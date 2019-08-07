Seaspan Corporation (SSW)’s Financial Results Comparing With Golar LNG Partners LP 8.75 CUM PFD A (NASDAQ:GMLPP)

We will be comparing the differences between Seaspan Corporation (NYSE:SSW) and Golar LNG Partners LP 8.75 CUM PFD A (NASDAQ:GMLPP) as far as analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Shipping industry.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Seaspan Corporation 9 1.82 N/A 2.22 4.58 Golar LNG Partners LP 8.75 CUM PFD A 25 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

In table 1 we can see Seaspan Corporation and Golar LNG Partners LP 8.75 CUM PFD A’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of Seaspan Corporation and Golar LNG Partners LP 8.75 CUM PFD A.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Seaspan Corporation 0.00% 16.7% 5.4% Golar LNG Partners LP 8.75 CUM PFD A 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for Seaspan Corporation and Golar LNG Partners LP 8.75 CUM PFD A can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Seaspan Corporation 2 2 0 2.50 Golar LNG Partners LP 8.75 CUM PFD A 0 0 0 0.00

Seaspan Corporation has an average target price of $7.63, and a -21.82% downside potential.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 47% of Seaspan Corporation shares are owned by institutional investors while 0% of Golar LNG Partners LP 8.75 CUM PFD A are owned by institutional investors. About 29.23% of Seaspan Corporation’s share are owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Seaspan Corporation -2.4% -0.2% 1.6% 7.86% 21.27% 29.63% Golar LNG Partners LP 8.75 CUM PFD A 1.22% 3.1% 1.51% 2.4% -1.65% 7.87%

For the past year Seaspan Corporation has stronger performance than Golar LNG Partners LP 8.75 CUM PFD A

Summary

Seaspan Corporation beats Golar LNG Partners LP 8.75 CUM PFD A on 8 of the 9 factors.

Seaspan Corporation operates as an independent charter owner and manager of containerships in Hong Kong. The company charters its containerships under long-term, fixed-rate time charters to various container liner companies. As of May 26, 2017, it operated a fleet of 89 containerships. The company was founded in 2005 and is based in Central, Hong Kong.