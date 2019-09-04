Seaspan Corporation (SSW)’s Financial Results Comparing With Teekay Corporation (NYSE:TK)

This is a contrast between Seaspan Corporation (NYSE:SSW) and Teekay Corporation (NYSE:TK) based on their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Shipping and they also compete with each other.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Seaspan Corporation 10 1.90 N/A 2.22 4.58 Teekay Corporation 4 0.19 N/A -1.42 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Seaspan Corporation (NYSE:SSW) and Teekay Corporation (NYSE:TK)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Seaspan Corporation 0.00% 16.7% 5.4% Teekay Corporation 0.00% -17.7% -1.7%

Risk and Volatility

A 0.77 beta means Seaspan Corporation’s volatility is 23.00% less than Standard and Poor’s 500’s volatility. Competitively, Teekay Corporation is 54.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 1.54 beta.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Seaspan Corporation is 0.9 while its Current Ratio is 0.9. Meanwhile, Teekay Corporation has a Current Ratio of 0.9 while its Quick Ratio is 0.9. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than .

Analyst Recommendations

Seaspan Corporation and Teekay Corporation Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Seaspan Corporation 2 3 0 2.60 Teekay Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

$8.2 is Seaspan Corporation’s average target price while its potential downside is -19.61%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Seaspan Corporation and Teekay Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 47% and 40.4% respectively. About 29.23% of Seaspan Corporation’s share are held by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, held 41.7% of Teekay Corporation shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Seaspan Corporation -2.4% -0.2% 1.6% 7.86% 21.27% 29.63% Teekay Corporation -4.2% 32.94% 10.14% 28.09% -34.58% 36.53%

For the past year Seaspan Corporation’s stock price has smaller growth than Teekay Corporation.

Summary

Seaspan Corporation beats Teekay Corporation on 7 of the 8 factors.

Seaspan Corporation operates as an independent charter owner and manager of containerships in Hong Kong. The company charters its containerships under long-term, fixed-rate time charters to various container liner companies. As of May 26, 2017, it operated a fleet of 89 containerships. The company was founded in 2005 and is based in Central, Hong Kong.

Teekay Corporation provides crude oil and gas marine transportation; offshore oil production; and storage and offloading services in Bermuda and internationally. It operates shuttle tankers, floating storage and offloading (FSO) units, HiLoad dynamic positioning units, and long-distance towing and offshore installation vessels, as well as offers offshore accommodation, storage, and support for maintenance and modification projects. The company also operates floating production, storage, and offloading (FPSO) units, as well as other vessels used to service its FPSO contracts; liquefied natural gas (LNG) and liquefied petroleum gas carriers; and conventional crude oil and product tankers. As of December 31, 2016, its fleet consisted of 214 vessels. The company serves energy and utility companies, oil traders, large oil and LNG consumers, petroleum product producers, government agencies, and various other entities that depend upon marine transportation. Teekay Corporation was founded in 1973 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.