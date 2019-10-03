Seaspan Corporation (SSW) and DryShips Inc. (NASDAQ:DRYS) Contrasting side by side

Both Seaspan Corporation (NYSE:SSW) and DryShips Inc. (NASDAQ:DRYS) are each other’s competitor in the Shipping industry. Thus the contrast of their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Seaspan Corporation 11 -1.23 75.08M 2.22 4.58 DryShips Inc. 5 0.00 14.46M 0.23 16.94

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Seaspan Corporation and DryShips Inc. DryShips Inc. has lower revenue and earnings than Seaspan Corporation. The company that Presently has a lower price-to-earnings ratio is considered the more affordable of the two businesses. Seaspan Corporation has been trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than DryShips Inc., which means that it is at the moment the more affordable of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Seaspan Corporation and DryShips Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Seaspan Corporation 701,027,077.50% 16.7% 5.4% DryShips Inc. 284,086,444.01% 0% 0%

Risk and Volatility

Seaspan Corporation is 23.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 0.77 beta. In other hand, DryShips Inc. has beta of 0.54 which is 46.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Analyst Ratings

Seaspan Corporation and DryShips Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Seaspan Corporation 0 2 0 2.00 DryShips Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

$10.25 is Seaspan Corporation’s average target price while its potential downside is -1.35%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Seaspan Corporation and DryShips Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 47% and 0.8%. Insiders owned 29.23% of Seaspan Corporation shares. Insiders Comparatively, owned 83.35% of DryShips Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Seaspan Corporation -2.4% -0.2% 1.6% 7.86% 21.27% 29.63% DryShips Inc. -4.9% 3.47% -4.9% -24.07% -25.95% -31.33%

For the past year Seaspan Corporation had bullish trend while DryShips Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Seaspan Corporation beats DryShips Inc. on 12 of the 14 factors.

Seaspan Corporation operates as an independent charter owner and manager of containerships in Hong Kong. The company charters its containerships under long-term, fixed-rate time charters to various container liner companies. As of May 26, 2017, it operated a fleet of 89 containerships. The company was founded in 2005 and is based in Central, Hong Kong.

DryShips Inc. owns and operates ocean going cargo vessels worldwide. It operates through two segments, Drybulk and Offshore Support. The Drybulk segment offers drybulk commodities transportation services for the steel, electric utility, construction, and agri-food industries. The Offshore Support segment provides its services to the global offshore energy industry. As of September 12, 2017, the company owned a fleet of 13 Panamax drybulk vessels; 4 Newcastlemax drybulk vessels; 5 Kamsarmax drybulk vessels; 1 very large crude carrier; 2 Aframax tankers; 1 Suezmax tanker; 2 very large gas carriers; and 6 offshore support vessels, comprising 2 platform supply and 4 oil spill recovery vessels. DryShips Inc. was founded in 2004 and is based in Athens, Greece.