Seaspan (SSW) Shareholder Punch & Associates Investment Management Increased Its Position; As Paychex (PAYX) Share Value Rose, Holder L & S Advisors Lowered Stake

Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Seaspan Corp (SSW) by 7.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc bought 67,401 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.25% with the market. The hedge fund held 964,970 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.40M, up from 897,569 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Seaspan Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.19B market cap company. It closed at $10.17 lastly. It is down 9.16% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.73% the S&P500. Some Historical SSW News: 11/04/2018 – Seaspan Declares Dividend of 12.5c; 08/03/2018 – Seaspan Shipyards’ Canadian Expertise to be Shared lnternationally with Awarding of Lockheed Martin Canada Contract for New Zealand’s Frigate System Upgrade Project; 09/04/2018 – Seaspan CFO David Spivack to Leave Co. to Pursue Other Interests; 14/03/2018 – ADVISORY-Alerts on Greater China lntermodal Investments wrongly coded; 02/05/2018 – Seaspan 4Q EPS 37c; 02/05/2018 – SEASPAN 1Q VESSEL UTILIZATION 96.8%; 14/03/2018 – SEASPAN – GCI’S CURRENT FLEET WILL ADD ABOUT $1.3 BLN TO CO’S CONTRACTED FUTURE REVS, INCREASING CO’S TOTAL CONTRACTED FUTURE REVS TO ABOUT $5.6 BLN; 09/04/2018 – SEASPAN SAYS CFO DAVID SPIVAK TO PURSUE OTHER OPPORTUNITIES; 02/05/2018 – Seaspan 4Q Net $67.7M; 31/05/2018 – Fairfax Fincl Invests Additional $500M in Seaspan, Increasing Total Investment to $1B

L & S Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Paychex Inc (PAYX) by 64.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. L & S Advisors Inc sold 9,565 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.02% with the market. The institutional investor held 5,170 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $415,000, down from 14,735 at the end of the previous reported quarter. L & S Advisors Inc who had been investing in Paychex Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $31.11B market cap company. The stock increased 1.36% or $1.16 during the last trading session, reaching $86.58. About 930,033 shares traded. Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) has risen 33.87% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.44% the S&P500. Some Historical PAYX News: 26/03/2018 – PAYCHEX INC PAYX.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.53, REV VIEW $3.36 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 02/04/2018 – PAYCHEX INC PAYX.O : RBC RAISES TO SECTOR PERFORM FROM UNDERPERFORM; 27/04/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS TRINET’S BA3 CFR, REVISES OUTLOOK TO POSITIVE; 26/03/2018 – Paychex 3Q EPS 72c; 29/05/2018 – Paychex | IHS Markit Small Business Employment Watch: Job Growth Shows Slight Increase in May, Annual Wage Growth Dips to 2.59; 06/04/2018 – Paychex Presenting at Conference Apr 6; 05/04/2018 – Paychex Access Event Set By Northcoast Research for Apr. 12; 26/03/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of Wendy’s and Paychex; 26/03/2018 – PAYCHEX SEES FY SERVICE REV. ABOUT +2%; 09/05/2018 – Amid Solid Business Optimism, Rates of Entrepreneurship Are on the Rise

L & S Advisors Inc, which manages about $330.44 million and $743.53 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Eaton Vance High Income by 325,344 shares to 909,036 shares, valued at $3.98 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW) by 5,573 shares in the quarter, for a total of 14,648 shares, and has risen its stake in Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ).

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 4 sales for $6.01 million activity. Shares for $784,577 were sold by Vossler Jennifer R.. DOODY JOSEPH sold 11,489 shares worth $860,986.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.20, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 41 investors sold PAYX shares while 277 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 268 raised stakes. 246.81 million shares or 3.00% more from 239.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Common Retirement Fund owns 0.09% invested in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) for 843,700 shares. 172 are owned by Nuwave Management Llc. Baker Avenue Asset Management Lp, California-based fund reported 20,282 shares. Aureus Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Com reported 9,978 shares. Umb Savings Bank N A Mo reported 0.31% stake. Daiwa Secs Group Inc has invested 0.01% in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX). Patten And Patten Tn has 7,621 shares. Bath Savings Communication holds 0.49% of its portfolio in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) for 29,269 shares. Wagner Bowman Management Corp invested in 3,935 shares. Signaturefd Llc has invested 0.03% in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX). Veritable LP invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX). Sawgrass Asset Management Lc reported 1.99% of its portfolio in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX). 72,968 were accumulated by First Comml Bank. Nuveen Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Com holds 0% of its portfolio in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) for 8,174 shares. Horrell Capital stated it has 3,000 shares or 0.12% of all its holdings.