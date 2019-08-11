SeaSpine Holdings Corporation (SPNE) and Its Competitors Comparing side by side.

We are comparing SeaSpine Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:SPNE) and its competitors on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. They are Medical Appliances & Equipment companies, competing one another.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

61.8% of SeaSpine Holdings Corporation’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.93% of all Medical Appliances & Equipment’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.7% of SeaSpine Holdings Corporation shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.80% of all Medical Appliances & Equipment companies shares are owned by company insiders.

Profitability

Table 1 has SeaSpine Holdings Corporation and its competitors’ net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SeaSpine Holdings Corporation 0.00% -30.10% -23.50% Industry Average 36.67% 53.39% 12.57%

Valuation and Earnings

In next table we are comparing SeaSpine Holdings Corporation and its competitors’ valuation, net profit and top-line revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio SeaSpine Holdings Corporation N/A 14 0.00 Industry Average 39.41M 107.48M 182.14

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 provides breakdown of recent ratings for SeaSpine Holdings Corporation and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score SeaSpine Holdings Corporation 0 0 1 3.00 Industry Average 2.00 1.83 2.80 2.78

$22 is the average price target of SeaSpine Holdings Corporation, with a potential upside of 85.03%. The potential upside of the competitors is 71.89%. Based on the results shown earlier the equities research analysts’ view is that SeaSpine Holdings Corporation’s competitors are looking more favorable than the stock itself.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of SeaSpine Holdings Corporation and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) SeaSpine Holdings Corporation -4.58% -0.16% -11.61% -14.3% 3.76% -30.32% Industry Average 5.89% 10.54% 24.17% 32.65% 38.03% 46.73%

For the past year SeaSpine Holdings Corporation had bearish trend while SeaSpine Holdings Corporation’s competitors had bullish trend.

Liquidity

SeaSpine Holdings Corporation has a Current Ratio of 4 and a Quick Ratio of 2.4. Competitively, SeaSpine Holdings Corporation’s competitors Current Ratio is 4.65 and has 3.94 Quick Ratio. SeaSpine Holdings Corporation’s competitors have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than SeaSpine Holdings Corporation.

Risk & Volatility

SeaSpine Holdings Corporation is 95.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 0.05. In other hand, SeaSpine Holdings Corporation’s competitors have beta of 1.05 which is 4.61% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Dividends

SeaSpine Holdings Corporation does not pay a dividend.

Summary

SeaSpine Holdings Corporation’s competitors beat on 3 of the 4 factors SeaSpine Holdings Corporation.

SeaSpine Holdings Corporation, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of surgical solutions for the treatment of spinal disorders in the United States and Internationally. The company provides orthobiologics and spinal fusion hardware solutions for the neurosurgeons and orthopedic spine surgeons to perform fusion procedures in the lumbar, thoracic, and cervical spine. Its orthobiologics products include demineralized bone matrices, collagen ceramic matrices, demineralized cancellous allograft bone products, and synthetic bone void fillers to enhance bone fusion rates in a range of orthopedic surgeries, including spine, hip, and extremities procedures. The company offers its orthobiologics products in various forms, such as putties, pastes, and strips. Its spinal fusion hardware products comprise products for spinal fusion in minimally invasive surgery, complex spine, deformity, and degenerative procedures throughout the lumbar, thoracic, and cervical regions of the spine. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Carlsbad, California.