Seaspan (SSW) Analysts See $0.16 EPS; WSFS Financial (WSFS) Has 1.04 Sentiment

Analysts expect Seaspan Corporation (NYSE:SSW) to report $0.16 EPS on October, 29.They anticipate $0.20 EPS change or 55.56% from last quarter’s $0.36 EPS. SSW’s profit would be $34.51M giving it 15.92 P/E if the $0.16 EPS is correct. After having $0.17 EPS previously, Seaspan Corporation’s analysts see -5.88% EPS growth. The stock decreased 3.00% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $10.19. About 217,808 shares traded. Seaspan Corporation (NYSE:SSW) has risen 21.27% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.27% the S&P500. Some Historical SSW News: 09/04/2018 – SEASPAN SAYS CFO DAVID SPIVAK TO PURSUE OTHER OPPORTUNITIES; 09/04/2018 – SEASPAN CORP – RYAN COURSON WILL BE APPOINTED CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER; 31/05/2018 – Fairfax Financial Invests $500 Million in Seaspan (Video); 09/04/2018 – SEASPAN REPORTS CHANGE IN CFO; 14/03/2018 – SEASPAN: IMPLIED ENTERPRISE VALUE OF GCI IS ABOUT $1.6B; 31/05/2018 – FAIRFAX TOTAL INVESTMENT IN SEASPAN WILL INCREASE TO $1B; 14/03/2018 – SEASPAN CORP – DEAL FOR IS APPROXIMATELY $1.6 BLN; 20/03/2018 – Seaspan Corp (SSW) Seaspan Acquires GCI Conference (Transcript); 10/04/2018 – Postal Leadership Gap, Seaspan’s Consolidating Plans, Apple Seeks Sustainable Suppliers; 11/04/2018 – Seaspan Declares Dividend of 12.5c

WSFS Financial Corp (WSFS) investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in Q2 2019. It’s down -1.79, from 2.83 in 2019Q1. The ratio fall, as 73 investment professionals increased or opened new holdings, while 70 decreased and sold equity positions in WSFS Financial Corp. The investment professionals in our database now possess: 41.40 million shares, up from 40.19 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of investment professionals holding WSFS Financial Corp in top ten holdings was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 19 Reduced: 51 Increased: 54 New Position: 19.

Seaspan Corporation operates as an independent charter owner and manager of containerships in Hong Kong. The company has market cap of $2.20 billion. The firm charters its containerships under long-term, fixed-rate time charters to various container liner companies. It has a 5.03 P/E ratio. As of May 26, 2017, it operated a fleet of 89 containerships.

More notable recent Seaspan Corporation (NYSE:SSW) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “These 4 Measures Indicate That Seaspan (NYSE:SSW) Is Using Debt Extensively – Yahoo Finance” on September 23, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Seaspan Acquires 9600 TEU Vessel and Enters Into Three Year Time Charter with ONE – PRNewswire” published on September 09, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Seaspan Announces Closing of $500 Million Accordion, Increasing Portfolio Financing Program to $1.5 Billion – PRNewswire” on September 19, 2019. More interesting news about Seaspan Corporation (NYSE:SSW) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Could Seaspan Corporation’s (NYSE:SSW) Investor Composition Influence The Stock Price? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 28, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “What Investors Should Know About Seaspan Corporation’s (NYSE:SSW) Financial Strength – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 26, 2019.

Among 2 analysts covering Seaspan Corporation Seaspan Corporation Common Shares (NYSE:SSW), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Seaspan Corporation Seaspan Corporation Common Shares has $10.5000 highest and $1000 lowest target. $10.25’s average target is 0.59% above currents $10.19 stock price. Seaspan Corporation Seaspan Corporation Common Shares had 2 analyst reports since May 9, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Thursday, May 9 by Jefferies.

Swift Run Capital Management Llc holds 3.21% of its portfolio in WSFS Financial Corporation for 84,300 shares. Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc owns 513,750 shares or 3.14% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Skyline Asset Management Lp has 1.8% invested in the company for 239,400 shares. The New York-based Maltese Capital Management Llc has invested 0.77% in the stock. Penn Capital Management Co Inc, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 156,431 shares.

WSFS Financial Corporation operates as the thrift holding firm for the Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB that provides various banking services in the United States. The company has market cap of $2.27 billion. It operates through three divisions: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. It has a 14.19 P/E ratio. The firm offers various deposit products, including savings accounts, demand deposits, interest-bearing demand deposits, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as jumbo certificates of deposit.

The stock decreased 1.23% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $42.61. About 84,150 shares traded. WSFS Financial Corporation (WSFS) has declined 24.61% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.61% the S&P500. Some Historical WSFS News: 23/04/2018 – WSFS Financial 1Q Net $37.4M; 23/04/2018 – Correct: WSFS Financial Reports 1Q, Not 4Q, Result; 23/04/2018 – WSFS Financial 1Q EPS $1.16; 23/04/2018 – WSFS Financial Boosts Di; 23/04/2018 – WSFS Financial 4Q Includes 4c/Shr Gain for Fraud Recover; 23/04/2018 – WSFS Financial 1Q Core EPS 76; 23/04/2018 – WSFS Financial Raises Dividend to 11c Vs. 9c; 05/04/2018 WSFS Financial Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/04/2018 – Photo Release — WSFS Bank Amplifies Team that Oversees its Retail Office Network; 08/05/2018 – WSFS Financial Presenting at Conference Tomorrow

More notable recent WSFS Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:WSFS) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Photo Release — WSFS Bank Selects Elizabeth L. Wager to Lead Investor Relations in Newly Created Role – GlobeNewswire” on September 09, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Photo Release — WSFS Bank Announces the Formation of a Capital Markets Group – GlobeNewswire” published on September 05, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Does WSFS Financial Corporation’s (NASDAQ:WSFS) P/E Ratio Signal A Buying Opportunity? – Yahoo Finance” on August 26, 2019. More interesting news about WSFS Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:WSFS) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “Wells Fargo rebound comes amid Citizens slide. Here’s who dominates Philadelphia’s banking scene. – Philadelphia Business Journal” published on September 16, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Why WSFS Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:WSFS) Is A Top Dividend Stock – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 20, 2019.

Analysts await WSFS Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:WSFS) to report earnings on October, 28. They expect $0.90 earnings per share, down 6.25% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.96 per share. WSFS’s profit will be $47.84M for 11.84 P/E if the $0.90 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.88 actual earnings per share reported by WSFS Financial Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.27% EPS growth.