine Holdings Corporation’s peers have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than SeaSpine Holdings Corporation.

Volatility and Risk

SeaSpine Holdings Corporation is 95.00% less volatile than S&P 500 because the stock has a beta of 0.05. Competitively, SeaSpine Holdings Corporation’s peers are 4.61% more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 1.05 beta.

Dividends

SeaSpine Holdings Corporation does not pay a dividend.

Summary

SeaSpine Holdings Corporation’s peers show that they’re better in 3 of the 4 indicators compared to the company itself.

SeaSpine Holdings Corporation, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of surgical solutions for the treatment of spinal disorders in the United States and Internationally. The company provides orthobiologics and spinal fusion hardware solutions for the neurosurgeons and orthopedic spine surgeons to perform fusion procedures in the lumbar, thoracic, and cervical spine. Its orthobiologics products include demineralized bone matrices, collagen ceramic matrices, demineralized cancellous allograft bone products, and synthetic bone void fillers to enhance bone fusion rates in a range of orthopedic surgeries, including spine, hip, and extremities procedures. The company offers its orthobiologics products in various forms, such as putties, pastes, and strips. Its spinal fusion hardware products comprise products for spinal fusion in minimally invasive surgery, complex spine, deformity, and degenerative procedures throughout the lumbar, thoracic, and cervical regions of the spine. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Carlsbad, California.