Seaspan Corporation (SSW) and Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SHIP) Comparison side by side

Seaspan Corporation (NYSE:SSW) and Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SHIP), both competing one another are Shipping companies. We will compare their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Seaspan Corporation 9 1.79 N/A 2.22 4.58 Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. 4 0.12 N/A -28.14 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Seaspan Corporation and Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of Seaspan Corporation and Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Seaspan Corporation 0.00% 16.7% 5.4% Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. 0.00% -121.1% -9.8%

Risk & Volatility

Seaspan Corporation’s 0.77 beta indicates that its volatility is 23.00% less volatile than that of Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp.’s beta is 0.86 which is 14.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Seaspan Corporation and Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Seaspan Corporation 2 2 0 2.50 Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. 0 0 2 3.00

The average target price of Seaspan Corporation is $7.63, with potential downside of -20.52%. Competitively Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. has an average target price of $11, with potential upside of 1,913.55%. Based on the data given earlier, Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. is looking more favorable than Seaspan Corporation, analysts opinion.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Seaspan Corporation and Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 47% and 4.6%. Seaspan Corporation’s share owned by insiders are 29.23%. Comparatively, 59.6% are Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Seaspan Corporation -2.4% -0.2% 1.6% 7.86% 21.27% 29.63% Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. -5.67% -2.61% -84.37% -91.91% -95.76% -92.12%

For the past year Seaspan Corporation has 29.63% stronger performance while Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. has -92.12% weaker performance.

Summary

On 8 of the 10 factors Seaspan Corporation beats Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp.

Seaspan Corporation operates as an independent charter owner and manager of containerships in Hong Kong. The company charters its containerships under long-term, fixed-rate time charters to various container liner companies. As of May 26, 2017, it operated a fleet of 89 containerships. The company was founded in 2005 and is based in Central, Hong Kong.

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp., an international shipping company, provides marine dry bulk transportation services through the ownership and operation of dry bulk vessels. The company owns a modern fleet of 11 dry bulk carriers consisting of 9 Capesizes and 2 Supramaxes with a combined cargo-carrying capacity of approximately 1,682,582 dwt and an average fleet age of 8.1 years. The company was formerly known as Seanergy Maritime Corp. and changed its name to Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. in January 2009. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Athens, Greece with an office in Hong Kong.