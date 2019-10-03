Seaspan (SSW) Analysts See $0.16 EPS; Gty Technology Holdings (GTYH) Shorts Up By 17.02%

Gty Technology Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:GTYH) had an increase of 17.02% in short interest. GTYH’s SI was 433,100 shares in October as released by FINRA. Its up 17.02% from 370,100 shares previously. With 206,900 avg volume, 2 days are for Gty Technology Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:GTYH)’s short sellers to cover GTYH’s short positions. The stock decreased 0.33% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $5.99. About 8,209 shares traded. GTY Technology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:GTYH) has declined 30.40% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.40% the S&P500. Some Historical GTYH News: 19/04/2018 DJ GTY Technology Holdings Inc Class, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GTYH)

Analysts expect Seaspan Corporation (NYSE:SSW) to report $0.16 EPS on October, 29.They anticipate $0.20 EPS change or 55.56% from last quarter’s $0.36 EPS. SSW’s profit would be $34.50 million giving it 15.89 P/E if the $0.16 EPS is correct. After having $0.17 EPS previously, Seaspan Corporation’s analysts see -5.88% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.49% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $10.17. About 28,702 shares traded. Seaspan Corporation (NYSE:SSW) has risen 21.27% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.27% the S&P500. Some Historical SSW News: 13/04/2018 – Seaspan Files Shelf for Primary Offering of Up to $2 Billion of Equity and Debt Securities; 14/03/2018 – Seaspan Acquires Greater China Intermodal Investments LLC; 14/03/2018 – SEASPAN-FAIRFAX FINANCIAL TO INVEST ADDITIONAL $250 MLN IN 5.5% DEBENTURES AND WARRANTS, INCREASING TOTAL FAIRFAX INVESTMENT IN SEASPAN TO $500 MLN; 14/03/2018 – SEASPAN – ACQUIRED REMAINING 89% CO DID NOT OWN OF GREATER CHINA INTERMODAL INVESTMENTS LLC FROM AFFILIATES OF CARLYLE GROUP & MINORITY OWNERS OF GCI; 14/03/2018 – SEASPAN – IMPLIED ENTERPRISE VALUE OF GCI INCLUDES ASSUMED THIRD PARTY NET DEBT OF ABOUT $1.0 BLN & $140 MLN OF FUTURE VESSEL PAYMENTS; 11/05/2018 – Seaspan Accepts Delivery of Second 10000 TEU SAVER Containership in Four Ship Series; 20/04/2018 – Seaspan: Mark Chu to Step Down as General Counsel and Chief Operating Officer, Effective Aug. 31; 20/04/2018 – SEASPAN COO MARK CHU TO STEP DOWN; 14/03/2018 – Seaspan Sees GCI Acquisition Increasing Seaspan’s Total Contracted Future Rev to Approximately $5.6B; 09/04/2018 – SEASPAN SAYS CFO DAVID SPIVAK TO PURSUE OTHER OPPORTUNITIES

GTY Technology Holdings Inc. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company has market cap of $312.41 million.

Among 2 analysts covering Seaspan Corporation Seaspan Corporation Common Shares (NYSE:SSW), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Seaspan Corporation Seaspan Corporation Common Shares has $10.5000 highest and $1000 lowest target. $10.25’s average target is 0.79% above currents $10.17 stock price. Seaspan Corporation Seaspan Corporation Common Shares had 2 analyst reports since May 9, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Thursday, May 9 by Jefferies.

