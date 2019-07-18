Sears Hometown & Outlet Stor (SHOS) Shareholder Chou Associates Management Has Lifted Stake by $1.80 Million; Goodyear Tire & Rubr Co (GT) Stake Has Raised by Amp Capital Investors Ltd

Amp Capital Investors Ltd increased its stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubr Co (GT) by 62.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Amp Capital Investors Ltd bought 67,681 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.04% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 175,297 shares of the automotive aftermarket company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.13 million, up from 107,616 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Amp Capital Investors Ltd who had been investing in Goodyear Tire & Rubr Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.44 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.99% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $14.79. About 2.41M shares traded. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) has declined 34.22% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 38.65% the S&P500. Some Historical GT News: 25/04/2018 – Goodyear Tire 1Q Americas Tire Unit Volume Fell 3%; 16/04/2018 – Goodyear Tire: New Distribution Co to Complement Both Cos’ Networks of Existing Distributors; 15/03/2018 Atlanta Bus Chrn: Goodyear picks Atlanta for an ‘operations support’ center (Video); 09/04/2018 – GOODYEAR TIRE & RUBBER CO – ANNOUNCED RE-ELECTION OF 12 MEMBERS OF BOARD OF DIRECTORS TO NEW ONE-YEAR TERMS; 25/04/2018 – Goodyear Tire 1Q Original Equipment Unit Volume Fell 4%; 16/04/2018 – GOODYEAR TIRE & RUBBER CO – CO WILL RECORD PORTION OF FAIR VALUE OF TIREHUB AS AN EQUITY INVESTMENT ON CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET; 16/04/2018 – Goodyear, Bridgestone Join Forces to Form U.S. National Tire Distributor; 25/04/2018 – Goodyear Tire 1Q Americas Operating Margin 6.6%; 16/04/2018 – Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co.: $40M of Start-up Costs Related to TireHub Joint Venture to Be Split Equally With Bridgestone; 25/04/2018 – Goodyear Tire 1Q Tire Unit Volumes 39M, Down 2.5%

Chou Associates Management Inc increased its stake in Sears Hometown & Outlet Stor (SHOS) by 225.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chou Associates Management Inc bought 901,960 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.68% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.30M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.70M, up from 400,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chou Associates Management Inc who had been investing in Sears Hometown & Outlet Stor for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $57.89M market cap company. It closed at $2.55 lastly. It is down 32.22% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.79% the S&P500. Some Historical SHOS News: 09/03/2018 – Refreshed Appliance Shopping Experience Coming to Kennett Sears Hometown Store; 19/04/2018 – Sears Hometown & Outlet 4Q Loss/Shr $1.46; 06/03/2018 – Refreshed Appliance Shopping Experience Coming to Seabrook Sears Hometown Store; 25/04/2018 – New Sears Hometown Store Opens in Pleasantville; 06/03/2018 – Refreshed Appliance Shopping Experience Coming to Wakefield Sears Hometown Store; 16/04/2018 – New Sears Hometown Store Opens in Wichita Falls; 06/03/2018 – Refreshed Appliance Shopping Experience Coming to Three Arkansas Sears Hometown Stores; 27/03/2018 – Cortez Sears Hometown Store Offers Refreshed Appliance Shopping Experience; 06/03/2018 – Refreshed Appliance Shopping Experience Coming to Robinson Sears Hometown Store; 06/03/2018 – Two Sears Hometown Stores in Alabama Refresh Appliance Retail Strategy

Since February 13, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $652,628 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.04, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 61 investors sold GT shares while 109 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 91 raised stakes. 183.45 million shares or 5.61% less from 194.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The New York-based Virtu Limited Co has invested 0.02% in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT). Amundi Pioneer Asset Mgmt holds 0% of its portfolio in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) for 91,341 shares. Fruth Invest Mngmt has 67,090 shares. Swiss Fincl Bank owns 778,800 shares. Winslow Evans & Crocker accumulated 20 shares or 0% of the stock. Lsv Asset Management has 11.08M shares for 0.32% of their portfolio. 28,835 are owned by Shell Asset Communications. Regions Fin reported 0% in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT). Reilly Advsr Lc holds 0% or 800 shares in its portfolio. Voloridge Inv Management Ltd Llc holds 14,300 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Lombard Odier Asset Mgmt (Switzerland) Sa owns 43,642 shares. Signaturefd Ltd holds 0% in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) or 11 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Mgmt owns 8,646 shares. Wilsey Asset holds 3.77% or 494,157 shares in its portfolio. Adage Prtnrs Grp Inc Limited Co has invested 0.19% in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT).

Amp Capital Investors Ltd, which manages about $17.69B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Brookfield Property Reit Inc by 31,321 shares to 66,749 shares, valued at $1.38M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 16,093 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 690,014 shares, and cut its stake in Thor Inds Inc (NYSE:THO).

