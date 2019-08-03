Sears Hometown & Outlet Stor (SHOS) Shareholder Chou Associates Management Has Lifted Its Stake by $1.80 Million as Market Value Rose; Reliance Trust Has Lifted Its Position in Western Digital (WDC) by $421,152

Chou Associates Management Inc increased its stake in Sears Hometown & Outlet Stor (SHOS) by 225.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chou Associates Management Inc bought 901,960 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.96% . The hedge fund held 1.30M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.70 million, up from 400,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chou Associates Management Inc who had been investing in Sears Hometown & Outlet Stor for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $57.89M market cap company. The stock increased 2.00% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $2.55. About 26,742 shares traded. Sears Hometown and Outlet Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHOS) has risen 15.00% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.00% the S&P500. Some Historical SHOS News: 06/03/2018 – Refreshed Appliance Shopping Experience Coming to Cortez Sears Hometown Store; 06/03/2018 – Refreshed Appliance Shopping Experience Coming to Wakefield Sears Hometown Store; 09/03/2018 – Refreshed Appliance Shopping Experience Coming to Kennett Sears Hometown Store; 06/03/2018 – Two Sears Hometown Stores in California Refresh Appliance Retail Strategy; 19/04/2018 – SEARS HOMETOWN AND OUTLET STORES INC SHOS.O QTRLY LOSS PER SHARE DECREASED $0.56 TO $1.46 LOSS PER SHARE FROM $2.02 LOSS PER SHARE; 06/03/2018 – Three Sears Hometown Stores in North Carolina Refresh Appliance Retail Strategy; 06/03/2018 – Refreshed Appliance Shopping Experience Coming to Butte Sears Hometown Store; 06/03/2018 – Two Sears Hometown Stores in Oregon Refresh Appliance Retail Strategy; 06/03/2018 – Refreshed Appliance Shopping Experience Coming to Seabrook Sears Hometown Store; 19/04/2018 – Sears Hometown & Outlet 4Q Loss/Shr $1.46

Reliance Trust increased its stake in Western Digital Corp (WDC) by 69.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Reliance Trust bought 8,774 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.08% . The institutional investor held 21,483 shares of the electronic components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.03 million, up from 12,709 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Reliance Trust who had been investing in Western Digital Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.94 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.02% or $1.12 during the last trading session, reaching $54.39. About 6.12M shares traded. Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC) has declined 23.05% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.05% the S&P500. Some Historical WDC News: 19/04/2018 – Western Digital® Now Offering Super High-capacity microSD™ Card in India; 14/05/2018 – Western Digital Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 05/03/2018 MFS Technology Adds TE Connectivity, Exits Western Digital; 13/03/2018 – Tech Today: Wither Broadcom? Bully for Western Dig, Nutanix’s Bright Prospects — Barron’s Blog; 16/03/2018 – Western Dig: Get Set for NAND Supply Tightness, Says Baird — Barron’s Blog; 03/04/2018 – Western Digital Enables the Evolution of Modern Workflows at NAB 2018; 09/03/2018 – WESTERN DIGITAL TO INVEST 500B YEN IN TOSHIBA CHIP JV: NIKKEI; 16/05/2018 – WDC: Buy Of A Decade Now!; 09/03/2018 – Western Digital to invest $4.6bn in joint venture with Toshiba; 26/04/2018 – Western Digital quarterly revenue rises 7.8 pct

Investors sentiment increased to 1.31 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.56, from 0.75 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 44 investors sold WDC shares while 163 reduced holdings. 97 funds opened positions while 174 raised stakes. 269.56 million shares or 9.16% more from 246.93 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rhumbline Advisers holds 430,572 shares. Optimum Investment Advsr reported 3,100 shares stake. Dnb Asset Management As holds 0% in Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC) or 34,342 shares. 52,961 were accumulated by Hartford Inv Mgmt Company. Loews Corporation invested in 0.18% or 440,000 shares. Archford Cap Strategies Ltd reported 113 shares. Covington Cap Mgmt reported 500 shares. Advisers Lc accumulated 120,049 shares. Gru One Trading LP has invested 0.01% in Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC). Daiwa Secs Grp reported 10,938 shares. Brown Advisory Securities Lc holds 5,000 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue accumulated 46,885 shares. Hendley And Com has 55,395 shares. Decatur Mngmt stated it has 120,287 shares. 84,515 are held by Balyasny Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability.

Reliance Trust, which manages about $621.21M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in First Trust Tactical High (HYLS) by 70,776 shares to 32,353 shares, valued at $1.55 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Total Stock Market Etf (VTI) by 17,138 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 731,122 shares, and cut its stake in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C).

Investors sentiment increased to 2.2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.58, from 0.62 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 2 investors sold SHOS shares while 3 reduced holdings. 7 funds opened positions while 4 raised stakes. 11.26 million shares or 9.25% more from 10.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Susquehanna Gp Ltd Liability Partnership invested in 28,530 shares or 0% of the stock. Geode Cap Limited Liability Co has 0% invested in Sears Hometown and Outlet Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHOS) for 75,298 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsrs Limited Partnership accumulated 62,903 shares. Renaissance Tech Ltd Company owns 0% invested in Sears Hometown and Outlet Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHOS) for 557,726 shares. National Bank & Trust Of America De owns 0% invested in Sears Hometown and Outlet Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHOS) for 17,452 shares. Rbs Prtn Lp has 4.22% invested in Sears Hometown and Outlet Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHOS) for 4.77M shares. Wells Fargo And Mn invested in 0% or 19 shares. Nantahala Capital Mngmt Ltd Com invested 0.14% in Sears Hometown and Outlet Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHOS). Bancorporation Of Ny Mellon Corp reported 10,307 shares. Citadel Advsrs Limited Liability, a Illinois-based fund reported 37,217 shares. Gsa Cap Partners Ltd Liability Partnership invested in 0.01% or 29,500 shares. Tower Rech Cap Ltd (Trc) stated it has 0% in Sears Hometown and Outlet Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHOS). Group Inc One Trading Limited Partnership holds 0% or 5,442 shares in its portfolio. Vanguard Group Inc, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 231,720 shares. Royal Bankshares Of Canada has invested 0% in Sears Hometown and Outlet Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHOS).

