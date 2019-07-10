Seaspan (SSW) to pay $0.13 on Jul 30, 2019; Last Week Raymond James Financial, Inc. (RJF) Analysts

Seaspan Corp (NYSE:SSW) is expected to pay $0.13 on Jul 30, 2019. (NYSE:SSW) shareholders before Jul 19, 2019 will receive the $0.13 dividend. Seaspan Corp’s current price of $10.26 translates into 1.22% yield. Seaspan Corp’s dividend has Jul 22, 2019 as record date. Jul 8, 2019 is the announcement. The stock increased 0.49% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $10.26. About 361,948 shares traded. Seaspan Corporation (NYSE:SSW) has risen 9.16% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.73% the S&P500. Some Historical SSW News: 31/05/2018 – Fairfax to Invest an Additional $500M of Equity in Seaspan Through Warrants; 14/03/2018 – SEASPAN CORP. SSW IS TAKING OVER COLLECTION OF SHIPPING VESSELS FROM CARLYLE GROUP,OTHER INVESTORS IN $450 MILLION DEAL – WSJ CITING; 31/05/2018 – Fairfax Is Said to Prep New $500 Million Investment in Seaspan; 25/05/2018 – Seaspan Accepts Delivery of Fourth 10000 TEU SAVER Containership in Four Ship Series; 14/03/2018 – Seaspan to Take Over Shipping Vessels From Carlyle, Others in $450 Million Deal; 09/04/2018 – Ship-leasing Company Seaspan Corp. Taps 29-Year-Old as New CFO; 06/03/2018 Seaspan Files 2017 Annual Report on Form 20-F; 14/05/2018 – Seaspan Marine announces multi-million dollar investment in marine training program; 09/04/2018 – SEASPAN SNAMES RYAN COURSON AS CFO; 14/03/2018 – Seaspan: Implied Enterprise Value of GCI Is Approximately $1.6B

Among 3 analysts covering Raymond James Financial (NYSE:RJF), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Raymond James Financial had 10 analyst reports since February 27, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Raymond James Financial, Inc. (NYSE:RJF) has “Outperform” rating given on Friday, April 5 by Wells Fargo. As per Monday, April 15, the company rating was maintained by Citigroup. See Raymond James Financial, Inc. (NYSE:RJF) latest ratings:

09/07/2019 Broker: Inc. Common Stock Rating: Citigroup New Target: $92.0000 95.0000

11/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Downgrade

19/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

15/04/2019 Broker: Citigroup Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Neutral Old Target: $87 New Target: $93 Maintain

05/04/2019 Broker: Wells Fargo Old Rating: Outperform New Rating: Outperform Old Target: $92 New Target: $94 Maintain

02/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Upgrade

23/03/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

11/03/2019 Broker: Compass Point Rating: Buy New Target: $96 Initiates Coverage On

06/03/2019 Broker: Argus Research Rating: Buy Initiates Coverage On

27/02/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Upgrade

More notable recent Raymond James Financial, Inc. (NYSE:RJF) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Lisa Detanna Named to Barron’s 2019 Top 100 Women Financial Advisors – Business Wire” on June 17, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Raymond James Financial goes ex-dividend tomorrow – Seeking Alpha” published on June 27, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Wall Street Brunch – Seeking Alpha” on June 16, 2019. More interesting news about Raymond James Financial, Inc. (NYSE:RJF) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Key Risks Weighing Down Raymond James Financial, Inc. – Seeking Alpha” published on June 19, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Stocks To Watch: Spotlight On FOMC, Slack And Paris Air Show – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 15, 2019.

The stock increased 1.64% or $1.37 during the last trading session, reaching $85.03. About 832,099 shares traded. Raymond James Financial, Inc. (NYSE:RJF) has declined 11.16% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.59% the S&P500. Some Historical RJF News: 02/04/2018 Franklin Financial Network Announces Completion Of Merger With Nashville-Based Civic Bank & Trust; 03/04/2018 – Lisa Detanna Named to Forbes’ List of Best-In-State Wealth Advisors; 03/04/2018 – Lisa Detanna Named to Forbes’ List of Best-In-State Wealth Advisors

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.17, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 23 investors sold Raymond James Financial, Inc. shares while 150 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 104 raised stakes. 94.48 million shares or 2.82% less from 97.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Valley National Advisers reported 2,951 shares. Moreover, Boston Advisors Lc has 0.29% invested in Raymond James Financial, Inc. (NYSE:RJF). Natixis Limited Partnership reported 71,193 shares. Zeke Cap Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 9,860 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Westpac Banking holds 8,265 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Bnp Paribas Asset Mngmt Holding reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Raymond James Financial, Inc. (NYSE:RJF). Guardian Life Of America invested 0% of its portfolio in Raymond James Financial, Inc. (NYSE:RJF). Chevy Chase Tru Inc reported 0.04% in Raymond James Financial, Inc. (NYSE:RJF). Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt owns 7,421 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. 56 were reported by Lenox Wealth Management. State Of Wisconsin Investment Board holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Raymond James Financial, Inc. (NYSE:RJF) for 312,298 shares. 204,765 are owned by Raymond James Serv Advsrs. 216 are held by Sun Life Finance. Stevens Cap Management L P owns 106,321 shares. Yorktown Mgmt & Rech Co Inc owns 3,500 shares.

Raymond James Financial, Inc., a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company has market cap of $11.97 billion. The firm operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other divisions. It has a 12.46 P/E ratio. The Private Client Group segment provides securities brokerage services, including the sale of equities, mutual funds, fixed income products, and insurance products to their individual clients; and borrowing and lending of securities to and from other broker-dealers, financial institutions, and other counterparties.

More notable recent Seaspan Corporation (NYSE:SSW) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Why Container Liner Profits Remain Elusive Despite Alliances – Benzinga” on July 09, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Is Container Shipping Market Less Turbulent Than Headlines Imply? – Benzinga” published on June 20, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Do Seaspan’s (NYSE:SSW) Earnings Warrant Your Attention? – Yahoo Finance” on June 05, 2019. More interesting news about Seaspan Corporation (NYSE:SSW) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is SPS Commerce, Inc. (SPSC) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 19, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Seaspan Corporation’s (NYSE:SSW) P/E Ratio Really That Good? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 13, 2019.

Among 4 analysts covering Seaspan (NYSE:SSW), 0 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Seaspan had 5 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Friday, March 15 by Morgan Stanley. The rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Hold” on Thursday, March 7. The firm earned “Sell” rating on Monday, March 11 by Wells Fargo. On Thursday, May 9 the stock rating was downgraded by Jefferies to “Hold”.