Sears Hometown & Outlet Stor (SHOS) Share Value Rose While Chou Associates Management Has Lifted Position; As Watts Water Technologies C (WTS) Market Valuation Rose, Shareholder Essex Investment Management Co Has Lowered Its Holding

Chou Associates Management Inc increased its stake in Sears Hometown & Outlet Stor (SHOS) by 225.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chou Associates Management Inc bought 901,960 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.68% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.30 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.70M, up from 400,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chou Associates Management Inc who had been investing in Sears Hometown & Outlet Stor for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $59.03 million market cap company. The stock increased 2.77% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $2.6. About 10,862 shares traded. Sears Hometown and Outlet Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHOS) has risen 32.22% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.79% the S&P500. Some Historical SHOS News: 06/03/2018 – Three Sears Hometown Stores in Mississippi Refresh Appliance Retail Strategy; 06/03/2018 – Refreshed Appliance Shopping Experience Coming to Middlefield Sears Hometown Store; 06/03/2018 – Refreshed Appliance Shopping Experience Coming to Seabrook Sears Hometown Store; 06/03/2018 – Two Sears Hometown Stores in Oregon Refresh Appliance Retail Strategy; 06/03/2018 – Two Sears Hometown Stores in Louisiana Refresh Appliance Retail Strategy; 06/03/2018 – Three Sears Hometown Stores in Wisconsin Refresh Appliance Retail Strategy; 19/04/2018 – SEARS HOMETOWN AND OUTLET STORES INC SHOS.O QTRLY LOSS PER SHARE DECREASED $0.56 TO $1.46 LOSS PER SHARE FROM $2.02 LOSS PER SHARE; 09/03/2018 – Refreshed Appliance Shopping Experience Coming to Berkhamsted Sears Hometown Store; 16/04/2018 – New Sears Hometown Store Opens in Wichita Falls; 06/03/2018 – Two Sears Hometown Stores in California Refresh Appliance Retail Strategy

Essex Investment Management Co Llc decreased its stake in Watts Water Technologies Inc C (WTS) by 27.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Essex Investment Management Co Llc sold 3,768 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.91% with the market. The hedge fund held 9,874 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $798,000, down from 13,642 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Essex Investment Management Co Llc who had been investing in Watts Water Technologies Inc C for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.08 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.67% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $90.75. About 44,261 shares traded. Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS) has risen 8.02% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.59% the S&P500. Some Historical WTS News: 14/03/2018 – Watts Water Technologies to Participate in Seaport Global Transports & Industrials Conference; 19/03/2018 – Watts Partners with Planet Water Foundation to Bolster Clean Drinking Water Supply for Communities in Need in Puerto Rico; 09/03/2018 Watts Water Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 30/03/2018 – WATTS WATER TECHNOLOGIES DEPARTURE OF CFO; 30/03/2018 – Watts Water Technologies Names Robert Pagano Jr. Interim CFO; 30/03/2018 – Watts Water CFO To Leave For ‘new Opportunity’ At Abiomed — MarketWatch; 07/05/2018 – Watts Water Technologies, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend; 03/05/2018 – Watts Water Technologies Reports Strong Start to 2018; 21/04/2018 – DJ Watts Water Technologies Inc Clas, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WTS); 07/05/2018 – WATTS WATER TECHNOLOGIES BOOSTS QTRLY DIV

Investors sentiment increased to 2.2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.58, from 0.62 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 2 investors sold SHOS shares while 3 reduced holdings. 7 funds opened positions while 4 raised stakes. 11.26 million shares or 9.25% more from 10.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Blackrock has 0% invested in Sears Hometown and Outlet Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHOS) for 75,773 shares. Wells Fargo & Communications Mn holds 19 shares. Susquehanna Group Llp has invested 0% of its portfolio in Sears Hometown and Outlet Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHOS). Gsa Capital Prtn Llp owns 29,500 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Bancshares Of America De invested in 0% or 17,452 shares. Citadel Llc, Illinois-based fund reported 37,217 shares. Jpmorgan Chase & holds 543 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 62,903 are owned by Dimensional Fund Advsrs Lp. Towerview Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Sears Hometown and Outlet Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHOS). Moreover, Pnc Services Group Inc has 0% invested in Sears Hometown and Outlet Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHOS) for 12 shares. Nantahala Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 2.14M shares. One Trading Ltd Partnership accumulated 5,442 shares. Morgan Stanley invested in 0% or 36,984 shares. Tower Llc (Trc) holds 0% or 589 shares in its portfolio. Goldman Sachs Grp Inc has 0% invested in Sears Hometown and Outlet Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHOS).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.01, from 1.11 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 17 investors sold WTS shares while 66 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 59 raised stakes. 22.82 million shares or 3.17% less from 23.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ameritas Ptnrs Inc reported 2,402 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Arizona State Retirement reported 0.04% of its portfolio in Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS). Great Lakes Advsr Ltd Liability Corporation owns 70,986 shares or 0.13% of their US portfolio. 54,439 are held by Wells Fargo & Mn. Gotham Asset Management Ltd Liability Co invested in 47,684 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Moreover, Fort Limited Partnership has 0.3% invested in Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS) for 18,618 shares. Sg Americas Limited Liability invested in 2,173 shares. Cornerstone Advsr reported 13 shares. Weik Cap Management reported 6,000 shares stake. State Of Wisconsin Inv Board holds 130,950 shares. 3,548 are held by Art Advsr Ltd Liability Com. Jupiter Asset Mngmt has 0.34% invested in Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS) for 129,337 shares. Fil Ltd invested in 12,100 shares. Essex Investment Management Ltd Com holds 0.12% or 9,874 shares in its portfolio. Psagot Investment House has 0.02% invested in Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS) for 6,000 shares.

Essex Investment Management Co Llc, which manages about $740.27 million and $676.97M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tetra Technologies Inc Del Com (NYSE:TTI) by 413,086 shares to 841,879 shares, valued at $1.97M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Huya Inc Ads Rep Shs A by 84,470 shares in the quarter, for a total of 102,942 shares, and has risen its stake in Canopy Growth Corp Com.