Seaspan Corporation (SSW) and Its Competitors Financial Results Comparison

We are comparing Seaspan Corporation (NYSE:SSW) and its rivals on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. They are Shipping companies, competing one another.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Seaspan Corporation has 29.3% of its shares owned by institutional investors vs. an average of 38.87% institutional ownership for its rivals. 29.23% of Seaspan Corporation shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 29.82% of all Shipping companies shares are owned by company insiders.

Profitability

Table 1 has Seaspan Corporation and its rivals’ net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Seaspan Corporation 0.00% 16.70% 5.40% Industry Average 2.85% 7.77% 3.02%

Valuation and Earnings

In next table we are comparing Seaspan Corporation and its rivals’ net income, gross revenue and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Seaspan Corporation N/A 9 4.46 Industry Average 13.31M 467.08M 46.33

Seaspan Corporation has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its rivals. The company has a lower P/E ratio which is presently more affordable in contrast to its rivals.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 provides breakdown of recent ratings for Seaspan Corporation and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Seaspan Corporation 2 2 0 2.50 Industry Average 1.33 1.47 1.36 2.58

With consensus price target of $7.63, Seaspan Corporation has a potential downside of -25.56%. The potential upside of the peers is 14.70%. The research analysts’ view based on the results delivered earlier is that Seaspan Corporation’s rivals are looking more favorable than the company itself.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Seaspan Corporation and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Seaspan Corporation -1.3% -0.9% 11.25% 6.69% 9.16% 26.31% Industry Average 4.92% 10.39% 19.89% 13.07% 25.04% 28.57%

For the past year Seaspan Corporation was less bullish than its peers.

Liquidity

Seaspan Corporation has a Current Ratio of 0.9 and a Quick Ratio of 0.9. Competitively, Seaspan Corporation’s peers Current Ratio is 1.19 and has 1.14 Quick Ratio. Seaspan Corporation’s peers have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Seaspan Corporation.

Risk & Volatility

Seaspan Corporation is 27.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 0.73. Competitively, Seaspan Corporation’s rivals are 27.22% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 1.27 beta.

Dividends

Seaspan Corporation does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Seaspan Corporation’s peers beat Seaspan Corporation on 7 of the 6 factors.

Seaspan Corporation operates as an independent charter owner and manager of containerships in Hong Kong. The company charters its containerships under long-term, fixed-rate time charters to various container liner companies. As of May 26, 2017, it operated a fleet of 89 containerships. The company was founded in 2005 and is based in Central, Hong Kong.