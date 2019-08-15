Seaspan (SSW) Market Valuation Rose While Punch & Associates Investment Management Has Boosted Holding by $539,208; As Facebook (FB) Market Valuation Rose, Shareholder Par Capital Management Has Lowered Position by $16.60 Million

Par Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 21.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Par Capital Management Inc sold 100,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The hedge fund held 357,800 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $59.64M, down from 457,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Par Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $520.92 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.60% or $2.88 during the last trading session, reaching $182.59. About 11.94M shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 29/03/2018 – CMO Today: Facebook Curbs Data Broker Information Sharing; Turner CEO Testimony; Strong ‘Roseanne’ Ratings; 10/04/2018 – ZUCKERBERG: WILL MAKE SURE FB IS ‘POSITIVE FORCE IN THE WORLD’; 19/03/2018 – U.S. SENATE PANEL ASKS FACEBOOK FOR BRIEFING ON USER DATA; 06/03/2018 – Facebook looks to change the tune with move into music videos; 10/04/2018 – The notes say Zuckerberg should not say that Facebook already does everything required under the European Union’s upcoming General Data Protection Regulation rules; 26/03/2018 – FACEBOOK: ACCESS TO USER FRIENDS REQUIRES LOGIN REVIEW; 14/03/2018 – Facebook, Google Political Ads Could Face New Rules (Correct); 19/03/2018 – Facebook’s massive data breach is ‘opening a can of worms’; 10/04/2018 – Sen. Kennedy Says Doesn’t Want to Regulate Facebook (Video); 05/04/2018 – A Facebook post prompted this popular men’s underwear company to finally launch a women’s collection – and they’re worth every penny

Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Seaspan Corp (SSW) by 7.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc bought 67,401 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.60% . The hedge fund held 964,970 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.40 million, up from 897,569 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Seaspan Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.09B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.22% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $9.68. About 381,843 shares traded. Seaspan Corporation (NYSE:SSW) has risen 21.27% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.27% the S&P500. Some Historical SSW News: 14/03/2018 – SEASPAN – IMPLIED ENTERPRISE VALUE OF GCI INCLUDES ASSUMED THIRD PARTY NET DEBT OF ABOUT $1.0 BLN & $140 MLN OF FUTURE VESSEL PAYMENTS; 14/03/2018 – SEASPAN CORP. SSW IS TAKING OVER COLLECTION OF SHIPPING VESSELS FROM CARLYLE GROUP,OTHER INVESTORS IN $450 MILLION DEAL – WSJ CITING; 14/03/2018 – SEASPAN CORP – DEAL FOR IS APPROXIMATELY $1.6 BLN; 09/04/2018 – SEASPAN SAYS CFO DAVID SPIVAK TO PURSUE OTHER OPPORTUNITIES; 31/05/2018 – Fairfax Is Said to Prep New $500 Million Investment in Seaspan; 26/04/2018 – WATSA CITES SEASPAN INVESTMENT AS IDEAL DEBT AND WARRANT DEAL; 09/04/2018 – SEASPAN CORP SSW.N SAYS RYAN COURSON APPOINTED CFO; 02/05/2018 – Seaspan 4Q Net $67.7M; 08/03/2018 – SEASPAN SHIPYARDS’ CANADIAN EXPERTISE TO BE SHARED INTERNATIONALLY WITH AWARDING OF LOCKHEED MARTIN CANADA CONTRACT FOR NEW ZEALAND’S FRIGATE SYSTEM UPGRADE PROJECT; 20/04/2018 – Seaspan: Mark Chu to Step Down as General Counsel and Chief Operating Officer, Effective Aug. 31

More notable recent Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Facebook Investors: Welcome To Your New Reality – Seeking Alpha” on July 31, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “It’s Almost Time For These Leveraged Media ETFs – Benzinga” published on July 17, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Facebook (FB) 1st Quarter Earnings: What to Expect – Nasdaq” on April 24, 2019. More interesting news about Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: FB, PENN, SHAK – Nasdaq” published on July 29, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Facebook simplifies Group privacy settings – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 14, 2019.

Analysts await Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.94 EPS, up 10.23% or $0.18 from last year’s $1.76 per share. FB’s profit will be $5.53B for 23.53 P/E if the $1.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.91 actual EPS reported by Facebook, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 113.19% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Systematic Fincl Mngmt Lp invested in 0.01% or 2,000 shares. Zebra Capital Management Ltd reported 2,583 shares stake. 9,552 are held by Prelude Cap Mgmt Ltd Llc. Corvex Management Lp holds 48,000 shares or 0.56% of its portfolio. Goldman Sachs Group holds 18.02 million shares. Pictet National Bank & Tru invested 2.5% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Stanley has invested 1.32% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Connecticut-based Webster National Bank N A has invested 0.58% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Daiwa Sb Invs accumulated 9,600 shares or 0.32% of the stock. Country Club Commerce Na accumulated 4,468 shares or 0.09% of the stock. Bokf Na holds 0.56% or 140,405 shares in its portfolio. Nomura Inc invested in 0.21% or 295,383 shares. Cap Wealth Planning Ltd Liability Com reported 0.76% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Horrell Inc stated it has 0% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Principal Group has invested 0.75% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

Par Capital Management Inc, which manages about $3.46B and $5.39 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Synchrony Finl (NYSE:SYF) by 195,000 shares to 2.40M shares, valued at $76.56M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Allegiant Travel Co (NASDAQ:ALGT) by 15,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.63M shares, and has risen its stake in Alaska Air Group Inc (NYSE:ALK).