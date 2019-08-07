Seaspan Corporation (SSW)’s Financial Results Comparing With Golar LNG Partners LP 8.75 CUM PFD A (NASDAQ:GMLPP)

We will be comparing the differences between Seaspan Corporation (NYSE:SSW) and Golar LNG Partners LP 8.75 CUM PFD A (NASDAQ:GMLPP) as far as analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Shipping industry.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Seaspan Corporation
|9
|1.82
|N/A
|2.22
|4.58
|Golar LNG Partners LP 8.75 CUM PFD A
|25
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
In table 1 we can see Seaspan Corporation and Golar LNG Partners LP 8.75 CUM PFD A’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of Seaspan Corporation and Golar LNG Partners LP 8.75 CUM PFD A.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Seaspan Corporation
|0.00%
|16.7%
|5.4%
|Golar LNG Partners LP 8.75 CUM PFD A
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Analyst Ratings
Ratings and Recommendations for Seaspan Corporation and Golar LNG Partners LP 8.75 CUM PFD A can be find in next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Seaspan Corporation
|2
|2
|0
|2.50
|Golar LNG Partners LP 8.75 CUM PFD A
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
Seaspan Corporation has an average target price of $7.63, and a -21.82% downside potential.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Roughly 47% of Seaspan Corporation shares are owned by institutional investors while 0% of Golar LNG Partners LP 8.75 CUM PFD A are owned by institutional investors. About 29.23% of Seaspan Corporation’s share are owned by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Seaspan Corporation
|-2.4%
|-0.2%
|1.6%
|7.86%
|21.27%
|29.63%
|Golar LNG Partners LP 8.75 CUM PFD A
|1.22%
|3.1%
|1.51%
|2.4%
|-1.65%
|7.87%
For the past year Seaspan Corporation has stronger performance than Golar LNG Partners LP 8.75 CUM PFD A
Summary
Seaspan Corporation beats Golar LNG Partners LP 8.75 CUM PFD A on 8 of the 9 factors.
Seaspan Corporation operates as an independent charter owner and manager of containerships in Hong Kong. The company charters its containerships under long-term, fixed-rate time charters to various container liner companies. As of May 26, 2017, it operated a fleet of 89 containerships. The company was founded in 2005 and is based in Central, Hong Kong.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.