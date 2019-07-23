SeaSpine Holdings Corporation (SPNE) and Allied Healthcare Products Inc. (NASDAQ:AHPI) Contrasting side by side

We will be comparing the differences between SeaSpine Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:SPNE) and Allied Healthcare Products Inc. (NASDAQ:AHPI) as far as analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Medical Appliances & Equipment industry.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SeaSpine Holdings Corporation 15 1.63 N/A -2.16 0.00 Allied Healthcare Products Inc. 2 0.20 N/A -0.53 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SeaSpine Holdings Corporation 0.00% -30.1% -23.5% Allied Healthcare Products Inc. 0.00% -23.1% -17.5%

Volatility and Risk

SeaSpine Holdings Corporation is 103.00% less volatile than S&P 500 due to its -0.03 beta. In other hand, Allied Healthcare Products Inc. has beta of 0.13 which is 87.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of SeaSpine Holdings Corporation are 4 and 2.4. Competitively, Allied Healthcare Products Inc. has 2.4 and 0.8 for Current and Quick Ratio. SeaSpine Holdings Corporation’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Allied Healthcare Products Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for SeaSpine Holdings Corporation and Allied Healthcare Products Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score SeaSpine Holdings Corporation 0 0 1 3.00 Allied Healthcare Products Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

SeaSpine Holdings Corporation has a consensus target price of $22, and a 74.60% upside potential.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both SeaSpine Holdings Corporation and Allied Healthcare Products Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 60.5% and 11.5% respectively. 2.8% are SeaSpine Holdings Corporation’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, Allied Healthcare Products Inc. has 62.88% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) SeaSpine Holdings Corporation -3.9% 11.37% -7.62% -14.76% 20.54% -18.91% Allied Healthcare Products Inc. -8.82% -15.3% -16.22% -24.76% -38% -15.16%

For the past year SeaSpine Holdings Corporation was more bearish than Allied Healthcare Products Inc.

SeaSpine Holdings Corporation, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of surgical solutions for the treatment of spinal disorders in the United States and Internationally. The company provides orthobiologics and spinal fusion hardware solutions for the neurosurgeons and orthopedic spine surgeons to perform fusion procedures in the lumbar, thoracic, and cervical spine. Its orthobiologics products include demineralized bone matrices, collagen ceramic matrices, demineralized cancellous allograft bone products, and synthetic bone void fillers to enhance bone fusion rates in a range of orthopedic surgeries, including spine, hip, and extremities procedures. The company offers its orthobiologics products in various forms, such as putties, pastes, and strips. Its spinal fusion hardware products comprise products for spinal fusion in minimally invasive surgery, complex spine, deformity, and degenerative procedures throughout the lumbar, thoracic, and cervical regions of the spine. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Carlsbad, California.