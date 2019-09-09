Seaspan (SSW) Shareholder Fairfax Financial Holdings LTD Can Has Increased Stake; As Kinder Morgan Del (KMI) Stock Rose, Richmond Hill Investments Has Decreased by $6.14 Million Its Position

Richmond Hill Investments Llc decreased its stake in Kinder Morgan Inc Del (KMI) by 20.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Richmond Hill Investments Llc sold 306,908 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.26% . The hedge fund held 1.22 million shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.43 million, down from 1.53 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Richmond Hill Investments Llc who had been investing in Kinder Morgan Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $45.57B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.69% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $20.27. About 4.49M shares traded. Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) has risen 16.17% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.17% the S&P500. Some Historical KMI News: 10/04/2018 – BRITISH COLUMBIA PREMIER JOHN HORGAN COMMENTS ON KINDER MORGAN; 29/05/2018 – CANADA FINANCE MINISTER: HAVE NOT YET ASCERTAINED WHETHER BETTER TO SELL TRANS MOUNTAIN TO INVESTORS IN SHORT TERM OR LONG TERM; 18/04/2018 – KINDER MORGAN CANADA LTD SAYS RATHER THAN ACHIEVING GREATER CLARITY, THE TRANS MOUNTAIN EXPANSION PROJECT IS NOW “FACING UNQUANTIFIABLE RISK”; 09/04/2018 – ALBERTA PREMIER SAYS PREPARED TO DO WHATEVER IT TAKES TO GET PIPELINE BUILT, INCLUDING TAKING A STAKE IN THE PROJECT; 29/05/2018 – Globalnews.ca: #BREAKING: The federal Liberal government plans to spend $4.5 billion to buy the Trans Mountain pipeline and; 18/04/2018 – KINDER MORGAN CANADA -BRITISH COLUMBIA “HAS CONTINUED TO THREATEN” UNSPECIFIED ADDITIONAL ACTIONS TO PREVENT TRANS MOUNTAIN EXPANSION PROJECT SUCCESS; 17/05/2018 – KINDER MORGAN PIPELINE EXPANSION NEEDS TO GO FORWARD: MORNEAU; 29/05/2018 – CANADIAN GOVT SAYS WILL BUY KINDER MORGAN’S TRANS MOUNTAIN PIPELINE EXPANSION PROJECT FOR C$4.5 BLN; 09/03/2018 – TRUDEAU SAYS KINDER MORGAN PIPELINE IS IN NATIONAL INTEREST; 29/05/2018 – CANADA FINANCE MINISTER: PRIME MINISTER TRUDEAU IS SPEAKING NOW TO PREMIERS OF ALBERTA, BRITISH COLUMBIA

Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Can increased its stake in Seaspan Corp (SSW) by 99.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Can bought 38.46M shares as the company’s stock rose 1.60% . The hedge fund held 77.16M shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $670.48 million, up from 38.69 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Can who had been investing in Seaspan Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.34 billion market cap company. The stock increased 4.68% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $11.07. About 432,784 shares traded. Seaspan Corporation (NYSE:SSW) has risen 21.27% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.27% the S&P500. Some Historical SSW News: 14/03/2018 – SEASPAN PACT W/ CARLYLE GROUP & MINORITY OWNERS OF GCI; 08/03/2018 – Seaspan Shipyards’ Canadian Expertise to be Shared lnternationally with Awarding of Lockheed Martin Canada Contract for New Zealand’s Frigate System Upgrade Project; 31/05/2018 – Fairfax Fincl Invests Additional $500M in Seaspan, Increasing Total Investment to $1B; 26/04/2018 – WATSA CITES SEASPAN INVESTMENT AS IDEAL DEBT AND WARRANT DEAL; 11/04/2018 – Seaspan Declares Dividend of 12.5c; 14/03/2018 – SEASPAN – GCI’S CURRENT FLEET WILL ADD ABOUT $1.3 BLN TO CO’S CONTRACTED FUTURE REVS, INCREASING CO’S TOTAL CONTRACTED FUTURE REVS TO ABOUT $5.6 BLN; 14/03/2018 – SEASPAN: IMPLIED ENTERPRISE VALUE OF GCI IS ABOUT $1.6B; 14/03/2018 – SEASPAN-FAIRFAX FINANCIAL TO INVEST ADDITIONAL $250 MLN IN 5.5% DEBENTURES AND WARRANTS, INCREASING TOTAL FAIRFAX INVESTMENT IN SEASPAN TO $500 MLN; 13/04/2018 – Seaspan Files Shelf for Primary Offering of Up to $2 Billion of Equity and Debt Securities; 18/05/2018 – Seaspan Accepts Delivery of Third 10000 TEU SAVER Containership in Four Ship Series

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.19, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 65 investors sold KMI shares while 250 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 314 raised stakes. 1.36 billion shares or 0.49% more from 1.35 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Viking Fund Ltd invested 3.36% of its portfolio in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI). Callahan Advisors Lc has invested 2.2% in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI). 6.65M are owned by Charles Schwab Inv Advisory Inc. Guggenheim Capital Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.2% in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI). Moreover, Amer Insur Communications Tx has 0.1% invested in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI). Whitnell reported 37,849 shares or 0.29% of all its holdings. Wolverine Asset Limited Liability Com reported 0% of its portfolio in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI). Ftb Advsr Inc holds 179,697 shares. 2,226 were reported by Kistler. The New York-based Mufg Americas Corporation has invested 0% in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI). Salient Advsrs Ltd Llc reported 3.19M shares. Livingston Group Incorporated Asset Mgmt (Operating As Southport Management) stated it has 84,384 shares. Riggs Asset Managment holds 3,000 shares. Payden & Rygel invested 1.1% in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI). Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh holds 0.17% in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) or 106,403 shares.

More notable recent Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Kinder Morgan Earnings: KMI Stock Dips as Q2 Results Mixed – Yahoo Finance” on July 17, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Kinder Morgan, Inc.’s (NYSE:KMI) CEO Pay Fair? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 17, 2019, Fool.com published: “3 Dividend Stocks That Are Perfect for Retirement – The Motley Fool” on August 13, 2019. More interesting news about Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Kinder Morgan Trades Nowhere Close To Fair Value – Seeking Alpha” published on August 13, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “The Kinder Buying Spree Resumes – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 05, 2019.

Analysts await Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $0.22 EPS, up 4.76% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.21 per share. KMI’s profit will be $494.63 million for 23.03 P/E if the $0.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.22 actual EPS reported by Kinder Morgan, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

More notable recent Seaspan Corporation (NYSE:SSW) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should You Like Seaspan Corporationâ€™s (NYSE:SSW) High Return On Capital Employed? – Yahoo Finance” on August 06, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Seaspan updates on financing move – Seeking Alpha” published on May 15, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Could Seaspan Corporation’s (NYSE:SSW) Investor Composition Influence The Stock Price? – Yahoo Finance” on August 28, 2019. More interesting news about Seaspan Corporation (NYSE:SSW) were released by: Hellenicshippingnews.com and their article: “Seaspan: Containership Demand Cushioning Trade War Impact – Hellenic Shipping News Worldwide” published on August 12, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Seaspan Corporation’s (NYSE:SSW) P/E Ratio Really That Good? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 13, 2019.