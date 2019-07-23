SeaSpine Holdings Corporation (SPNE) and Avedro Inc. (NASDAQ:AVDR) Comparing side by side

SeaSpine Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:SPNE) and Avedro Inc. (NASDAQ:AVDR) compete with each other in the Medical Appliances & Equipment sector. We will analyze and contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SeaSpine Holdings Corporation 14 1.66 N/A -2.16 0.00 Avedro Inc. 16 10.04 N/A -1.47 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides SeaSpine Holdings Corporation and Avedro Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SeaSpine Holdings Corporation 0.00% -30.1% -23.5% Avedro Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of SeaSpine Holdings Corporation are 4 and 2.4. Competitively, Avedro Inc. has 2.5 and 1.9 for Current and Quick Ratio. SeaSpine Holdings Corporation’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Avedro Inc.

Analyst Ratings

SeaSpine Holdings Corporation and Avedro Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score SeaSpine Holdings Corporation 0 0 1 3.00 Avedro Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

The upside potential is 71.34% for SeaSpine Holdings Corporation with average price target of $22. Meanwhile, Avedro Inc.’s average price target is $20, while its potential upside is 8.87%. Based on the analysts belief we can conclude, SeaSpine Holdings Corporation is looking more favorable than Avedro Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 60.5% of SeaSpine Holdings Corporation shares are held by institutional investors while 59.3% of Avedro Inc. are owned by institutional investors. SeaSpine Holdings Corporation’s share held by insiders are 2.8%. Comparatively, 0.3% are Avedro Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) SeaSpine Holdings Corporation -3.9% 11.37% -7.62% -14.76% 20.54% -18.91% Avedro Inc. 35.46% 46.74% 0% 0% 0% 44.83%

For the past year SeaSpine Holdings Corporation had bearish trend while Avedro Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors Avedro Inc. beats SeaSpine Holdings Corporation.

SeaSpine Holdings Corporation, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of surgical solutions for the treatment of spinal disorders in the United States and Internationally. The company provides orthobiologics and spinal fusion hardware solutions for the neurosurgeons and orthopedic spine surgeons to perform fusion procedures in the lumbar, thoracic, and cervical spine. Its orthobiologics products include demineralized bone matrices, collagen ceramic matrices, demineralized cancellous allograft bone products, and synthetic bone void fillers to enhance bone fusion rates in a range of orthopedic surgeries, including spine, hip, and extremities procedures. The company offers its orthobiologics products in various forms, such as putties, pastes, and strips. Its spinal fusion hardware products comprise products for spinal fusion in minimally invasive surgery, complex spine, deformity, and degenerative procedures throughout the lumbar, thoracic, and cervical regions of the spine. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Carlsbad, California.