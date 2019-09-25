Seaspan (SSW) Reaches $10.78 After 4.00% Down Move; Rli (RLI)’s Sentiment Is 1.56

The stock of Seaspan Corporation (NYSE:SSW) is a huge mover today! The stock decreased 3.32% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $10.78. About 450,509 shares traded. Seaspan Corporation (NYSE:SSW) has risen 21.27% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.27% the S&P500. Some Historical SSW News: 14/03/2018 – SEASPAN – DEAL FOR IMPLIED ENTERPRISE VALUE OF GCI IS ABOUT $1.6 BLN; 14/03/2018 – SEASPAN:FAIRFAX TO INVEST ADDED $250M IN 5.5% DEBS & WARRANTS; 09/04/2018 – Seaspan CFO David Spivack to Leave Co. to Pursue Other Interests; 14/03/2018 – SEASPAN CORP – TRANSACTION SIGNIFICANTLY ACCRETIVE TO SEASPAN’S EARNINGS PER SHARE; 14/03/2018 – FAIRFAX WILL INVEST ANOTHER $250 MILLION INTO SEASPAN – WSJ CITING; 02/05/2018 – SEASPAN 1Q REV. $224.8M, EST. $224.0M; 02/05/2018 – Seaspan 4Q Rev $224.8M; 14/03/2018 – Seaspan to to Acquire the 89% of Greater China Intermodal Investments It Doesn’t Own; 31/05/2018 – Fairfax CEO Watsa Doubles His Investment in Seaspan (Video); 14/03/2018 – SEASPAN CORP. SSW IS TAKING OVER COLLECTION OF SHIPPING VESSELS FROM CARLYLE GROUP,OTHER INVESTORS IN $450 MILLION DEAL – WSJ CITINGThe move comes after 5 months negative chart setup for the $2.32B company. It was reported on Sep, 25 by Barchart.com. We have $10.35 PT which if reached, will make NYSE:SSW worth $92.96 million less.

Rli Corp (RLI) investors sentiment increased to 1.56 in 2019 Q2. It’s up 0.30, from 1.26 in 2019Q1. The ratio increased, as 100 investment professionals started new or increased positions, while 64 reduced and sold their holdings in Rli Corp. The investment professionals in our database now hold: 38.84 million shares, up from 38.67 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Rli Corp in top ten positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 11 Reduced: 53 Increased: 59 New Position: 41.

Analysts await RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $0.48 earnings per share, up 4.35% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.46 per share. RLI’s profit will be $21.50 million for 48.79 P/E if the $0.48 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.66 actual earnings per share reported by RLI Corp. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -27.27% negative EPS growth.

RLI Corp., through its subsidiaries, underwrites property and casualty insurance in the United States. The company has market cap of $4.20 billion. The Company’s Casualty segment provides commercial and personal umbrella coverage products; and general liability products, such as coverage for third party liability of commercial insureds, including manufacturers, contractors, apartments, real estate investment trusts, and mercantile. It has a 33.75 P/E ratio. This segment also offers coverages in the area of onshore energy related businesses, as well as environmental liability for underground storage tanks, contractors and asbestos, and environmental remediation specialists; and commercial automobile liability and physical damage insurance products, and other types of commercial automobile risks, as well as related insurance coverages, such as general liability, excess liability, and motor truck cargo.

Since January 1, 0001, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $90,790 activity.

Van Berkom & Associates Inc. holds 2.11% of its portfolio in RLI Corp. for 845,246 shares. Markel Corp owns 1.20 million shares or 1.58% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Snyder Capital Management L P has 1.44% invested in the company for 374,732 shares. The Massachusetts-based Mad River Investors has invested 1.17% in the stock. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management Llc, a California-based fund reported 2.02 million shares.

The stock increased 1.16% or $1.07 during the last trading session, reaching $93.67. About 32,372 shares traded. RLI Corp. (RLI) has risen 23.20% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.20% the S&P500. Some Historical RLI News: 22/04/2018 – DJ RLI Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RLI); 03/05/2018 – RLI BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 22C/SHR FROM 21C, EST. 22C; 28/03/2018 – RLI sees strategic gain from InsurTech fund investment; 10/05/2018 – RLI Names Bob S. Handzel as Vice President, Chief Claim Officer; 02/04/2018 – RLI First Quarter Earnings Release & Teleconference; 03/05/2018 – RLI BOOSTS REGULAR DIV FOR 43RD CONSECUTIVE YEAR; 18/04/2018 – RLI 1Q OPER EPS 60C, EST. 53C; 18/04/2018 – RLI CORP QTRLY CONSOLIDATED REVENUE $185.9 MLN VS $196.9 MLN; 10/05/2018 – RLI Names Bob S. Handzel as Vice Pres, Chief Claim Officer; 18/04/2018 – RLI Corp 1Q Rev $185.9M

Among 2 analysts covering Seaspan Corporation Seaspan Corporation Common Shares (NYSE:SSW), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Seaspan Corporation Seaspan Corporation Common Shares has $10.5000 highest and $1000 lowest target. $10.25’s average target is -4.92% below currents $10.78 stock price. Seaspan Corporation Seaspan Corporation Common Shares had 2 analyst reports since May 9, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was downgraded by Jefferies to “Hold” on Thursday, May 9.

