SeaSpine Holdings Corporation (SPNE) and Hancock Jaffe Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:HJLI) Comparison side by side

Both SeaSpine Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:SPNE) and Hancock Jaffe Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:HJLI) compete on a level playing field in the Medical Appliances & Equipment industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SeaSpine Holdings Corporation 14 1.41 N/A -2.16 0.00 Hancock Jaffe Laboratories Inc. 2 168.22 N/A -1.11 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of SeaSpine Holdings Corporation and Hancock Jaffe Laboratories Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents SeaSpine Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:SPNE) and Hancock Jaffe Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:HJLI)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SeaSpine Holdings Corporation 0.00% -30.1% -23.5% Hancock Jaffe Laboratories Inc. 0.00% -399.9% -240.7%

Liquidity

SeaSpine Holdings Corporation’s Current Ratio is 4 while its Quick Ratio is 2.4. On the competitive side is, Hancock Jaffe Laboratories Inc. which has a 1.6 Current Ratio and a 1.6 Quick Ratio. SeaSpine Holdings Corporation is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Hancock Jaffe Laboratories Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

SeaSpine Holdings Corporation and Hancock Jaffe Laboratories Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 61.8% and 1.3%. About 5.7% of SeaSpine Holdings Corporation’s share are held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 30% of Hancock Jaffe Laboratories Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) SeaSpine Holdings Corporation -4.58% -0.16% -11.61% -14.3% 3.76% -30.32% Hancock Jaffe Laboratories Inc. 3.19% 11.44% -52.94% -37.78% -57.58% -24.07%

For the past year Hancock Jaffe Laboratories Inc. has weaker performance than SeaSpine Holdings Corporation

Summary

SeaSpine Holdings Corporation beats on 4 of the 7 factors Hancock Jaffe Laboratories Inc.

SeaSpine Holdings Corporation, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of surgical solutions for the treatment of spinal disorders in the United States and Internationally. The company provides orthobiologics and spinal fusion hardware solutions for the neurosurgeons and orthopedic spine surgeons to perform fusion procedures in the lumbar, thoracic, and cervical spine. Its orthobiologics products include demineralized bone matrices, collagen ceramic matrices, demineralized cancellous allograft bone products, and synthetic bone void fillers to enhance bone fusion rates in a range of orthopedic surgeries, including spine, hip, and extremities procedures. The company offers its orthobiologics products in various forms, such as putties, pastes, and strips. Its spinal fusion hardware products comprise products for spinal fusion in minimally invasive surgery, complex spine, deformity, and degenerative procedures throughout the lumbar, thoracic, and cervical regions of the spine. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Carlsbad, California.